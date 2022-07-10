Does Sakura have Sage Mode in Naruto? Slug Sage Mode, explained

Anime fandoms are often as big as the debates and the arguments that go on in them, this is one of the reasons why shows like Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden enjoy such a large cult following even to this date.

The anime series is often open-ended when it comes to some of its narrative elements. As mangaka, Masashi Kishimoto is not exactly clear on some of the expositions that unfold as the episode progresses and the story moves further into a rather complicated plot.

One such debate that fans of the show have been engaging in, to this date, is around Sage Mode and whether Sakura possesses it. There has been a lot of chatter in the forums around Slug Sage Mode, and many are debating whether it will be a cool power-up for the characters in the Boruto series to tap into as the narrative progresses.

As it stands now, Sakura has not yet learned the sage mode, however, her acquisition of Slug Senin Mode is a big possibility in the near future.

Understanding Slug Sage Mode in Naruto

While Slug Sage Mode is not directly shown in the series yet, the anime has hinted at it many times, and many in the community are convinced that it exists and will be something that the manga looks to explore in future chapters.

As the theory stands, Slug Sage Mode, like its Toad and Snake counterparts, will have a unique ability that will allow the user to absorb and then carefully blend the natural energy around them into their own chakra pool.

For the duration that this technique is active, the user will be able to enhance abilities that have a particular affinity for that particular Senin Mode.

In the Toad Sage mode, fans witnessed how Naruto himself, after learning the technique, was able to create an aura of natural energy around him. During his fight with Pain, he was able to increase the natural reach of his attacks, and he was able to take down the Akatsuki leader.

Snake Sage Mode, on the other hand, showcased being able to use natural energy to bring to life inorganic substances and use them at will.

Now, this is where Hashirama’s own Senjutsu comes in, as it is a mode which is very unique to him. While many in the fanbase are of the opinion that Hashirama was the first ever wielder of Slug Sage Mode in the anime, that hypothesis is not exactly convincing.

What’s likely is that Hashirama’s wood style is what allied him to harness the natural energy around him and imbue it with his own chakra to make his Wood-style jutsus significantly stronger.

The reason why it’s not slug style is because, as was shown in the anime with Tsunade’s summoning of Lady Katsuyu, slugs are more of a support type that relies primarily on healing, and uses an acid attack as one of its main offensive abilities.

Here is how the speculation surrounding Sakura and her eventual learning of Slug Sage Mode comes in. As a successor to Tsunade, Sakura has mastered healing jutsu as well as the Strength of the Hundred Seal, where she is able to amass chakra in a gem on her forehead.

Hence, it’s likey that Sakura could be getting her own Sage Mode in the coming chapters, and it would be nice for Kishimoto to finally give her a jutsu, which is her very own and not a mini version of what Tsunade brings to the table.

The Toad Sage Mode is shown to be taught at Mount Myoboku, with the Snake one being taught at the Ryuchi Cave, it’s said that Slug Sage Mode is taught at the Shikkotsu Forest. It was also speculated that Kamui Uchiha, the one man Madara feared the most, was the first person to have discovered the Dry Bone Forest during his quest for self-discovery.

Here, after a series of tests from the Great Slug Sage, he was reportedly granted the honor of learning that Senjutsu is unique to the slugs.

Hence, many in the community feel that Kishimoto might show Sakura some love in the upcoming chapters, and give her that much-needed reliability that she still lacks compared to both Naruto and Sasuke.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far