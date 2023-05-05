10 cheerful anime characters who have a dark past

Anime is well-known for its vibrant and out-of-the-box characters. Many of them are often cheerful anime characters, but what makes them truly interesting is their dark past. These personalities may have endured severe trauma or dealt with difficulties that are often hidden beneath their cheerful exterior.

The relevance of cheerful anime characters with troubled pasts lies in their ability to demonstrate that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to find happiness and hope. These characters show us that no matter how challenging our lives may appear to be, we are still capable of experiencing joy.

Naruto Uzumaki, Kagome Higurashi, and more cheerful anime characters with tragic backstories

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

The main protagonist of the Naruto series is Naruto Uzumaki. He has a reputation for being tenacious, having a contagious personality, and is known for his ability to make friends with anyone he meets. Although Naruto can be said to be the epitome of cheerful anime characters, his past was anything but cheerful.

Being the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox, a powerful demon that almost destroyed the village, caused Naruto to be shunned by his community as a child after being abandoned as a newborn. Despite this, he never wavered in his resolve to succeed as Hokage and defend his village.

2) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

The main character of the One Piece series is Monkey D. Luffy. He is among the most cheerful anime characters in history. What makes Luffy a likable character is his upbeat and carefree nature. He never hesitates from taking on a challenge and is always seen smiling.

However, Luffy faces several obstacles in his past. Luffy was raised by a crew of pirates after his parents abandoned him when he was young. Due to his ability to stretch his body like elastic, he was bullied by other kids. Luffy's past only fuels his determination to become the Pirate King and protect his friends.

3) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist is known for his quick wit, cocky attitude, and his determination to find the Philosopher's Stone. Edward's background, however, is filled with anguish and pain.

He and his brother Alphonse lost their mother when they were quite young, and in an effort to resurrect her, they performed a forbidden alchemical ritual. Alphonse lost his entire body to the ritual while Ed lost an arm and a leg.

4) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

The primary protagonist of the Bleach series is Ichigo Kurosaki, who is one of the most cheerful anime characters. He is renowned for his strong sense of justice, quick temper, and his determination to protect his friends and family.

However, Ichigo's past is filled with pain and tragedy. His mother was murdered when he was young, leaving him and his sisters alone with their distant father. Ichigo also discovered that he was a Soul Reaper and had to fight against powerful enemies who threatened the safety of his loved ones.

5) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon Freecss from the Hunter x Hunter series is a cheerful and energetic character who loves adventure and is adamant about becoming a hunter like his father.

However, his past is full of tragedy. Gon's father abandoned him when he was a baby, leaving him to be raised by his aunt. He also learned that his father was a known felon who had left him in order to pursue his own selfish desires. Despite this, Gon definitely belongs to the group of the most cheerful anime characters.

6) Yuno Gasai (Future Diary)

One of the key protagonists in the Future Diary series is Yuno Gasai. Yuno is known for her cheerful and energetic personality, as well as her obsessive love for the protagonist, Yukiteru. However, Yuno has a sinister and dark past.

She was abandoned by her parents and forced to live alone in a world filled with danger and violence. She became mentally instability as a result of her experiences and became fixated on Yukiteru. However, she is undoubtedly one of the most cheerful anime characters to exist.

7) Kagome Higurashi (Inuyasha)

The primary female heroine of the Inuyasha series is Kagome Higurashi. She is known for her kind heart, intelligence, and bravery. However, Kagome has seen her fair share of suffering and sorrow.

She lost her father at a young age and was often teased by her classmates for her ability to see ghosts. Additionally, she fell into a well and was propelled back in time to the feudal era, where she had to battle evil demons and defend her friends and loved ones.

8) Simon (Toppa Gurren Lagann)

In the Toppa Gurren Lagann series, Simon is one of the main protagonists. He starts off as a meek and timid little boy, but his determination and strength eventually make him a powerful leader. However, Simon's past is rife with suffering and tragedy.

He was forced to work in an underground town and excavate tunnels every day after losing his parents at a young age. It's only after he meets Kamina that he begins to see the world in a new light.

9) Makoto "Smile" Tsukimoto (Ping Pong: The Animation)

Makoto "Smile" Tsukimoto is one of the main characters in Ping Pong: The Animation. He is known for his carefree attitude, love for ping pong, and exceptional table tennis abilities. However, Smile has had to overcome several obstacles in his life.

He grew up in poverty and was often forced to steal to survive. He used his passion for ping pong as a method to escape the harsh reality of his existence. Despite the tough life he once led, Smile is one of the most humble and cheerful anime characters of all time.

10) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

One of Fairy Tail's key protagonists is Natsu Dragneel. He is known for his boundless energy, passion for exploration, and amazing fire magic. He is one of the most cheerful anime characters that exists.

Natsu's background, however, is rife with suffering. He was raised by a dragon named Igneel, but the two were separated when a powerful dragon slayer attacked their home. Natsu fought formidable foes while on his long journey in search of Igneel.

Final analysis

Anime has long been a kind of art that explores the complexity of human emotion and the state of the human race. Many series feature cheerful anime characters who have troubled pasts and have endured terrible hardships, yet they are able to keep up a cheerful and upbeat attitude. These characters are often fan favorites and serve as inspirations to viewers.

One of the most important messages that these cheerful anime characters convey is the importance of resilience. This is the ability to persevere in the face of challenges and recover from misfortune. Cheerful anime characters with a dark past are often able to portray this resilience, demonstrating that even when life throws us a curveball, it is possible to overcome it and find happiness.

Additionally, viewers who might be going through tough times themselves can often find inspiration from these characters. They show us that it is possible to be happy and optimistic, even when life seems bleak. They serve as an example of the value of maintaining optimism and working towards a brighter future.

Overall, cheerful anime characters with a dark past have a significant impact on viewers. Through their stories, they remind us that even in the face of great adversity, it is possible to find joy and meaning in life.

