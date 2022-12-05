JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Araki announces plans for JOJOLANDS' protagonist and future projects

In an interview published in the annual mystery fiction guidebook Kono Mystery ga Sugoi!, mangaka Hirohiko Araki teased some details about his upcoming work, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, tentatively titled JOJOLANDS. Fans of the series are having a great time right now as the anime adaptation of one of the best series endings, Stone Ocean part 3, has been available to watch since the beginning of December.

The manga, on the other hand, has been on hiatus since part 8 ended in August 2021, with the exception of the spinoff titled Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe. With over a year since the last part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ended, fans eagerly await their favorite series' return. Fortunately, the author has revealed the identity of the protagonist of the new series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series.

Araki has given hints about his upcoming work related to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series

Who will play the main character in JOJOLANDS?

Joseph as seen in the anime (Image via David Productions)

Part 9 of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was announced in August 2021, along with the conclusion of part 8. Araki has stated that the next installment will be about the Joseph Joestar bloodline, which means that one of his descendants will be the protagonist of this future arc.

Joseph Joestar, the uncouth and rebellious grandson of Jonathan Joestar, appeared at the end of the series' eighth part. Araki appears to like the character more than Jonathan, which could be explained by their similar appearances but distinct personalities. This could also imply that the next Joestar will resemble Jonathan. This is not surprising, given that Araki has already repeated the character of Josuke multiple times.

Fans have been ecstatic to hear this news. However, there is some confusion about whether the series will be set in an alternate timeline or the original world, given that Rohan Kishibe has returned to it several times.

Araki reveals Rohan Kishibe's potential future

Rohan Kishibe as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via Netflix)

Hirohiko Araki stated in the interview that he wants to create a manga based in America that features Rohan Kishibe. This is due to his desire to avoid doing anything too similar to what he has already done. Rohan Kishibe is the protagonist of Thus Spoke Kishibe, a spinoff from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fourth arc. The series has already been adapted into anime, and a live-action adaptation is in the works.

He also stated that he would like to bring back the antagonist from Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, Yoma Hashimoto, in future work. Since he did not die, meaning he is still out somewhere, there is no reason not to bring him back as long as a proper story can be told. Araki stated that he is not opposed to having him return for a revenge plot.

