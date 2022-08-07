Call of the Night Episode 6 release date, what to expect, and, more

Akira Asai's absence in the fifth episode of Call of the Night was disappointing, but since the episode was all about Yamori and Nazuna trying to strengthen their bond, fans were relieved. Despite the main protagonist's resolute decision to become a vampire like Nazuna by falling in love with her, he still has a long way ahead of him to understand what love is and how a relationship works.

Moreover, Nazuna, on the other hand, has a very complicated personality as she loves to crack inappropriate jokes and likes enticing Yamori, but gets easily flustered when the topic is about love and romance. Despite their differences, they love being around each other.

Call of the Night Episode 5 was the most hilarious episode and fans can't wait to see what comes next for Yamori and Nazuna in Episode 6.

When will Call of the Night Episode 6 be released?

Call of the Night Episode 6 will be released on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12:55 am JST, on Fuji TV's Noitame block. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and even the enormous catalog of Crunchyroll are yet to include Call of the Night. However, fans can easily breathe now as the anime is streaming on HiDive.

Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from 4.99$ a month to 47.99$ a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Moreover, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Episode 6 will be released as per the schedule listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 10 am PDT

Central time: 12 noon CDT

Eastern time: 1 pm EDT

British time: 6 pm BST

Indian time: 10:30 pm IST

European time: 7 pm CEST

Australian time: 2:30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 1:00 am PHT

Call of the Night Episode 5 recap

Being a vampire, Nazuna loves the night but lately, she has been getting restless as enjoying the night without Yamori is proving to be no fun for her. After receiving a call from Yamori via her transceiver while bathing, Nazuna was so thrilled that she bolted out of the bath to meet the former wearing nothing but a long jacket. Seeing Nazuna’s new look, Yamori instantly became red-faced.

After letting Nazuna drink his blood, Yamori wanted a place to rest. However, unbeknownst to him, he booked a love hotel. The former explained to the latter that he should feel every bit of his emotions for her as it makes his blood more delicious. Heading back to her apartment, Nazuna revealed her professional cuddler business, which came off as a little awkward for Yamori.

While giving Yamori a massage, Nazuna was about to drink his blood again when she was interrupted by the doorbell. Finding out that one of her clients had visited her for therapy, Nazuna insisted Yamori to take her place and told him she would reward him with a kiss later.

What to expect from Call of the Night Episode 6?

As always, the title of Call of the Night Episode 6 has not been revealed yet, and the preview teaser remains undisclosed as well. However, assuming that the sixth episode will kick off from where it left off in Episode 5, it will properly introduce a new addition to the storyline called Kiyosumi Shirakawa, one of Nazuna's clients.

