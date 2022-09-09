Call of the Night: "Climax" promotional video and new cast member revealed

Call of the Night recently revealed a promotional video as the series enters its "climax" stage. The promotional video served as a trailer and also revealed the new cast member who will be voicing the private detective, Anko Uguisu. This announcement was made on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Call of the Night was well-received when the earlier chapters came out. It wasn't all that popular during its debut, but the series soon became one of the most anticipated anime adaptations for 2022. It's safe to say that the anime series has enjoyed a good amount of success. Let's look at the promotional video and the cast and staff responsible for this series.

Call of the Night: Anko Uguisu's voice actor revealed in a new "climax" promotional video

Anko Uguisu, the private detective, specializing in cases involving vampires, will be voiced by Miyuki Swashiro. She is a talented voice actor who has played roles like Ultear from Fairy Tail and Kyoko Honda in Fruits Basket. In the promotional video for Call of the Night, detective Anko Uguisu talks to Ko and explains that she is searching for Akihito Akiyama. However, she is getting close to the series's protagonist for reasons unknown to him. Let's look at the complete cast and staff responsible for this series.

Cast:

Ko Yamori - Gen Sato

Nazuna Nanakusa - Sora Amamiya

Hatsuka Suzushiro - Azumi Waki

Nico Hirata - Eri Kitamura

Seri Kikyo - Haruka Tomatsu

Kabura Honda - Shizuka Itou

Akihito Akiyama - Hiroyuki Yoshino

Anko Uguisu - Miyuki Sawashiro

Staff:

Chief Director - Tetsuya Miyanishi

Director - Tomoyuki Itamura

Studio - LIDENFILMS

Script - Michiko Yokote

Script - Yoshiaki Dewa

Character Design - Haruka Sagawa

Art Director - Norihiko Yokomatsu

Main animators - Shuhei Fukuda, Yusaku Nagahama, Yuta Shinohara

Theme song performance - Creepy Nuts

More details about the plot of Call of the Night

The story revolves around a middle school student, Kou Yamori, who struggles when it comes to finding love. The young boy stops going to school, and owing to his lifestyle, he starts developing insomnia. Since he started experiencing this sleep disorder, he began roaming the streets at night. One day, he meets a girl, Nazuna Nanakusa, who believes that people stay up at night because of how bad their day is. The only way to shake this feeling off is by staying up at night and releasing one's inhibitions.

She offers him help and invites him to her place. He was uncomfortable when he was asked to share the Futon with her. However, she later reveals that she's a vampire, which shocks Kou. While he assumes that he would instantly turn into a vampire, it isn't the case because one must have romantic feelings towards the vampire that bit the person. Kou resolves to love Nazuna and turn into a vampire.

Edited by Sayati Das