Call of the Night Episode 5 review: Yamori and Nazuna book love hotel and Nazuna’s cuddle buddy business

Yamori and Nazuna of Call of the Night have become one of the most popular and hilarious pairs in the anime universe. Though they had many differences, it didn't take much time for them to develop a strong bond, where one person's absence made the other restless the entire night.

Call of the Night Episode 5 is titled Well, That's a Problem, and this article will briefly break it down by dividing it into three narratives.

Call of the Night Episode 5 Highlights

Yamori gets spellbound by Nazuna's after-shower look

Lately, Nazuna was getting a little bored with not having Yamori by her side, as the only time they meet is at midnight. As it was still afternoon when Nazuna woke up, she forced herself to do the basic household chores and tried to kill time by playing some video games.

According to Nazuna's philosophy, the nighttime is the most fun part of the entire day, so she left her apartment to get some fresh air.

🔞 Silly Senshi Switch🔞 @Switchpoint Missing a package because they didn't follow the special delivery instructions

Yeah I can relate



call of the Night (Yofukashi no Uta) Missing a package because they didn't follow the special delivery instructions Yeah I can relate call of the Night (Yofukashi no Uta) https://t.co/JS5mwDdbj3

On her way, Nazuna came across a black kitten and started playing with it by scratching its belly and rubbing its cheeks. As the cat was a stray, Nazuna's hands were stinking, so she went to a local bathhouse where she took a long and relaxing shower.

While bathing, Nazuna was a little saddened by the thought of not being able to see her reflection in the mirror because of her vampire status.

After waiting a long time, receiving Yamori's call via a transceiver excited her immensely. In Call of the Night, Yamori was used to seeing Nazuna in her signature look, where she kept her long hair braided in two large rings, which is why he was shocked and mesmerized to see her with open hair.

Yamori and Nazuna find themselves in shady love hotel

Dinostephen@Korea @stephenweirdy8 Call of the Night really pulls off wholesome moments in the lewdest places imaginable. Call of the Night really pulls off wholesome moments in the lewdest places imaginable. https://t.co/Qx7d1UK4qG

In episode 5 of Call of the Night, Yamori wanted to ease the tension, so he took a shower in the local bathhouse while Nazuna waited for him in the waiting lounge.

The latter's new look was too hypnotizing for the former as he had difficulty processing his thoughts. However, to calm himself down, Yamori asked Nazuna to drink his blood.

Letting Nazuna drink his blood had two effects on Yamori: it calmed him down, cleared his memory; it helped him assess his inner thoughts.

After Nazuna went a little overboard feasting on Yamori's blood, the latter felt a little weak in his body and wanted a place to rest.

moji @chensulee // call of the night episode 5



the feminine urge to be sucked by a hot vampire // call of the night episode 5the feminine urge to be sucked by a hot vampire https://t.co/A68VJJe0Xc

Yamori was embarrassed to find out he was in a love hotel, which Nazuna already knew. The former was a little confused by feeling lecherous emotions towards the latter as he considered her a friend.

However, Nazuna wanted Yamori to feel all the emotions towards her without suppressing them as it made his blood different.

Nazuna is a professional cuddler

Yamori got jealous whenever Nazuna told him she used to drink blood from other men. However, he wanted to know the most about what she used to do before meeting him.

Sporting a nurse costume, Nazuna revealed that she is a professional cuddler who charges people for cuddling and also gives massages.

Genso @GensoTV



~Anime: Call of the Night Professionelles Kuscheltier!~Anime: Call of the Night Professionelles Kuscheltier! 😍😍😍~Anime: Call of the Night https://t.co/3i1Ldseo0i

Nazuna gave Yamori a relaxing massage and educated him about several pressure points, from Rokyu to Danchu. Nazuna's favorite pressure point was Konkotsu, located on Yamori's neck. As she was about to bite him again, someone hit the doorbell.

Surprisingly, it was one of Nazuna's customers named Kiyosumi Shirakawa, a 24-year-old office worker. She was so tired that she begged Yamori to do the massage by saying she would reward him with a kiss after this therapy.

Final thoughts

The fifth episode of Call of the Night was all about Nazuna and Yamori trying to get to know each other better. However, they still have a long way to go as their journey has just begun.

As the entire episode was dedicated to the main characters of the storyline, Akira Asai was excluded.

However, Call of the Night introduced a new character named Kiyosumi Shirakawa, Nazuna's client, and fans are hyped to discover what she brings to the table.

