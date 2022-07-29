Call of the Night Episode 4 review - Akira joins Yamori and Nazuna’s sleepover

In Episode 3 of Call of the Night, with the sudden reappearance of his long-lost childhood friend, Akira Asai, Ko Yamori's life started to take an interesting turn. Yamori was in a tight spot as he had to spend his night with Akira, without disappointing or ruining the schedule he was maintaining with Nazuna.

Call of the Night Episode 4 is titled "Isn't This a Tight Squeeze?" and the following article will briefly break down the fourth episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Call of the Night Episode 4 Highlights

Call of the Night Episode 4 - Ko Yamori thinks he has fallen in love

Ever since Yamori had his first kiss with Nazuna, things have become a little awkward for him. Finding Nazuna on the fourth night was easier for Yamori than it was on the previous one. However, since the latter was still not over the kiss, he didn’t want to face the former for the time being.

Moreover, after kissing Nazuna, Yamori quickly concluded that he had finally fallen in love with Nazuna at last. After the latter’s arrival, Yamori proclaimed that he has finally accomplished the toughest mission of falling with a vampire.

After fooling Yamori that she was about to make him a vampire, Nazuna told him that kissing is just something that always gets confused with love. Nazuna also revealed that it was her first kiss.

Call of the Night Episode 4 - Akira killing time with Yamori and Nazuna

Even though Akira got used to Yamori hanging out with a vampire, she is still concerned about his sleep cycle. As there was still some time left before the school opened its doors, Yamori asked Akira to join him and Nazuna, to which she agreed.

Like always, with Akira being around, Nazuna tried to make the situation awkward by saying she would give a kiss to anyone who beats her in the video game, which surprised Yamori. Akira was a little shocked when she found out that Yamori and Nazuna kiss very often, but still she was a little hesitant with everything that was going on between them.

Nazuna switched to an RPG game, which was all about the protagonist deciding whether to go to school or not. Yamori instantly chose to skip, which showed that even in a fictional world, he couldn’t care less about school.

Call of the Night Episode 4 - Akira’s awkward sleepover

Akira was uncomfortable sleeping beside Yamori and Nazuna on a futon that could only accommodate one person. However, things became even more awkward when Nazuna drank Yamori’s blood in front of Akira and said she wanted to spice things up. Akira was still confused over why Yamori let Nazuna drink his blood, to which he finally confessed that he wanted to be a vampire.

But Akira carefully reminded him that to become a vampire, he must first fall in love with Nazuna. But the latter wanted the former to know that she was happy, which prompted Yamori to finally tell her about his dream. The following morning, Akira panicked as she realized she was late for school.

