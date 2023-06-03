10 strongest chakra constructs in Naruto

In the Naruto series, shinobi must be masters of manipulating their chakra to both attack enemies and defend themselves. However, some characters do this much better than others by creating chakra manifestations that can take on entire armies on their own.

These characters tend to have naturally larger chakra reserves or come from powerful bloodlines. The chakra constructs created wield unimaginable power to assist their users in fulfilling their duties as a shinobi. However, some chakra constructs will naturally be stronger than others. This article will explore the 10 strongest chakra creations featured in the Naruto series.

Note: This article contains spoilers for both the Naruto and Boruto anime and manga series.

10 chakra formations that could take over the Naruto series

1) The Chakra Fruit

Kaguya Otsutsuki consuming the chakra fruit in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Chakra Fruit was the main interest of both Madara Uchiha and Kaguya Otsutsuki during Naruto Shippuden. This fruit was the product of a blooming Divine Tree, which absorbs the chakra of all living creatures on the Earth. When consumed, the chakra fruit grants the user an unimaginable amount of chakra reserves and access to powerful Jutsus.

However, the chakra fruit Kaguya consumed was an abnormally powerful fruit. In Boruto, Momoshiki was seen consuming various smaller chakra fruits, each giving him a small boost in power. It is safe to assume Kaguya became one of the strongest Otsutsuki clan members after consuming Earth's chakra fruit and gaining the Rinne Sharingan.

2) The Tailed Beasts

The tailed beasts during 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aside from the Otsutsuki, the Tailed Beasts are the strongest group of sentient creatures in the Naruto series. Originally, the nine tailed beasts were one tailed beast known as the Ten-Tails, or the Juubi. After defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki, Hagoromo split the Juubi into nine tailed beasts ranging from the one tails to the nine tails, each beast stronger than the other.

In fact, the Ten-Tails is used as the seed needed to grow the Divine Tree, which produces the Chakra Fruit. Depending on how much the Ten-Tails has grown, the chakra fruit produced will be much stronger. In Naruto Shippuden, Kaguya used a fully grown Ten-Tails for her chakra fruit, but in Boruto, Isshiki Otsutsuki planned on using an immature Ten-Tails to grow his.

3) Truthseeker Orbs

Obito Uchiha with Truthseeker Orbs in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The truthseeker orbs are formed of pure chakra and wielded only by those who have obtained Six Paths Senjutsu. Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki were capable of using Six Paths Senjutsu naturally, but others must become a Ten-Tails jinchuriki to access it. Another way of obtaining a set of truthseeker orbs is by obtaining the Tenseigan Chakra Mode, which was demonstrated by Toneri Otsutsuki.

Due to being pure chakra, the truthseeker orbs are a perfect combination of all nature releases present in ninjutsu. This gives the orbs the ability to cancel out all ninjutsu based attacks as well as turning anything they touch to dust. The only way to effectively combat the truthseeker orbs is by using senjutsu techniques. Naruto was seen kicking a truthseeker orb away from Might Guy while in a combined Six Paths Sage Mode and Toad Sage Mode.

4) Naruto's Asura Kurama Mode

The Asura Kurama Mode in the final fight against Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Asura Kurama Mode is the strongest manifestation of Naruto and Kurama's partnership during the series. This mode was created after both halves of Kurama were reunited inside of Naruto, and he gained access to all of Kurama's chakra reserves. The Asura Kurama Mode is based on the chakra mode Asura obtained in a flashback during Naruto Shippuden.

With this chakra mode, Naruto is capable of combining both his skill set and Kurama's. In the image above, Naruto is using his rasenshurikens and the tailed beast bomb at the same time. This is one of the strongest attacks in the series known as the Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken.

5) Sasuke's Complete Body Susanoo

The Complete Body Susanoo in the final fight against Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although every Uchiha has the potential to unlock a Complete Body Susanoo, Sasuke's Susanoo is the most powerful in the series. Sasuke's Susanoo initially seems to be a regular Susanoo, but his mastery over its functions and his ability to imbue it with senjutsu chakra make it more powerful than any other Susanoo in the series.

Particularly, Sasuke frequently applies Amaterasu to his attacks when he is in his Susanoo. This amplifies the destructive power of each strike by spreading the unextinguishable black flames. Also, Sasuke is capable of using the most powerful offensive Susanoo technique in the series, Indra's Arrow. With this attack, Sasuke was able to successfully counter Naruto's Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken and continue their final fight.

6) Sage Art Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands

Hashirama's most powerful Wood Release Jutsu in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Hashirama was considered the strongest character in the series, the Sage Art Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands was hands down the most powerful technique in the series. Despite Hashirama being dethroned by more current characters, his Wood Release golem is still a force to be reckoned with.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Hashirama was able to trap the Ten-Tails between the hands of the giant wooden golem for some time by himself. He was also able to keep the Juubi at bay by using the thousand arms offensively to continuously slamming it into the ground. Hashirama is the perfect example of a one man army who does not need any outside powers to be legendary.

7) Night Guy

Night Guy is the pinnacle of the Eight Gates Released Formation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Might Guy is Konoha's foremost taijutsu expert. He has dedicated his entire life to perfecting his taijutsu technique and mastering the Eight Gates Released Formation. As a result, he gained a true understanding of the dangers of opening all Eight Gates and was able to create Night Guy, his strongest technique.

Using Night Guy was a last ditch effort by Might Guy to stop Madara from advancing and destroying the Shinobi Alliance. He opened all Eight Gates to unleash all of his power in a single strike, which resulted in Might Guy successfully stalling Madara and almost killing him. In the end, Might Guy was acknowledged by Madara as the greatest taijutsu user he has ever fought.

8) Madara's Complete Body Susanoo

Madara's Susanoo as it appears in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara's Susanoo does not have any special features like Sasuke's Susanoo, but through his incredible mastery over the Susanoo, it is one of the strongest chakra constructs in the series. Madara is capable of using his Susanoo exactly as if it were his own body. It's movements are as fluid as his own, allowing him to easily defend against attacks and make his own.

Madara used this Susanoo in his fight against Hashirama. He was able to counter Hashirama's gigantic wooden golem for some time with his Susanoo before he got overwhelmed by the golem's crushing force. However, this demonstrates just how powerful Madara's Susanoo truly is.

9) Sword of Totsuka

The Sword of Totsuka as it appears in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Sword of Totsuka is based on Orochimaru's Sword of Kusanagi, but is made entirely out of chakra. It is kept sealed in a gourd-shaped container, which is only opened by the user of the technique. Although the Sword of Totsuka's main purpose is not fully stated, Itachi was able to seal Orochimaru in it to get rid of Sasuke's Cursed Seal of Heaven. This indicates that it is a secret sealing Jutsu used only by the most skilled shinobi.

Although it did not belong solely to Itachi, he was the only one to use the Sword of Totsuka in the series. He wielded it alongside the Yata Mirror using his Susanoo as his vessel.

10) Yata Mirror

Itachi using the Yata Mirror (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like the Sword of Totsuka, the Yata Mirror was wielded by Itachi Uchiha through his Susanoo. The Sword of Totsuka and Yata Mirror worked as a pair and complemented each other perfectly. The Yata Mirror contains all of the nature releases in the series, allowing it to alter its composition to block attacks of any nature transformation

The Yata Mirror is essentially a weaker version of the truthseeker orbs. Although not much is known about the Yata Mirror's weaknesses, senjutsu most likely does not need to be used to get through it. In fact, using the Yata Mirror takes a lot of chakra from the user, making it incredibly difficult to use in the first place.

Poll : 0 votes