8 most powerful Bleach villains that Ichigo has faced, ranked

Ichigo Kurosaki is the main protagonist of the Bleach series, which means he carries the burden of fighting the strongest baddies. It doesn't matter if he's dealing with the Arrancar or the Quincy.

Ichigo's biggest threats are known for their dangerous abilities, massive spiritual energy, or a combination of both. For the most part, he has to give everything he's got against these adversaries.

Since this list will only include Bleach villains, it will not contain Byakuya Kuchiki and Kenpachi Zaraki.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

Whether it's Aizen or Yhwach, these are the biggest villains that Ichigo fought in Bleach

8) Shukuro Tsukishima

This sadistic villain enjoys bringing pain to his victims. A former member of the Xcution, he came to blows with Ichigo multiple times in the Fullbringer arc.

Tsukishima is also ridiculously fast enough to keep up with Byakuya, who specializes in speed. He is not to be underestimated in the Bleach series. Tsukishima is strong enough to fight a captain from the Gotei 13.

His most dangerous ability is the Book of Moon. Tsukishima is able to cut through anything with his sword. He can also insert himself into his target's own past and modify their own histories.

7) Grimmjow Jaegarjaquez

Known for his aggressive fighting style and powerful energy blasts, Grimmjow was formerly ranked sixth in the Espada.

He had several encounters with Ichigo in the Bleach series. The former completely destroyed the latter in their first meeting at Karakura Town. By their final battle in Hueco Mundo, it was far more evenly matched.

His physical stats allow him to effortlessly catch blades with his bare hands, regardless of their Shikai or Bankai state. Grimmjow also has a released form that turns him into a predatory feline hybrid.

6) Kugo Ginjo

Ginjo was the original Substitute Shinigami, long before Ichigo ever got the job. However, after feeling betrayed by Soul Society, he broke from their ranks and formed a secret group called Xcution.

The master swordsman wields great spiritual power in the Bleach series. He is strong enough to fight multiple combatants without breaking a sweat. Cross of Scaffold is a Fullbring that grants him a giant energy sword. It's capable of causing explosions and stealing other Fullbring powers.

With the possible exception of Ulquiorra's second release form, Ginjo should be above the Espada in terms of power levels, since he could take on Ichigo's Bankai for quite a while. He is a very underrated Bleach villain, but he also deserves respect for his combat skills.

5) Ulquiorra Cifer

Ulquiorra has always been a popular villain in the Bleach series. He gave Ichigo his most difficult fight back in Las Noches. Ranked fourth in the Espada organization, he is likely the strongest member for multiple reasons.

Unlike his fellow teammates, Ulquiorra can use a second released form to become even more powerful. His spiritual energy is so dense that getting near him feels like swimming underwater. Even worse, he also has regenerative healing abilities that make it difficult to kill him.

Ulquiorra can even launch gigantic explosions with his Lanza del Relampago. Ichigo had to pull out all the stops just to overcome this obstacle. Bleach fans will never forget that feeling of despair.

4) Gin Ichimaru

Gin is a former right-hand man to Sosuke Aizen himself. He should be slightly above the Espada, who are mere underlings by comparison.

He is a highly intelligent fighter who uses psychological warfare to his advantage. It's hard to get a good read on him since he always maintains a poker face. The Bleach villain is also strong enough to fend off Ichigo's Bankai form. He can even withstand a direct blast from Getsuga Tenshou.

Gin's powerful Bankai gives his Zanpakuto extra length and speed. Within less than a second, he can cut through entire cities from a great distance. Ichigo barely had the reaction time to defend himself from the attack.

3) Askin Naak le Vaar

Askin is a member of Schutzstaffel, the imperial guards to Yhwach himself. Despite his laidback approach, he is among the deadliest Sternritters in the entire series. The Bleach villain is able to create the right lethal dose via his Deathdealing powers.

He only had a very brief encounter with Ichigo during the Thousand Year Blood War. Askin caught him off guard with his special abilities. Had it not been for the timely intervention of his friends, ichigo would've been done for.

Askin is even more powerful in his Vollstandig form, since he becomes immune to his own poisonous effects. He is also a very perceptive fighter and even gave Kisuke Urahara a difficult time.

2) Sosuke Aizen

The vast majority of Bleach fans would consider Aizen to be the premier antagonist of the series. He is a master of manipulation and can fool anybody with his crafty plans. With the likely exception of Kisuke Urahara, he might just be the smartest character in the Bleach series.

Aizen is physically strong enough to defeat several captains from the Gotei 13. His monstrous spiritual power is also the main reason why Yhwach considers him a Special War Power. Worst of all, he can manipulate a person's senses with the Kyoka Suigetsu, making him a master of illusions.

Ichigo and Urahara could only beat Aizen when the latter became overly confident in his abilities. Even then, he still couldn't be killed. The Bleach villain is now effectively immortal thanks to the Hogyoku. Aizen had to be sealed with powerful Kido spells just to keep him imprisoned.

1) Yhwach

Yhwach is the son of the Soul King and ruler of the Wandenreich empire. He also happens to be the strongest Bleach character in the entire series. To put this into perspective, Soul Society had to work alongside Sosuke Aizen just to stand a chance against Yhwach.

Ichigo was clearly no match for Yhwach in their initial encounters. After he absorbed the Soul King's powers, the latter completely destroyed Ichigo in their second to last fight. The Bleach villain even broke the Shinigami's Bankai right before he could use it. Yhwach doesn't mess around with his opponents.

The Almighty is a special ability that lets Yhwach change all possible futures. He can even revive himself should he be killed. Yhwach was so powerful that he could only be defeated with a plot device and the right circumstances. He is the most dangerous threat that Ichigo and his friends have ever faced.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far