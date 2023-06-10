Fate anime series: Complete watch order, explained

Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn, a new film in the Fate anime series, is set to be released by A-1 Pictures in July 2023. Originally slated for a late 2022 launch, the film encountered production issues, leading to its delay.

The Fate anime series, based on the Type-Moon visual novel, dives into the world of mages who summon legendary heroes known as Servants. These Servants assist the mages in their search for a powerful magical artifact capable of granting wishes.

For newcomers to the series, the vast and intricate universe with its multiple timelines can be quite overwhelming, especially when taking into account the multiple releases within the same year. Moreover, each fan has their own preferred sequence of viewing. To help navigate this franchise, here is its complete watch order.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Fate anime series sorted in the best viewing order for a new audience

Still image from the upcoming Fate anime Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The upcoming Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn is anticipated to revolve around a magi group in the United States conducting their own Grail War, but there is still some time before its release. Some individuals might prefer to get to know the entire story before jumping into the new series.

Determining the optimal order to watch the Fate anime series can be quite challenging due to the numerous options available. Completing one storyline before going on to the next ensures a much better viewing experience. Without further ado, here's how to watch the complete series:

Fate/Prototype

Fate/Stay Night

Fate/Stay Night TV Reproduction

Fate/Stay Night Movie: Unlimited Blade Works

Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works Prologue

Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works

Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works season 2

Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works Season 2 – Sunny Day

Fate/Stay Night Movie: Heaven’s Feel: I. Presage Flower

Fate/Stay Night Movie: Heaven’s Feel: II. Lost Butterfly

Fate/Stay Night Movie: Heaven’s Feel: III. Spring Song

Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family

Fate/Zero

Fate/Zero: Please! Einzbern Counselling Room

Fate/Zero Remix

Fate/Zero season 2

Fate/Zero Cafe

Fate/Kaleid Prisma☆Illya

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆ Specials

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya: Undoukai De Dance!

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya 2wei!

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya 2wei! Specials

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya 2wei! Mahou Shoujo In Onsen Ryokou

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya 2wei Herz!

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya 2wei Herz! Specials

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei! Specials

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya Movie: Sekka No Chikai

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya Movie: Licht – Namae No Nai Shoujo

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya Movie: Sekka No Chikai – Kuro Sakura No Heya

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma☆Illya: Prisma☆Phantasm

Fate/Apocrypha

Fate/Apocrypha Recaps

Fate/Extra: Last Encore

Fate/Extra: Last Encore – Illustrious Tendousetsu

Lord El-Melloi II Case Files – Rail Zeppelin Grace Notes – A Grave Keeper, a Cat, and a Mage

Lord El-Melloi II Case Files – Rail Zeppelin Grace Notes

Fate/Grand Order: First Order

Fate/Grand Order: Moonlight/Lostroom

Fate/Grand Order: Himuro no Tenchi – 7 Nin No Saikyou Ijin Hen

Manga De Wakaru! Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 1 – Wandering; Agateram

Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 2 – Paladin; Agateram

Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia – Initium Iter

Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia

Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia Recaps

Fate/Grand Carnival

Fate/Grand Order: Final Singularity – Grand Temple of Time: Solomon

Shirou as seen in the Fate anime series (Image via Ufotable)

As the stories within the Fate anime series are primarily self-contained, viewers have the flexibility to start watching any storyline they prefer. Nevertheless, it is generally recommended to begin with the main storyline of the Fate anime consisting Fate/Zero and Fate/Stay Night.

After that, viewers can then freely explore the optional Fate anime spinoffs, OVAs, ONAs, and other related content in any order they prefer. This approach effectively reduces the pressure for first-time viewers who are eager to determine if they want to commit to the series.

Poll : 0 votes