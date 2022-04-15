10 most powerful Magic users ranked in anime

The ten most powerful Magic users in anime cannot be taken lightly. Some can be ranked in anything from ability to proficiency, but everything comes at a standstill when it comes to a ranking system. However, it's not the end all be all for most Magic users.

Power comes at a cost and can be wielded for good or evil. In the blink of an eye, the power to manipulate dark or light can be a burden on the soul. Often, a mage's abilities may not be enough to have them lauded as one of the greatest.

Many powerful wizards exist in anime, yet only a few may get a special mention as there are too many to choose from. Opinions will be spilled, and subjective inquiry may be questioned, but the results may remain the same.

Top 10 powerful Magic users in anime

1) Erza

An S Class Mage, Erza once had a dream she would become part of the Ten Wizards Saints, though this prophetic dream hasn't come to pass yet. Gifted in Holder Magic, Erza uses Sword Magic with ease and is regarded as the best of the best.

Her Sword Magic consists of conjuring of blades in which these weapons are then directed at numerous foes in rapid succession. Aimed to target certain foes, the blades rarely miss their target.

2) Siegrain

Better known as Jellal Fernandes, Siegrain himself was immensely powerful yet terrifying. As Siegrain, he was part of the Ten Wizards Saints, yet his dark Magic took a turn for the worse as he used it for many evil deeds. In the anime, it's taken to its conclusive extremes.

A wielder of several Magic techniques, he excelled in darkness if his Paradise of Sun is anything to go by. The darkness itself is wielded like a cloak and can be shaped into a shield if one so wishes it to be. As Siegrain, he was nearly unstoppable.

3) God Serena

A former member of the Ten Wizards Saints, Serena was considered the most powerful mage of all time. His power over dragon slaying was so immense that he could hardly control his bloodlust.

Dragon Slaying Magic is what he is most well known for, as he utilizes the earth's elements into a type of lost Magic to suck the life out of his opponents. The anime further expands upon his abilities by showcasing his prowess in battle.

4) Jose Porla

Jose is a menace to society (Image via Fairy Tail Anime)

An insidious Guild Master, Jose was formerly a member of the Ten Wizards Saints before he instigated a massive Guild War. His magical Shade ability draws darkness from within to manifest into something greater.

The Shades become ghosts like soldiers, possessing immense power in such a way that they overwhelm even seasoned wizards.

5) Draculos

His magical abilities landed him in the highest form of wizardry (Image via Fairy Tail Anime)

One of the Ten Wizard Saints, Draculos, is a powerful wizard that rivals the gods themselves. He was made Chairman of the Magic Council, as his power was so immense he was thought of as a god.

A specialist in Vampiric Magic, he can cause a victim to become paralyzed under any circumstances. His Magic has earned him respect throughout the world, yet it is something he takes quite seriously.

6) Wolfheim

He specializes in Caster Magic (Image via Fairy Tail Anime)

One of the Ten Wizards Saints, this mage seethes in the insidious nature of his power. Gifted in the art of destruction, he wields it like a badge of honor and pain. Specialized in the Ultimate Destruction Incarnate, he lives up to his name by transforming into a massive beast.

His beastly form gains immense strength and power, so much so that others can hardly stop him if he loses control of himself. A frightening sight, almost no one can stop this powerful Caster Magic.

7) Lucy Heartfilia

A girl talented and bathed in celestial power, Lucy can wield five keys in a short period, making her immensely powerful in terms of wizardry. Primarily a summoner, she excels in calling upon ancient spirits from another realm.

Her summons each consist of a different element to bring about different outcomes if she so wishes it. A rarity among the mages, her Spatial Magic is envied by many.

8) Fuegoleon Vermillion

Salamander willingly serves him (Image via Black Clover Anime)

Captain of the Crimson Lion Squad in Black Clover, Fuegoleon is immensely powerful in Fire Magic. He wields his Magic like a blade and slays foes with the intensity of Fire and logical strategy. His power is regarded as immense and thought-provoking.

Able to manipulate Fire at will, he was made captain for a reason. The Spirit of Fire saw perfection in his technique and chose to serve him.

9) Mereoleona Vermillion

Her title as the "Uncrowned Undefeated Lioness" serves as an accurate description of her horrifying and destructive power. A wielder of Fire by nature, Meroleona's destruction shakes the kingdom to its core.

Unlike her brother, she wields Fire wildly yet is made captain instead when he's incapacitated. A commander of flames, even her foes fear what wrath she may wreak against them.

10) Lemiel Silvamillion Clover

A deceased warrior, he was commended as a king of wizardry in the age of gold. Lauded as incredibly powerful, he was known for murdering a demonic entity with the power of light.

Lemiel himself wielded light Magic, a rare ability that can hardly be attained. He manipulated the light like a veil of sun and used it to slay demons in order or bring peace to the world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu