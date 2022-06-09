8 anime objects stronger than Marvel's Infinity Gauntlet

One of the most powerful objects in all of fiction, including anime objects, is Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet, popularized in recent years by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Infinity Gauntlet is essentially a wearable weapon that allows its user to harness the powers of the six Infinity Stones slotted into the Gauntlet.

This gives the wielder power over various abstract concepts, such as time, space, reality, and more. While Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet is incredibly powerful, there are some anime objects that are undoubtedly superior.

Here are eight anime objects stronger than Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet.

Classic anime objects superior to Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet

1) Death Note

The Death Note as seen in the Death Note anime (Image Credits: Tsugumi Ohba/Shueisha, Viz Media, Death Note)

Coming from the Death Note anime, the eponymous notebook allows its user to kill anyone whose name they know. All the user must do is write the said person's name in the notebook, and they’ll die within a period of time after their name is written.

While the Infinity Gauntlet can obviously do more than the Death Note can, it’s important to consider the cost-benefit of each. While gathering the Infinity Stones is necessary to use the Gauntlet’s full power, the Death Note needs no extra items to be used. When looking at the relative effort required to exercise its power, this anime object is undoubtedly superior.

2) The Holy Grail

The Holy Grail as seen in the Fate anime series (Image via Studio Deen)

The Fate series will often use this holy object as the grand prize of its supernatural tournament, which can grant the winner any wish they desire. While the Infinity Gauntlet may let one manipulate abstract concepts of life in any way they see fit, having any wish granted is one power that escapes the pull of the Infinity Stones.

Furthermore, the single-use aspect of this anime object would further imply its power to be greater than something like the Gauntlet, which can be used ad infinitum. Despite the single-use drawback, there’s little doubt that The Holy Grail is stronger.

3) The Spear of Gaius

The Spear of Gaius is one of the most powerful weapons created in the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime. Its power comes from being the embodiment of humanity’s desire to change the world for the better, able to transcend time and space and put an end to any and all abstract concepts.

While the Infinity Gauntlet has similar powers, the Gauntlet alone cannot match The Spear of Gaius in these regards, except when aided by Doctor Strange or Wanda Maximoff. It’s an incredibly powerful weapon that serves as the zenith of power seen in the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series.

4) The Philosopher’s Stone

A Philosopher's Stone as seen in the Fullmetal Alchemist anime (Image Credits: Hiromu Arakawa/Square Enix, Viz Media, Fullmetal Alchemist)

Fullmetal Alchemist’s Philosopher’s Stone is able to be used in a number of alchemic ways, from the creation of Homunculi to the healing of otherwise untreatable ailments and injuries. The power it boasts comes from its being made of thousands of human souls, similarly to the Infinity Gauntlet’s Soul Stone, which requires a sacrifice to obtain.

The Stones have been seen creating everything from prosperity to cataclysm and everything in between within the series. The Infinity Gauntlet is rarely seen being used for good but most likely cannot surpass or match the Philosopher’s Stone in general strength and versatility. As a result, anime objects get yet another win over Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet.

5) The Silver Crystal

The Silver Crystal as seen in the Sailor Moon anime (Image Credits: Naoko Takeuchi/Nakayoshi, Viz Media, Sailor Moon)

Sailor Moon’s Silver Crystal functions as the main power source for the eponymous character, giving her the energy to perform her celestial fighting feats. The powers it boasts are incredible. Its wielder is able to revive the dead, turn evil into good, restore memories, spread power on a planetary scale, and more.

While the Infinity Gauntlet excels in manipulations of the abstract, it most likely won't be able to manipulate philosophical and moral concepts. That being said, it’s likely that Sailor Moon’s trump card anime object is stronger than Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet.

6) Sword of Rupture

Also coming from the Fate series, the Sword of Rupture serves as Gilgamesh’s trademark weapon and is capable of incredible feats. It can tear sky, earth, and space asunder, able to decimate nearly anything it comes into contact with.

At its strongest level, the sword can produce an abyss strong enough to annihilate and reshape the world with just one swing. Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet is incredibly impressive, but in this matchup, Gilgamesh’s trademark anime object takes home the gold.

7) Super Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

Super Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann as seen in the Gurren Lagann anime (Image via Gainax)

Gurren Lagann’s Super Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann (STTGL) is easily one of the most powerful anime objects in existence. Its size is, literally, larger than the known universe, with its power source coming from infinite multiversal reservoirs of strength and energy.

STTGL is capable of manipulating time, space, matter, reality, and existence itself, matching everything the Infinity Gauntlet can do. However, STTGL’s infinite power sources spanning countless multiverses give it the edge over Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet.

8) Super Dragon Balls

The Super Dragon Balls as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image Credits: Akira Toriyama, Toyotarou/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Finally, and similarly to Fate’s Holy Grail, Dragon Ball Super’s Super Dragon Balls are capable of granting their user any wish, with no limits whatsoever. Even the Infinity Gauntlet has some limits to what it can do, instantly making the eponymous deus ex machina devices stronger than Marvel’s iconic golden glove.

The Super Dragon Balls were even proven powerful enough to bring back several universes at the same time. While Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet can revive a universe’s worth of people, it’s unknown if it can do this for several (while also reviving the universes themselves), marking another win for anime objects in this matchup.

