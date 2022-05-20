10 kindest Naruto characters ranked

All of the characters in Naruto, from the Uzumaki Wonder and his comrades to the Konoha 11 and some genuinely terrible antagonists, are memorable shonen characters. The ninjutsu and attire of these characters are just a small part of what makes them unique. With that said, there are several characters that maintain the show's tone light-hearted despite its darker moments.

As a shonen mainstay, companionship and self-belief are never too far away from the minds of these characters, despite the adverse circumstances of the environment they inhabit. All anime have amazing characters, but in Naruto, they serve as the beacon in the darkness. This is why they are so important.

Note: Picking 10 out of the sea of diverse characters was not an easy feat. Most characters are well-rounded and, like the ying-yang, have both the mellow and menace in them. Of course, we all have our favorites; hence this list is in no way exhaustive.

Kindest characters in Naruto

1) Minato

Known as Konoha's Yellow Flash, Minato has a calm demeanor and is very observant.

After witnessing a technique just once, Minato could figure out the mechanics behind it. He's a keen observer, and even with limited information, he can deduce his opponent's intentions and objectives.

Despite his willingness to accept blame and responsibility, Minato avoided interfering in other people's private lives unless absolutely necessary. He also had no intention of harboring ill will against Tobi, despite Tobi's participation in the deaths of both him and Kushina.

Since he couldn't prevent Obito from the tragedy that ruined him, his village from the problems that emerged after his death, or even his child from the harsh life he had as a jinchuriki orphan, Minato condemns himself for many mishaps. Not to mention his undying love and compassion for Kushina's blazing temper, he was a kind soul and a very compassionate person.

2) Itachi

Itachi Uchiha ( Image via Studio Pierrot)

Transmogrified into an outcast ninja detested by everyone, Itachi went from being a promising youngster aspiring to become the Fifth kage to a renegade feared by all. The agony he must have felt as he slaughtered his own family and colleagues is something that we, as normal people, cannot fathom.

The man had everything he cared about taken away from him: his family, pride, affection for his brother, and two closest friends, who both took their own lives. Itachi's grief and his desire to defend the town that hates him are beyond explanation.

3) Iruka

Iruka's theatrics at the Academy was a way for him to get attention from people who otherwise ignored him or treated him with pity since he was an orphan. In this way, he could discern Naruto's gestures and deduce what they signified. He looks up to Iruka as a role model because he is more loving, protective, and empathetic, while Iruka sees him as kin, forming a bond stronger than blood relation.

Every time Naruto returns after a mission, the two go to Ramen Ichiraku, where Iruka can evaluate how he is doing as a ninja.

4) Hashirama

Hashirama Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama effectively stopped the warring states era, and later other nations adopted the village system patterned after his community. He preached peace and wanted to maintain this calm.

Unlike his brother, who had a xenophobic view of the Uchiha, Hashirama saw the wider picture. He realized that the problem was with the Shinobi system as a whole rather than with just one particular clan. It dawned on him that the only way to bring about this peace was for both sides to cooperate.

In addition to being an inspiring figure, Hashirama has a heart of gold. Due to his efforts, the world's long-term conflict was finally resolved.

5) Might Guy

It's hard to forget the bristly-browed Might Guy. Our hearts melt every time we see him in his iconic green bodysuit. Konoha's Green Beast initially served primarily as a humorous and supportive role throughout the show's run, only to have his narrative importance grow later on.

Might Guy's loyalty to his friends, especially Kakashi, is undeniable. The "Copy Ninja's" attitude didn't deter Guy, who was among the few in his class to offer him a friendship bouquet. The fact that he was worried about Kakashi entering the ANBU was perhaps the best example of his loyalty and kindness.

6) Hinata

Hinata Hyuga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata was the first person to openly express their support for Naruto. A one-sided friendship between Naruto and Hinata is formed due to Hinata's loss of her status as heir to the Hyuga clan. She is one of the few genin who appreciates Naruto in the early half of the story because she is inspired by his courage and will to succeed.

Many of the fans are rooting for Hinata as she goes from being ignored at home to becoming an essential part of Kurenai's squad. Finally, she accomplishes her goal.

7) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki, the shonen star, is a complex individual. On the one hand, he has a reputation for being a bit of a nuisance due to his stubbornness and self-absorbed attitude, and he is well-known for calling people ugly nicknames or for exhausting his tolerance with others. Over time, though, he began to relax.

While on the other hand, when Naruto sees an opponent or competitor in distress, his compassionate side frequently comes to the surface. He uses his well-known empathy and conversation jutsu to comfort them. Only a caring ninja-like Naruto could have inspired Gaara, Inari, and even Tsunade with his generosity.

8) Kakashi

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi, the commander of Team 7, steals the limelight from the protagonist, even though he has the title. The Sharingan user's popularity is undeniable.

Kakashi has been a constant presence throughout the show's most pivotal scenes. He often comes to the rescue of Naruto and Sasuke, and he's in the right place at precisely the right moment.

Similarly, his outlook on life and the people around him make him a likable character. However, he isn't chilly or overly emotional. He has a great deal of knowledge and wisdom, and he acts with great foresight. When Kakashi was younger, he was a handful, but as he got older, he became a thoughtful, logical, and rational member of the lot.

9) Jiraiya

Jiraiya is one of Naruto's most popular characters, and he's among the most popular anime characters throughout. A great warrior, Jiraiya also serves as Naruto's long-sought-after beloved uncle, who he never had.

In many respects, Jiraiya's life, lessons, and final death form some of the series' best elements, and he has always been a welcome inclusion. The majority of grownups took their lives rather seriously, but Jiraiya, on the other hand, was among the funniest people. There were times when it was helpful for the protagonist to have someone to relate to. Jiraiya quickly established himself as a positive influence on the budding hero.

10) Choji

Choji (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Choji is also a very pleasant guy, as several characters have mentioned to one another throughout the series.

Like his lifelong relationship with Shikamaru, he's a gluttonous eater who won't allow anybody to take what he has. That includes his subordinate, Ino. However, Choji will offer one to Shikamaru without hesitation. He had always had a good heart, even when he was a child. Choji provides assistance to all creatures, no matter how large or small they may be.

Special mention: Teuchi

Even though the majority of the hamlet saw Naruto as an outcast, there was one guy who went out of his way to help him. He was the proprietor of the infamous ramen shop. Teuchi was a kind guy and was quite particular about how he conducted business.

Although he might be a little rough around the edges, Naruto's favorite cuisine is given to him frequently for free. As a wedding gift, Teuchi gave Naruto a certificate for free ramen. When Naruto became Hokage, he openly endorsed Teuchi's restaurant as a show of gratitude for his compassion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu