10 Naruto characters with the potential to beat Hashirama

As a Naruto-verse character, Hashirama is among the most formidable. Hashirama was a natural-born warrior, despite many disputes. He could use all five of Nature's releases, and he was incredibly fortunate to have the wood release at his disposal. In addition, Hashirama possesses the sage mode, which further enhances his chakra and strength.

He was called the "God of Shinobi" because of his immense strength. The fact that Madara wasn't able to defeat him is mind-boggling. Despite this, several formidable shinobis have subsequently emerged, and there are 10 such characters in Naruto-verse who might hold their own in a fight with Hashirama. However, there is no way to know the exact outcome without a decisive battle.

Note: This list is not exhaustive and solely reflects the author's opinion.

10 Naruto characters who might give a tough time to Hashirama

10) Eight Gates Might Guy

Because he was a taijutsu expert who could open all Eight Gates, only a few taijutsu practitioners could match Might Guy's abilities. While fighting Kisame, Guy unlocked the first seven gates, enveloping him in a blue aura and giving him the ability to execute the Daytime Tiger. This strong punch generates a concentrated pocket of air.

Guy almost killed Madara Uchiha when he opened the last gate, making him essentially invincible.

9) Six Paths Sasuke

With the Six Paths Chakra (Yin), Sasuke became among the show's strongest characters. When it comes to Naruto characters, Sasuke is regarded as one of the strongest. Sasuke was born a shinobi prodigy, and he has since become one of the strongest ninjas in the world. The final power-up, the Six Paths Yin, gave Sasuke the strength to take on the celestial figures in the tale during the Fourth Ninja War. Few characters have a chance against him in a fight, and even fewer can triumph over him.

8) Six Paths Naruto

There are only a few other modes in the Naruto series that can compare in strength to Naruto's Six Paths Mode. A blind Madara hopelessly outmatched him despite using the Nine-Tails and other Tailed Beasts to put things in perspective. However, the Six Paths Sage Mode allowed Naruto to overcome the much more powerful Madara on several occasions.

To prove his mettle, Naruto used the might of Six Paths against an even more formidable opponent, Kaguya Otsutsuki. Naruto managed to hold his own on many occasions despite his lack of mastery over all of his abilities.

7) Ten Tails Obito

Obito Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito's talents as a genin were mediocre at best, and he struggled to keep up with his fellow students from the Academy. Seizing every opportunity, he put in long hours of training to become the best he could be. After acquiring the prowess of a Ten-Tails, to put it simply, Obito became more potent than even Hashirama Senju. He was able to battle three great Hokage with ease, overpowering Sasuke and Naruto several times and demolishing the entire Allied Shinobi Forces.

6) Ten-Tails Madara

One of Naruto's most powerful characters, Madara Uchiha, was already a savage during the Warring Period. When he was resurrected as the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki during the Fourth Ninja War, he gained ten times his original strength.

Obito Uchiha's power as a Jinchuriki pales in comparison to Madara's. The deadly torrent of strikes from Might Guy wouldn't hurt him either. On top of all this, Madara could fight both Naruto and Sasuke simultaneously.

5) Hamura

Hamura Otsutsuki (image via Studio Pierrot)

A legendary hero in Naruto-verse, Hamura and his brother fought off the Ten-Tails in an epic fight. In combat, Hamura used a sword and a shakujo, which he probably knew how to operate proficiently. Also, his mother's chakra was said to have been passed down to him. Like his brother, Hamura was able to communicate with people and bestow power onto them even after his death, utilizing his chakra to materialize his form even hundreds of years later.

4) Kaguya

As the Ten-Tails' jinchriki, Kaguya's chakra stores and power were recognized as stronger than Madara's after consuming the fruit of the God Tree. Hamura was subdued in the anime by a simple discharge of her chakra, which caused tremendous shockwaves.

She can absorb whatever technique she comes across since she was the first individual to use chakra. Kaguya is strong enough to stop the enemy's motion while also draining their chakra at the point of contact. She obtained chakra from the Infinite Tsukuyomi's tethered victims to strengthen herself.

3) Momoshiki

Momoshiki Otsutsuki (image via Studio Pierrot)

His ability to combat Naruto and Sasuke, who used the Six Paths Chakra, was boosted when he absorbed Kinshiki's power. He was able to take down four Kage at once with ease. As an Otsutsuki, he was endowed with superhuman chakra and the capability to glide. Momoshiki could employ space-time ninjutsu to teleport himself across realities at the expense of a considerable quantity of chakra from consuming numerous pills. Momoshiki's spirit, like Hagoromo's, is very potent, allowing it to interact with the human world for some time after death.

2) Hagoromo

Hagoromo, a son of Kaguya, was born with a robust and abundant chakra supply, which was reflected in the natural development of his dojutsu, including the Yin–Yang Release. The first to grasp its nature, he was the first to be born with chakra.

Despite his lack of prior training, he demonstrated an innate and exact command of its power, not requiring hand seals for any of his feats and demonstrating a wide range of abilities in its application, including the transference of Chakra. After he became the first jinchuriki in history to possess the enormous power of the Ten-Tails, his reserves multiplied rapidly.

1) Isshiki

Isshiki Otsutsuki (image via Studio Pierrot)

Isshiki is a crucial figure in the Naruto universe and among the most prominent characters in the franchise's narratives. Isshiki, being an Otsutsuki, has godlike abilities that a few characters can only equal in the series. Logically, the strongest character will have the most tremendous power in the series.

As the narrative shows, Isshiki Otsutsuki's best attribute was his discerning eye. When he used the Sukunahikona technique, he was able to activate chakra rods and condense them. Additionally, Isshiki had access to a realm in which time was stagnant.

