The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World: Episode 7 release window and more

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World's seventh episode will be released on February 17, 2023, at 1.28 am JST. The anime in Japan is being broadcast weekly on TBS and BS11. For global audiences, the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The series debuted on January 6, 2023, and among the anime's twelve-episodes slate, six have already been released. The previous episode of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World was released on Friday, February 10, the events of which have left much room for excitement for the upcoming installment.

Everything fans need to know about The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World: Episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Episode 7 of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is set to be released on February 17, 2023, at 1.28 am JST. The anime is scheduled to be out on Fridays every week in Japan.

For fans all around the world, the day is not fixed, and they may receive the episode between Thursday/Friday/Saturday every week. The release time scheduled of episode 7 for different time zones are:

Pacific Standard Time: 8.30 am (Thursday, February 16, 2023)

Central Standard Time: 10.30 am (Thursday, February 16, 2023)

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 pm (Thursday, February 16, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 11 pm (Thursday, February 16, 2023)

Australia Central Daylight Time: 3.30 am (Friday, February 17, 2023)

Viewers from Japan will see episodes of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World premiere on TBS and BS11. After which, the anime will air on BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, and KBS Kyoto.

Following local broadcasts on Japanese networks, Crunchyroll is responsible for streaming The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World for international fans. Other than Crunchyroll, the anime can also be watched in Bilibili.

What to expect from episode 7?

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll The only thing that matters 🤝 (via The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World) The only thing that matters 🤝 (via The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World) https://t.co/PqjFMuvydU

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 7, titled The Girl Who Became the World's Strongest Sorcerer Infiltrates a Sorcery Academy, will majorly center around how Ray breaks into Ariane’s academy dressed as a girl to discover more about her and her abilities.

A disguised Ray will face off against Ariane at the academy. The duel will provide him with valuable knowledge about her, which he may communicate to Amelia to assist her to win by having a better understanding of Ariane's strengths and vulnerabilities.

A brief recap of episode 6

AnyTube News ☕︎ @AnyTube21



#冰剣の魔術師 #hyouken #AnyTube21

Previews were revealed for episode 07 of the anime "Hyouken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu (The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World)" which will air on February 16, 2023. Previews were revealed for episode 07 of the anime "Hyouken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu (The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World)" which will air on February 16, 2023.#冰剣の魔術師 #hyouken #AnyTube21https://t.co/O4CdDaqAKe

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 6 saw the mastermind behind the assaults on the students and the person responsible for all the bizarre events involving Ray and his friends are revealed. The anime also disclosed Gray Sensei's real identity.

Meanwhile, Professor Gray and Ray White engage in an excellent duel, which showcased Gray launching the opening strike using his Fire Serpents power. However, Ray smoothly took out every one of them.Fans also saw how Amelia and Ariane were two childhood friends who fell out due to the former's envy of Ariane's skills, which Amelia now realizes.

One of the episode's high points was Ray's offer to teach Amelia a technique he calls Ainsworth's Bootcamp, which Lydia previously taught him. However, it does not go easy on Amelia. Later, Ray was shown taking Amelia back while holding her hand after she tried to flee boot camp.

Towards the conclusion of the episode, Ray disguised himself as a woman to join Diom Academy and meet Ariane for Amelia.

Poll : 0 votes