Magi anime: Where to watch, season details, and more

The Magi anime is one of the most underrated shonen series that has seemed to slip under everyone's radar. Fans of Arabic folk tales, adventure stories, djinns, and especially magical fights are sure to enjoy Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, which is set in an alternate reincarnation of the Old World that viewers might expect to see in The Arabian Nights.

Even the characters that appear in Magi are loosely based on prominent Arabian Nights characters, such as Aladdin, Alibaba and Sinbad. Since it is a less talked-about series, fans might find it confusing to navigate through the films, television series, and OVAs of the anime. As such, this article details where one can watch Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic anime, the watch order, season details, and plot.

The Magi anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll

The installments of the Magi anime can be watched on both Netflix and Crunchyroll. The shonen series was serialized by Shinobu Ohtaka and released weekly in Weekly Shonen Sunday.

First-time viewers new to the Magi anime franchise can watch it according to the chronological order of its release. The first season of Magi: Labyrinth of Magic, released in 2012, serves as a great starting point for the storyline, as it builds the narrative, describes the world and power systems, and introduces the characters. It consists of 25 episodes and was produced by A1 Pictures, the studio known for Your Lie in April.

A 25-episode-long second season called Magi: The Kingdom of Magic from 2013 is the automatic next step before viewers delve into The Adventures of this Sinbad. This prequel to the Magi anime tackles heavier themes and might be more difficult to get into than the original series. Hence, viewers are recommended to watch it at the end. The series is directed by Koji Masunari, who has also directed the well-known Blue Period.

The Adventures of Sinbad, released in 2016, was based on the five-episode 2014 OVA of the same name. Therefore, viewers can watch the 2016 version of this grand magic adventure over the skippable OVA.

The Magi anime retells the stories of a few prominent Arabian Nights characters

The story of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, which happens to be the first installment in the Magi anime franchise, features a young boy named Alibaba who encounters a fascinating and mysterious child named Aladdin. The latter is revealed to possess a powerful blue spirit (Djinn) named Ugo, who is locked in a flute, and is currently traveling the continent in pursuit of Djinn Metal Vessels.

A scene from Magi featuring Sinbad the brave sailor (Image via A1 Pictures)

What follows is a young hero's coming-of-age journey. Alibaba asks Aladdin to go on his dungeon-capturing expedition with him, hoping to use the latter's powers to his advantage. The duo are assisted by the former slave girl Morgiana.

Dungeons are the main mystery of the first season, revealed to be mysterious magical castles with Djinn (or magical spirits) inside. Moreover, capturing the dungeons enables the user to be the holder of unimaginable power.

The spinoff series, Magi: Adventures of Sinbad, takes viewers back in time even further. The prequel narrates how this reiteration of Sinbad the Sailor becomes the first Dungeon Master before setting off to sea on his own adventures. As such, this installment loosely retells the Adventures of Sinbad the Sailor from the Arabian Nights anthology.

If one wishes to experience Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic in manga format, then they can read the series on the Viz Media app or their official website.

