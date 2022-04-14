Every Raikage in Naruto, ranked from weakest to strongest

During the course of Naruto, the series has introduced a huge array of characters and villages. Each village specialized in certain jutsu or techniques which made them strong in their own ways.

The Kumogakure has produced some of the finest shinobis in the series, despite not sharing the spotlight that other characters from Konohagakure had. The head of Kumogakure is given the title of Raikage.

This article takes a look at all the Raikages that have been introduced so far and ranks them according to strength and overall combat abilities.

Ranking all the Raikages in the Naruto series

5) Second Raikage- A

The Second Raikage from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

This Raikgae was the bodyguard of the First Raikage and had great combat abilities. However, not much is known about this character since he didn’t really receive much screen time during the course of the series.

Because there are no feats to accurately measure his true potential, the Second Raikage ranks last on this list.

4) First Raikage- A

The First Raikage from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

The Naruto series didn’t focus much on the First Raikage either, but there are signs that prove his strength and overall intelligence. Given that he was the founder of Kumogakure, it is not only indicative of his administrative proficiency but also his strength, without which this would not have been possible.

One of the most striking qualities of this Raikage is his pride and his will to serve and protect his country, which was later passed down to the Second Raikage as well.

3) Fifth Raikage- Darui

Darui is an impressive shinobi who has a large chakra reserve. He is also a master of kenjutsu (swordsmanship) and Black Lightning Release, which was passed down to him by the Third Raikage. He is a well-rounded shinobi and has a good amount of intelligence that he has displayed both on and off the battlefield.

One of the most effective and powerful jutsus in his arsenal is the Lightning Release: Black Panther, which is a technique that can be used to either immobilize or kill enemies. Darui was also able to defeat the Gold and Silver Brothers.

2) Fourth Raikage- A

Killer Bee’s brother is one of the strongest Raikages. He combined ninjutsu and taijutsu to create nintaijutsu that allowed him to defeat a fully transformed Jugo, overwhelm Sasuke, and engage with a Tailed Beast by himself. His blistering speed and strength make him a very tough opponent to deal with.

After Minato’s death, the Fourth Raikage was considered to be the fastest shinobi, and this says a lot about his speed. His pain tolerance and durability were so high that he didn’t even flinch when he cut off his own arm to stop the Amaterasu’s black flames from spreading to the rest of his body. There is no doubt that he was one of the strongest Raikages in the Naruto series.

1) Third Raikage- A

A (Third Raikage) is the strongest Raikage that the village has ever seen. His powers have been lauded by the Eight Tail Beast as well. He is well-versed in taijutsu and ninjutsu. His body is so durable that ninjutsus that do significant damage to an average shinobi barely cause any problems for him.

He has ridiculously high chakra levels and had enough stamina to fight for three consecutive days and two nights, after which he collapsed. The only thing that damages him is his own technique, and that is the Hell Stab. He can also enter Lightning Chakra Mode to enhance his physical abilities.

