Call of the Night Episode 7 review - Yamori meets other vampires

Call of the Night has started introducing new characters one after the other, and fans just can’t get enough. As Nazuna Nanakusa has been the only vampire featured in the anime until now, viewers had a hard time suppressing their anticipation regarding the moment Ko Yamori meets the other vampires lurking in the shadows.

Call of the Night Episode 7 is titled “Reproduce.” This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Call of the Night Episode 7 "Reproduce" Highlights

Nazuna saves Yamori

Being an aloof individual, Yamori gets easily frightened when people approach him out of nowhere. However, as it was none other than Kiyosumi, Yamori was relieved and surprised at the same time. The former wanted to thank the latter for everything he did, so she bought him a soda as a gesture of gratitude.

After Kiyosumi left, Yamori got approached by a slender blonde girl who started flirting with him and even took his soda. The girl walks away from Yamori, heading to a more isolated place as the latter follows her. After that, Yamori tried to relate to the girl after she told him that she was bored with her recent life.

In a flash, the girl unleashed her fangs, embraced Yamori, and was about to bite his neck to drink his blood after calling him by his name. However, Nazuna made it in time to save Yamori by severing the girl’s right hand.

Yamori gets caught amidst girly vampire talks

The girl eventually shares her true intentions by saying she wants to suck all the blood from Yamori and kill him, but Nazuna fights her with brute strength. Subsequently, another vampire appears behind Yamori, who takes him to the terrace of a building where three more vampires seem to be waiting for him.

After offering Yamori a chance to save his life by getting turned into a vampire by choosing one of the vampires around him, the girl named Nico Hirata introduced everyone to him, including herself. The other vampires are Midori Kohakobe, Hatsuka Suzushiro, and Honda Noboru, and the vampire who was about to devour Yamori was Seri Kikyou.

Yamori disappointed everyone by saying that he had already chosen Nazuna as the vampire who would turn him. Nico was thunderstruck after Yamori chose Nazuna as all the vampires beside her are deemed to have more popularity than the latter.

Yamori reveals everything in front of the vampires

Seri tries to get rational with Nazuna as having a human companion could pose a potential threat to their existence. However, the latter stunned the former by saying she wants to make Yamori her offspring. Moreover, the protagonist persuades everyone that he wants to become a vampire by falling in love with Nazuna. It was just at that moment that the latter arrives, and her face turns red from hearing his declaration.

Being a hot-headed person, Nazuna doesn’t seem like someone who likes to talk things out with her fellow vampires or would beg them to cause no harm to Yamori. As she was about to lose her composure, Yamori revealed the agreement they had made.

Final thoughts:

By introducing five characters all at once, Call of the Night Episode 7 became the most enthralling episode up till now. Despite going overboard with a huge cast in a single episode, fans have raised no criticism as all the characters have been properly introduced. With the addition of five new characters to the storyline of Call of the Night, fans can expect the upcoming episodes to be more ecstatic than ever.

