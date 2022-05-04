8 mentor-student duos in Naruto, ranked

Mentors play a critical role in the development of the characters in Naruto. Not only do they train the characters to be more powerful shinobi, they can also play a major role in taking the story forward. The connection between a student and a teacher is deemed extremely important in the series. It is impossible to learn all the skills of an able ninja without a master's training.

When passionate teachers unite with gifted students, they form relationships that may last a lifetime. However, in some cases, students may also turn against their teachers. In some cases, teachers can influence their students to commit atrocities. tainting the sacred relationship.

This list ranks eight powerful master-pupil duos that Naruto has to offer.

Note: This list is not exhaustive. The article reflects the author's views.

8 powerful mentor-student duos in Naruto, ranked

8) Madara-Obito

Madara Uchiha, and Obito (image via Studio Pierrot)

The name Uchiha has long been connected to Madara, who went on to become one of the series' primary villains. In the wake of a near-fatal mission, Obito meets Madara who prepares him to continue his heritage and establish the ideal Ninja universe. Obito refers to Madara as his 'treasured forefather' when he first meets him. While they're not a typical student-teacher duo, Madara helps Obito recover from being smashed by a boulder and successfully brainwashes him into supporting him in his plot.

7) Orochimaru- Sasuke

Orochimaru had the wrong motives when he accepted Sasuke as a pupil. In order for Sasuke to grow more powerful than Naruto and become capable of defeating Itachi, he required more strength. It didn't matter if he had to leave his home village in order to get such power. Orochimaru made an attempt to exploit Sasuke's passion to his advantage and seized control of his body. By keeping his vow to give Sasuke that power, he fulfilled his obligation.

There is no doubt that Orochimaru made him much more powerful than any of the teachers at Hidden Leaf would have ever been able to. He went from being powerless to encasing Orochimaru in his body and sealing him away. Even though Orochimaru was weak, he was still capable of defeating Chunins easily. At first, it was all about Sasuke giving Orochimaru power and his body, but that changed with time.

6) Tsunade-Sakura

Sakura and Tsunade (image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade served as Sakura's tutor in the same way Jiraya served as Naruto's. Tsunade taught Sakura how to fight like her and utilize medical ninjutsu. They share a strong bond as mentor and student. Tsunade has to be quite proud of Sakura, given that she is so far the only person to achieve Tsunade's degree of skill as a med-nin.

5) Tobirama-Hiruzen

Tobirama and Hiruzen (image via Studio Pierrot)

Tobirama Senju, one of Hiruzen's teachers, selected him as the third Hokage after Hiruzen had personified the Will of Fire. As it turned out, Tobirama died during the First Ninja War. He proclaimed his successor before dying to ensure that Hiruzen Sarutobi would be able to go. Minato Namikaze was chosen as Hiruzen Sarutobi's successor in a similar method as the narrative progressed.

4) Minato-Kakashi

Kakashi, like Naruto Uzumaki, started his journey as a Genin himself. In those days, Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage and the father of Naruto, trained Kakashi, who would later meet Obito Uchiha and Rin Nohara in Team Minato where he was a reserved member.

Kakashi learned the importance of team spirit and commitment under Minato's tutelage. Kakashi alone passed the Chunin Exams and was subsequently promoted to Jonin for his outstanding performance.

3) Asuma-Shikamaru

Asuma with Shikamaru (image via Studio Pierrot)

Mentored by the stupendous Asuma himself, Shikamaru is a lazy genius. They share an odd, amusing, and heartfelt friendship, that slowly developed from their original teacher-student relationship.

They care about each other and feel comfortable enough to rely on and trust one another. In Shogi, Asuma is a worthy opponent for Shikamaru, who, however, has never been beaten by Asuma. Shikamaru has always looked up to Asuma as a father figure.

2) Guy-Rock Lee

Although Rock Lee isn't Guy's biological child, he is a more complete and well-rounded replica of Guy. It's no secret that Rock Lee, like Might Guy, had no experience with chakra. As a result, he was unable to use Ninjutsu, a key weapon in any shinobi's armory. Since Might Guy was also a Taijutsu expert, Lee respected him and aspired to become like his master one day.

1) Jiraiya-Naruto

Jiraiya with Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's godfather Jiraiya has a special affinity towards him. Jiraiya's feelings for Naruto were initially mixed when he learned that the latter might be the kid of prophecy, the one who would rescue the world. He subsequently took on the role of Naruto's mentor and attempted to guide him in the right direction.

They share many characteristics. Both of them want to bring peace to the world and harbor unrequited love for their female colleagues. Naruto regarded Jiraiya with great reverence, but refrained from showing it directly.

