10 most ripped anime characters of all time, ranked based on physique

Muscular characters in the anime universe have always been a great source of motivation for Otakus, which eventually made them get their gym subscriptions. Despite being fictional characters, their efforts to attain a surprisingly great physique with focus, perseverance, and the ability to push themselves beyond the limit have a realistic touch.

Somehow, with their story, these characters have affirmed that the very potential of an individual to achieve greatness lies within each person, which can’t be unlooked. These brawny individuals hardly need a weapon or unique abilities, as their strength is enough to knock the living daylights off anyone.

While some don’t back off from challenging these muscle giants, others usually choose to flee. This article will list ten anime known to possess an incredible physique that makes them the very definition of “strength.”

Yoma Hashimoto and 9 other anime characters who are lauded for their surreal physique

10) Yoma Hashimoto - (Anime: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan)

Yoma Hashimoto, as seen in the anime Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Image via David Production)

The antagonist of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures: Diamond is Unbreakable spin-off series, Yoma Hashimoto, is a Japanese man with an athletic body who is also lauded for his good looks. As a model, he dedicated his life to improving his looks and physique by following a strict training regime that included nothing but daily protein intake and a 7 pm sleep schedule.

Being the Avatar of Hermes, Yoma possesses a supernatural fit, which makes him ripped for a short period. His exceptional athleticism allows him to run backward at 20 kmph and throw a 20 kg dumbbell simultaneously. While symbolizing Hermes, Yoma develops wing-like muscles on his back. Due to his obsession with training, he installed a bouldering set all over his girlfriend’s apartment building.

9) Sofia “Valmet” Velmer (Anime: Jormungand)

One of the elite officers from the Finnish Rapid Deployment Force, Sofia Velmer, more commonly known as Valmet, is an unstoppable force from Jormungand. Being a military officer, Valmet went through rigorous training, which helped her in the long run, as subduing a remarkably strong opponent has been a cakewalk for her.

Trained with an arsenal of weapons, Valmet became a nightmare for her enemies and targets. With her light muscular build that allows her to move freely in combat, she can easily dodge bullets at close range. After being shot twice by her opponent, she woke up in a hospital, where she started doing sit-ups without taking rest as advised, which speaks volumes about her high resilience.

8) Tokita Ohma (Anime: Kengan Ashura)

Tokita Ohma, as seen in the anime Kengan Ashura (Image via Larx Entertainment)

Kengan Ashura’s Tokita Ohma is a man who lives to fight an opponent stronger than him and won’t miss an opportunity to get in the ring at any given moment. With prowess in Niko Style, made up of four different forms, Ohma became a powerful fighter with a unique combat sense, where he often outplayed his opponents with his speed, strength, and endurance.

Ohma’s athletic build corresponds to his fighting techniques, allowing him to move freely and escape close-range attacks proficiently. He defeated a hundred members of a biker gang without a sweat.

7) Jotaro Kujo (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Jotaro Kujo, as seen in the anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Image via David Production)

Jotaro Kujo, one of the prodigies of the Joestar Family, is highly lauded for his attractive and well-built body. Although his workout regime has never been revealed in the series, fans believe the character prioritizes fitness and training regularly. Despite living an ordinary life from the beginning, Jotaro has been a delinquent, which hints that he has been swinging punches and jabs from a very young age.

Even Jotaro’s Stand, Star Platinum, which is regarded as one of the most powerful Stands in Jojo’s universe, resembles his physical build and displays the muscles in detail. With a commendable physique, Jotaro is surely an inspiration to many aspiring fitness enthusiasts.

6) Aoi Todo (Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen)

Aoi Todo, as seen in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The third-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High School and the grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer, Aoi Todo, is popular for his big muscles. Although he is about the same height as Gojo, he has a very defined and heavy muscular build, which sets him apart from the rest in the aspects of a good physique. Aoi’s physical strength surpasses Maki and Panda but can rival Yuji Itadori.

During Geto’s Night Line attack in Kyoto, Aoi defeated five grade 1 curses all on his own, using nothing but his physical prowess. Aoi’s raw strength was enough to break Hanami’s hard shell, considered one of the jaw-dropping moments of Jujutsu Kaisen. Aoi is always proud of the muscles he honed, so he doesn’t back off when it comes to ripping his t-shirt to scare his opponents.

5) Thorkell (Anime: Vinland Saga)

The archeological discoveries have proven that Vikings were one of the most magnificent races on Earth, with an average build of around 308 lbs, and were taller than most humans today. Based on the real-life historical figures of the Jomsviking order and the notable lord, Thorkell the Tall from Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga perfectly represents how the Vikings used to look.

Standing at 230 cm tall and weighing over 390 lbs, Thorkell can swing his giant twin poleaxes like a conductor in an orchestra. Blessed with superhuman strength, endurance, and agility, Thorkell can turn the tides of a battle against hundreds of opponents in little to no time. His strength allows him to lift an enormous 5-ton boulder and throw it into an enemy ship to sink it.

4) Guts (Anime: Berserk)

Guts, as seen in the anime Berserk (Image via LERCHE)

It is no surprise that Guts from Berserk is a man forged in an endless pool of suffering for whom the only goal is to make it past each day. Guts has been training by wielding incredibly heavy and long swords since he was six, culminating in his strength. Slaying 100 Tudor soldiers in his mercenary days made him a walking nightmare for his opponents.

Due to his superhuman strength, he is able to wear the Berserker Armor, which can take a huge toll on normal human beings physically and mentally. In addition to the legendary armor, Guts also wielded the Dragon Slayer, an enormous two-handed sword made with the “ultimate steel.” Guts’ peak human conditioning allowed him to achieve superhuman strength, speed, and agility feats.

3) Superalloy Darkshine (Anime: One Punch Man)

Hero Association’s S-Class Rank 11 professional hero, Superalloy Darkshine, is a tall man with a herculean physique. Although One Punch Man features a wide range of characters known for their incredible builds, like Puri Puri Prisoner, Garou, the entire Tank Topper Army, and more, none can compete against Darkshine in aspects of a muscular body.

Darkshine muscles can even grow to unnatural levels when he tries to flex them. Darkshine enhanced his muscles to a level where it granted him a pseudo-armor, making him completely invincible against powerful attacks. Throughout his lifetime of intense weightlifting, Darkshine honed his strength to a remarkable stage, allowing him to lift two tons of weight with one hand.

2) Son Goku (Anime: Dragon Ball)

Goku, as seen in the anime Dragon Ball(Image via Toei Animation)

Son Goku, also known as Kakarot, is the most prevalent fictional figure in the anime universe who has inspired many fitness geeks to become the best version of themselves. Goku is well-received among both anime and non-anime enthusiasts due to his positivity and optimism. His love for training from early childhood caused him to wear the Keikogi (a training uniform) 24/7.

The only two things Goku loves most are training and eating. Due to his intense training from a young age which included lots of pushups and jump squats, Goku’s appetite has grown to an inhumane level. Being referred to as one of the strongest anime characters, Goku can often be seen pitted against other powerful characters, a testament to his prowess.

1) Yujiro Hanma (Anime: Baki)

Yujiro Hanma, as seen in the anime Baki (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The most powerful character in Baki, Yujiro Hanma, is considered anything but human. Standing about 6’3” and weighing about 265 pounds, Yujiro is bad news for anyone who gets in his way. Stopping an earthquake by punching the ground, plummeting a 50-story-high skyscraper, and knocking out a giant elephant might be an inhumane thing for an ordinary person, but for Yujiro, it is child’s play.

For Baki fans, nothing is more appealing and magnificent than Yujiro’s Demon Back. Almost every gym rat who has been a fan of the show has once in their life tried to acquire the Demon Back in real life, despite its functionality.

