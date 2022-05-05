Every major village in Naruto, ranked based on talent

Naruto revolves around Shinobi villages. Practically every scene in the series takes place in or around a Shinobi village, making them significant landmarks for everyone in the anime.

These characters from these villages have respectively used their innate talents to become the strongest ninjas in their village. They enhanced their natural gifts with hard work and excelled, gaining the ability to use rare techniques and fight against some of the most powerful villains in the show.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

The primary Shinobi villages that appear in Naruto ranked from most talented Shinobi to least

1) The Village Hidden in the Leaves (Konohagakure)

Konoha as it appears in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The Village Hidden in the Leaves is the most well-known village in the Naruto series and has become incredibly industrialized since Shippuden. It is also home to the strongest Shinobi in the series.

Team Seven contains a large amount of Konoha's talent. Kakashi and Sasuke were considered prodigies and highly talented for their age when they attended the Ninja Academy and went on missions as genin. This only made it easier for them to become some of the strongest characters in the entire series.

Naruto and Sakura are both incredibly talented as well. Naruto mastering the Multi Shadow Clone Jutsu in one night and creating the Rasenshuriken are testaments to his innate talent. Sakura may not be as strong as the rest of her teammates, but she has immense talent and skill in medical ninjutsu. She has incredibly delicate chakra control and can heal many wounds she comes across.

These four are only a fraction of the immense talent Konohagakure has to offer, making it the most talented village in all of Naruto.

2) The Village Hidden in the Sound (Otogakure)

Otogakure as it appears on Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Otogakure was home to many villains during the original Naruto anime. Orochimaru and the Sound Four used it as a base of operations during the attack on Konoha. Orochimaru created it and is the only Shinobi village capable of getting close to matching Konoha's immense talent, all thanks to Orochimaru.

Orochimaru is a member of the Legendary Sannin and is an infamous researcher. Although his research was never ethical and always harmed someone, he was able to discover so many hidden aspects of the world. His accomplishments include obtaining immortality, creating artificial humans, potent Cursed Seals, and other actions.

Though he is only one person, Orochimaru is brimming with innate talent and uses it to reveal all the world's truths.

3) The Village Hidden in the Rain (Amegakure)

Amegakure, like Otogakure, does not have very many talented individuals; however, the characters who do have talent have enough to outshine many other villages. Hanzo of the Salamander, Nagato Uzumaki, and Konan are the three most influential and talented characters in Amegakure. However, Nagato quickly takes the cake as the most qualified of these three.

Thanks to his impressive Uzumaki chakra reserves, Nagato could quickly master the Rinnegan at a young age. Many consider him to be the best Rinnegan user in the series. This was clearly shown during the fight between Pain and Naruto. He was able to use each of the Rinnegan's abilities skillfully and defeat Sage Mode Naruto and repel Eight-Tails Naruto while already exhausted.

4) The Village Hidden in the Clouds (Kumogakure)

Kumogakure as it appears in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The Shinobi of Kumogakure are all incredibly powerful. They were all trained in Lighting Release early on and became proficient using the Nature Type. Each Shinobi is also a master swordsman, as seen with Killer Bee and other Kumogakure Shinobi taking down various enemies with only their blades.

However, the most talented and powerful Shinobi in Kumogakure is the Raikage. There have been five different Raikage, and each of them is incredibly powerful, but the Third Raikage, A, is considered the greatest leader Kumogakure's ever had.

5) Kirigakure

Kirigakure has some incredibly talented Shinobi, including the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist and the Mizukage.

The Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist were the most skilled and talented in the series. They each had a unique sword that allowed them to bring out the full potential of their skill and decimate their opponents. Kisame was one of the most vital members for a long time due to his proficiency in Water Release Jutsu and Samehada. Even the other members of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist can take down large numbers of Shinobi by themselves. They each are essentially one-person armies.

6) Iwagakure

Most of Iwagakure's talent is concentrated in the Tsuchikage, more specifically, the Second and Third Tsuchikages.

Lord Mu, the Second Tsuchikage, could use Dust Release, which allowed him to delete anything the Jutsu came in contact with. This Jutsu threatened everybody he fought and caused him to win frequently. However, his signature technique got him the nickname the "Non-Person." He was able to get rid of his chakra signature and physical form using Water Release, making it the ultimate stealth technique.

Onoki was also capable of using Dust Release and was a master at combining multiple techniques. He would use Earth Release to make himself fly and attack while also using Dust Release as a sure way to finish off opponents. His strategy and power made him well respected throughout the series and one of the strongest Tsuchikages.

7) Sunagakure

Sunagakure as it appears in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Sunagakure has only a handful of strong Shinobi. They also happen to be the village's most talented individuals as well.

Kankuro and Temari were both incredibly talented. Even when they were younger, they were able to master their respective fight styles and refine each of their Jutsus to perfection. Kankuro became a master puppeteer, and Temari became a master Wind Release user.

However, two of the most talented ninjas to come out of Sunagakure have to be Gaara and Sasori. The two are absolute powerhouses and can take down countless powerful jonins by themselves. If the two worked together, their talent would shine as they defeated an enemy that went up against them.

