Call of the Night Episode 7 release date, what to expect, and more

With the new character's addition to the storyline, Call of the Night is becoming more enthralling than ever. Since six episodes are already out, it has been observed that with each episode, Nazuna and Yamori are getting closer to each other. Apart from the bewitching animation by Liden Films and the rousing storyline, the series also garnered a lot of praise for tackling many issues that people face daily.

The recent Call of the Night’s take on work stress in Episode 6 showed how one’s job environment and overtime can take an emotional toll on a person both emotionally and physically. And with this highlight on important topics, the series continues to accumulate more fans every day. As the sixth episode was supposedly not enough, fans are getting impatient for the release of Episode 7.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

When will Call of the Night Episode 7 be released?

Call of the Night Episode 7 will be released on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 12:55 AM JST, on Fuji TV's Noitame block. As of now, the series is not available on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. Moreover, even the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has yet to include the series in its massive catalog.

However, fans can now chill as Call of the Night is streaming exclusively on HiDive. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from 4.99$ a month to 47.99$ a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Moreover, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The seventh episode will be released as per the schedule listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 10 am PDT

Central time: 12 noon CDT

Eastern time: 1 pm EDT

British time: 6 pm BST

Indian time: 10:30 pm IST

European time: 7 pm CEST

Australian time: 2:30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 1 am PHT

Call of the Night Episode 6 recap

Kiyosumi was surprised to see a young boy instead of Nazuna, but the thing that shocked her the most was when she found out that Yamori is a 14-year-old middle schooler. As Kiyosumi got comfortable with Yamori, she started sharing about herself. There even came a point when she broke down in tears saying she hated her job and the pretentious people around her.

Girltaku Podcast @Girltaku_AT Call of the Night was so good. The fact that as her life closes in on her as an adult, she finds herself in a plain room - cut off from the colors and fantastical feel of the night that Ko is connected to and that she once felt when she was younger. I can definitely relate. Call of the Night was so good. The fact that as her life closes in on her as an adult, she finds herself in a plain room - cut off from the colors and fantastical feel of the night that Ko is connected to and that she once felt when she was younger. I can definitely relate. https://t.co/6y5lZVeVme

As Yamori could relate to Kiyosumi’s pain, he revealed that Nazuna is a vampire and she will turn him into one of them one day. Yamori makes a promise to Kiyosumi that the day he turns into a vampire, he will turn her too. Nazuna ran out of ideas of how to enjoy the night, to which Yamori suggested that they should get to the night pool.

Yamori soon regretted his decision as the guys around the pool started hitting on Nazuna while the crowd made him anxious. To make up for teasing the former, the latter flew him to his school’s pool as there would be no one during those hours.

What to expect from Call of the Night Episode 7?

Call of the Night haven’t released the official title for the seventh episode, and no preview trailer has been disclosed as of yet. Fans can expect more of Kiyosumi’s appearance in the upcoming episodes. Moreover, as Episode 6 left off at Yamori’s school, it is expected that fans will see Akira Asai in Episode 7, as she has the tendency to go to school early in the morning, that too around 4:00 AM.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar