Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 7 Review - Second Semester Final Exam Announced

Fans of Classroom of the Elite have never questioned Ayanokouji’s ability to manipulate and control people as he desires. Now that Ayanokouji has also targeted Kakeru Ryuuen in Class 1-C, things will get more interesting as both the individuals are well versed with their mind games.

Episode 7 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 is titled “To Doubt Everything or to Believe Everything Are Two Equally Convenient Solutions; Both Dispense with the Necessity of Reflection,” a quote taken from the renowned french mathematician Henri Poincare’s book Science and Hypothesis. This article will briefly break down the seventh episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 by dividing it into three narratives.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 7 Highlights

Manabu Horikita resigns from being the Student Council President

After Manabu resigned from his position as Student Council President, Nagumo Miyabi of Class 2-A was chosen to take his place. Leaving the auditorium, Ayanokouji crossed paths with Katsuragi, who asked him to watch out for Ryuuen and take care of Suzune. After Katsuragi left, Maya Sato approached Ayanokouji being all red-faced.

Sato was relieved after she came to know that Ayanokouji was not dating anyone. As the former was infatuated by the latter, she wanted to trade numbers with him and even called him "handsome and laid-back." Chibashira was impressed by her students' efforts after revealing the test results, as in her three-year career, she has never gone this long without a single drop-out.

Chibashira announced that the next Special Test is titled “Paper Shuffle,” in which students will participate in a pair of two. However, a “Mini Test” before the Paper Shuffle would decide which two students would get paired up.

Suzune reveals Kushida’s past to Ayanokouji

Chibashira explains the structure of the test in which the question paper would be formed by the students themselves. Each class will be free to request questions from whichever class they desire. As Class 1-A and 1-B are superior, Class 1-D collectively concludes that they have resorted to the only option to get their questions from Class 1-C.

After Suzune got every detail regarding the next Special Test, she wanted to hold a strategy meeting, but after Kushida joined the group, she became a little hostile. Sending everyone ahead, Suzune stayed back alongside Ayanokouji to tell him about how Kushida destroyed an entire class during her middle school days.

Ayanokuji wanted Kushida to get expelled, but Suzune was against his decision. According to Suzune, Kushida might become an important asset to Class 1-D if she manages to convince her to join forces. Suzune thanked Ayanokuji as she knew he helped her out of Ryuuen's trap.

Class 1-C traitor exposed

By intimidating the entire Class 1-C, Ryuuen found out that it was Manabe who leaked information about him cheating at the Sports Festival. Slamming Manabe's head on the desk, he asked her about the person to whom she sold out her entire class. Manabe revealed that a video of her was recorded when she bullied Karuizawa, and she suspects it might either be Yukimura or Ayanokouji.

Ryuuen contacted Kushida as she was the only person in her class on his side. In the cafeteria, Suzune announced her grand plan in which she proclaimed that the entire class's goal must be pairing the highest academic scorer with the lowest to acquire average marks.

Later that night, Karuizawa casually called Ayanokouji to find out if he had agreed to go out with Sato. Aynokouji explained to Karuizawa everything that happened between him and Sato. He also assured her that he had not forgotten his promise.

Final Thoughts

Classroom of the Elite’s Episode 7 showed that Ryuuen has started taking an interest in Ayanokouji, as up till now, he was just a nobody to him. Moreover, it has been observed that Karuizawa developed an interest in Ayanokouji, as she is jealous of Sato getting close to him.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 is set to cover the sixth volume of the light novel that will begin the Paper Shuffle test of the Second Semester Final Exam of Koudo Ikusei High School.

