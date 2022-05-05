8 Naruto characters with pure brute strength

Naruto features a plethora of powerful abilities that give the characters an advantage in combat like Kekkei Genkai, Fuinjutsu, Kinjutsu, and more. However, apart from these exceptional abilities, a shinobi must possess tremendous strength which they can use in conjunction with their fighting style to turn the tide in their favor.

Almost every shinobi in Naruto possesses enough strength to hold their own against stronger opponents, but there are some who have pushed the limits successfully. These certain individuals in Naruto have trained themselves to attain remarkable strength. With just one strike, they could leave behind huge craters.

Note: This article will only list those Naruto characters who are physically strong.

8 Naruto characters who possess inhuman strength

8) Jugo

Jugo came from an unnamed clan that possessed a powerful Kekkei Genkai. This allowed him to absorb natural energy and transform his body at will without any Senjutsu Training. Even without using his Kekkei Genkai, he had an incredible amount of strength to keep up with his opponents until their stamina was depleted.

Combining his strength with his abilities, he was capable of gaining an advantage in a fight in no time. Jugo’s Kekkei Genkai also allowed him to manifest weapon-like appendages on his body, which made him unstoppable.

7) Jiraiya

Jiraiya was the legendary Sannin, considered to be one of the strongest shinobi of Konoha who ever lived. Apart from his innate ninjutsu prowess, Jiraiya also retained exceptional physical strength and endurance which he could further enhance with his Senjutsu.

Even Naruto’s Four-Tailed Form and Tsunade’s inhuman strength weren’t able to subdue Jiraiya. With his immense strength, he was capable of easily lifting or throwing a boulder to the farthest distance. During his fight with Pain, despite the difference in size, Jiraiya flung the Giant multi-headed Dog summoned by the former with just a mere kick.

6) Tsunade

Tsunade has a natural affinity for brute strength from the beginning, to the point of even Jiraiya being scared of her monstrous physical prowess. Lifting Gamabunta’s enormous sword was just child’s play for her. She could split the ground with just one finger.

Jiraiya was more proficient in Ninjutsu, but Tsunade outclassed him in terms of just pure strength. Tsunade fought Madara Uchiha for over half a day without exhaustion. She is even capable of destroying Susanoo’s absolute distance by just landing a few hits.

5) Fourth Raikage

The Fourth Raikage inherited his father’s herculean might. With just one hand, he is capable of smashing through a wall and incorporating chakra onto his fingers so he can pierce through a boulder with ease.

When Sasuke tried to attack him with Susanoo, the Fourth Raikage shattered the absolute defense with utmost precision and his innate strength. The Fourth Raikage's strength also made him insusceptible to pain as he was able to sever his hand after it got engulfed in Sasuke’s Amaterasu without even flinching.

4) Sakura Haruno

Sakura, unlike Naruto and Sasuke, never really possessed any combat skills as she mostly indulged in studies. However, after receiving training from legendary Sannin Tsunade herself, she managed to surpass her master in every aspect, including strength.

Sakura can build up a chakra in her fist, which increases her strength. She can destroy multiple concrete buildings at once by just landing a heavy blow on the ground. Her physical strength gets more dominant after she releases her Strength of a Hundred Seal.

3) Rock Lee

Similar to Might Guy, Lee was incapable of using Ninjutsu as well as Genjutsu. However, he worked hard and trained relentlessly with utmost dedication under the guidance of Might Guy. He compensated for his drawbacks by mastering Taijutsu and the Eight Gates. Even a Sharingan won’t be able to read Lee’s movements.

As part of his training, he used to wear heavy metal ankle weights and he nearly became invisible on taking them off. With his tremendous strength, Lee could unearth an enormous tree root from the ground with ease.

2) Third Raikage

Third Raikage is renowned as the most legendary shinobi that Hidden Cloud has ever produced in Naruto. He possessed great prowess in Taijutsu and needed only one strike to defeat multiple opponents at once. The Third Raikage was so strong that he once fought ten thousand ninjas on his own. He even fought the Eight-Tails, which resulted in a standstill.

The Third Raikage also earned the moniker “Strongest Shield” due to his extremely durable body. After he was reincarnated in the Fourth Great Ninja War, he destroyed Dodai’s Lava Style: Rubber Ball with just his bare hands, a feat that is considered impossible for others.

1) Might Guy

Might Guy never really managed to pass the academy like the others due to his lack of Ninjutsu. However, he never gave up on himself and trained relentlessly which then earned him the reputation of being the greatest Taijutsu user of all time. Even Madara Uchiha declared him to be the strongest.

He honed his physical prowess without the aid of enhancing it with chakra like the others. After unleashing his Inner Gates, his strength became more formidable. With just one kick in his Eighth Gate, he was able to distort the space-time around him.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee