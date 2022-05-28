10 anime characters with a huge appetite

To remain robust and defeat powerful opponents, the characters in anime should get proper nutrition. However, some characters take things very seriously when being food connoisseurs. These exceptional individuals eat like there is no tomorrow, and an enormous buffet would make them go crazy.

Their love for food is more significant than anything in this world, and they can do anything for a lot of juicy meat and fruit parfaits. Here are ten characters recognized as the greatest gluttonous characters in anime.

Anime characters with an unbelievable appetite

1) Son Goku - Dragon Ball

Son Goku as seen in the anime Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku never backs off from eating an insane amount of food every time he sits down to recuperate. Even as a kid, he used to eat 57 meals in one sitting, which gradually increased over time. His calorie intake is larger than any animal on planet earth. Moreover, he eats each meal at an imperceptible rate due to his high revving metabolism.

Going through an extensive workout routine comprising of millions of push-ups and crunches and lifting enormous objects drains him completely. Moreover, his ridiculous usage of his Ki and his transformations makes him starved as he has never eaten food before.

2) Monkey D. Luffy - One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in the anime One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy has one of the most enormous appetites in the entire anime universe. Using his Devil Fruit: Gomu Gomu No Mi’s powers as an advantage, he could finish a whole table filled with food in one go. One time, during his encounter with Cracker, for 12 hours straight, Luffy ate a nonstop stream of life-sized biscuit men created by the former. It seemed like the latter’s stomach might have been a black hole.

Luffy can even eat when he’s sleeping, and he has no specific time set for breakfast, dinner, or lunch. To promote faster regeneration and recuperate from exhaustion, he eats a lot of meat. Even in a dire situation, while confronting his enemies, he won’t stop eating and has a habit of talking with his mouth full.

3) Toriko - Toriko

Toriko as seen in the anime Toriko (Image via Toei Animation)

Nicknamed “The Glutton,” Toriko has an abnormally large appetite of 3,000,000 kilocalories a day, over a thousand times the recommended daily portion for an average adult. Toriko possesses three Gourmet Cell Demons who provide him with energy and require their host to consume a large amount of food.

As Toriko is a Gourmet Hunter, he’s set on his path to make his ultimate Toriko’s Full Course Meal by finding the best ingredients from around the world. He is also known for finishing his eating in a flash.

4) Choji Akemichi - Naruto

Choji Akemichi as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Choji belongs to the Akemichi clan, known for their secret technique of Calorie Control, which grants them the ability to manipulate their stored calories in combat freely. Choji has displayed great prowess in Calorie Control by expanding his limbs and his unique Butterfly Mode, which enhances his overall strength and abilities.

To use all his clan’s techniques, he must eat on a continuum and always carry a bag of potato chips with him wherever he goes. Moreover, he doesn’t hesitate to snatch a large portion of steak off his friend's plate.

5) Kagura - Gintama

Kagura as seen in the anime Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Neither Gintoki nor Shinpachi would like to see Kagura starving as she turns into a ferocious, terrifying zombie who would eat anything possible in front of her. In the ultimate Dango eating competition, she also brought along a massive portion of rice with her, as the unlimited supply of Dango was not going to satisfy her hunger.

Even when she was admitted to the hospital, she ate like a sumo wrestler, with numerous bowls of udon noodles and several cans of tomato juice. Kagura has only one rule: to eat until her stomach gets bloated. She has a particular fondness for rice and is constantly munching on seaweed.

6) Gluttony - Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Gluttony as seen in the anime Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

For every other character on this list, hogging food is just one aspect, while the Gluttony of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the physical manifestation of the very sin. Gluttony is one of the most prominent yet terrifying Homunculus in the series that will devour everything in its path.

After unleashing his Gate of Truth, Gluttony can swallow anything from even a great distance. However, as he has a great sense of admiration towards Lust, he tends to take permission from the latter, eating anyone beforehand. Gluttony even mentioned to Wrath that he prefers to eat girls because he finds them soft and delicious.

7) Sasha Braus - Attack on Titan

Sasha Braus as seen in the anime Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Sasha Braus is one of the most likable characters in Attack on Titan, loved for her gluttonous traits. She developed an insatiable hunger when she had trouble hunting for food during her younger days. Although Sasha likes to eat everything, she is most drawn toward meat, which she would start constantly drooling about it upon hearing the word 'meat.'

Sasha would have devoured the entire Titans all alone if they somehow turned edible. She was so compulsive in her desire to eat that she didn't even hesitate to steal food from the infantry store, which earned her the nickname "Potato Girl."

8) Charmi Pappitson - Black Clover

Charmi Pappitson as seen in the anime Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Charmi is one of the most jovial individuals in Black Clover, but when it comes to rage due to her hunger, despite her petite appearance, she will look like a monster to everyone around her. Her mind constantly revolves around food. Also, Charmi is kind when she offers food to people and tends to go overboard by stuffing them until they cannot move an inch.

Moreover, one of her magical abilities is based on food, called the Food Magic. Using this magic ability, Charmi can devour others’ magic like it's a food, and after combining it with the Mana Method, she can even cook the magic before eating.

9) Akame - Akame Ga Kill!

Akame, as seen in the anime Akame Ga Kill! (Image via White Fox C-Station)

Akame may appear like a cold-hearted and aloof individual, but in reality, she has trouble getting along with people and sharing her emotions. Upon encountering her enemies, she doesn’t like to talk much and has the knack of finishing her job as soon as possible by shouting “eliminate” and consigning.

The most intriguing aspect of Akame is that she is a big eater, and her favorite delicacies may appear odd to others who are not accustomed to her. Akame prefers to eat dangerous beasts and abnormally large fishes. Despite the size, she can finish her food in the blink of an eye.

10) Kyojuro Rengoku - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Kyojuro Rengoku as seen in the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

Flame Hashira: Kyojuro Rengoku is one of the most beloved characters in Demon Slayer. His fight with the Upper Rank 3 Demon, Akaza, will be one of the most enthralling action sequences in the history of the series. At the beginning of the Mugen Train arc, Rengoku bought many bentos (a Japanese-style packed lunch box) from an old lady.

He distributed some bentos to others, but he kept the remaining few with him. After Tanjiro and his gang found Rengoku, they saw him eating on a continuum and shouting “delicious” every time he put food in his mouth. He ate more than 40 boxes all alone.

Rengoku was not particularly greedy, but he greatly admired delicious meals, which he could eat all day without getting full.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das