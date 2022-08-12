Call of the Night Episode 6 review - Ko Yamori becomes a masseur

Though the fifth episode of Call of the Night didn’t include Akira Asai, fans were thrilled with the arrival of a new character named Kiyosumi Shirakawa. As the episode ended with a cliffhanger, nothing about Kiyosumi was revealed except that she’s one of Nazuna’s clients.

Episode 6 of Call of the Night is titled "Might as Well Have Fun." This article will briefly break down the episode into three narratives.

Call of the Night Episode 6 "Might as Well Have Fun" Highlights

Yamori takes Nazuna’s place

The sixth episode of Call of the Night kicked off from where it left in Episode 5. Kiyosumi was surprised to find out that Nazuna wasn’t available, and also was a little hesitant to get a massage from a guy. Apart from the kiss that Nazuna promised Yamori when he finished his job, the latter was thrilled to get his cut of 2000 yen.

Kiyosumi was shocked when she found out that Yamori is just a 14-year-old middle schooler. She was also curious to know why he is working at this age, to which he revealed that he doesn’t go to school and loves enjoying the nighttime. As Kiyosumi got comfortable with Yamori, she started sharing about herself and her work life.

Kiyosumi doesn’t like her job

Kiyosumi broke down in tears because she hates her job and does not like to be pretentious with everything around her boss and colleagues. Yamori soon realizes that Kiyosumi’s life is somewhat similar to his. As the latter received a call from her boss, she had to leave for work, but the former didn’t want to let that happen.

Yamori calls Nazuna and tells her that Kiyosumi shouldn't leave for work at any cost. Hearing that, Nazuna instantly grabs Kiyosumi’s arms and throws her off the building. Yamori becomes startled and jumps off the building to catch Kiyosumi, and eventually, Nazuna joins them in mid-air and lands them safely.

As Kiyosumi started lamenting over her work life, Yamori wanted her to enjoy the night and also revealed that with the help of Nazuna he’s going to be a vampire. Yamori proclaimed to Kiyosumi that when he becomes a vampire, he will turn her too, so she can quit being a human once and for all.

Nazuna and Yamori in the night pool

As Nazuna was out of ideas on how to enjoy the night, Yamori suggested that they should go to the night pool. Yamori couldn’t stop himself from wondering how pretty Nazuna would look in a swimsuit. The former got a little irked when two strange guys approached the latter and started hitting on her.

Nazuna tried to make Yamori jealous by engaging in a conversation with these two guys, but eventually, the latter grabbed the former by her arm and left the place. Yamori told Nazuna that he didn’t like the crowded place and what the guys were whispering about her. To make up for everything, Nazuna took Yamori for a swim at his school’s pool.

Final Thoughts:

By introducing and exploring the character Kiyosumi Shirakawa, Call of the Night Episode 6, highlighted “work stress,” one of the very essential problems of each individual on this planet. Moreover, for the first time, fans got to see a different side of Yamori, where he doesn’t want to give up on people in their suffering that easily.

Call of the Night has started introducing new characters in the storyline and fans are thrilled to see and learn about the characters featured in the opening, and key visuals of the series.

