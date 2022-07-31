Call of the Night Episode 5 release date, what to expect, and more

Up till now, in Call of the Night, Yamori was living under a huge misconception that he didn’t have any friends, but with the sudden arrival of his long-lost childhood friend, Akira Asai, he came to know that he didn’t put much effort into maintaining a friendship. While it has become a routine for Yamori to hang out with Nazuna every night, things will be a little different from now on as he now has to meet Akira.

At first, everything seemed weird to Akira, as his friend Yamori was skipping school and killing time with a vampire at night, but she was relieved later after hearing out that the latter had found his dream. Though Akira is still a little hostile to Nazuna, how they’ll get along still remains a mystery.

When will Call of the Night Episode 5 be released?

Episode 5 of Call of the Night will be released on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:55 am JST, on Fuji TV's Noitame block. Unfortunately, the new anime adaptation series will not be available on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, and even the massive catalog of Crunchyroll does not include Call of the Night, which is a huge disappointment.

However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the anime is streaming on HiDive. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from 4.99$ a month to 47.99$ a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Moreover, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of Call of the Night on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The fifth episode will be released as per the schedule listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 10 am PDT

Central time: 12 noon CDT

Eastern time: 1 pm EDT

British time: 6 pm BST

Indian time: 10:30 pm IST

European time: 7 pm CEST

Australian time: 2:30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 1 am PHT

Call of the Night Episode 4 recap

Yamori is still not over the kiss that happened earlier, which is why he couldn’t gather up the courage to face Nazuna. However, he simply jumped to the conclusion believing that he had fallen in love with her. After confronting Nazuna, Yamori gets to know that what he initially presumed isn’t love.

Yamori asked Akira to join him and Nazuna as she still had a few hours to kill before the school opened. Although Akira was trying her best to get comfortable with everything, she got startled when Nazuna bit Yamori on his neck to have his blood. Despite feeling awkward about sleeping beside her friend and a vampire, Akira drifted off and eventually was late for school.

What to expect from Call of the Night Episode 5?

The title and preview clip for Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 5 are not out yet. Akira finally got to know Yamori’s dream of becoming a Vampire and the latter is relieved, because getting this off his chest was a big relief for him.

Moreover, as Akira seemed more cheerful than ever after her sleepover with Yamori and Nazuna, fans could possibly get to see another hilarious night out of this trio.

Be sure to keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far