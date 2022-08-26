How did Itachi get the Totsuka blade in Naruto?

One of the most popular and well-known characters in the Naruto series, Itachi Uchiha, possesses two powerful weapons with his Susanoo. These weapons are the Yata Mirror and the Totsuka Blade. The Totsuka Blade is a weapon used by him in the Susanoo form, which is known for its ability to cut anything he intends to, and it has another unique sealing ability which was used against Orochimaru.

If the Totsuka Blade is used against the enemy, that person will be trapped in a genjutsu-like realm known as the "World of Drunken Dreams." This is one of the most broken weapons in the Naruto series, and the Black Zetsu even admitted that the Yata Mirror and Totsuka Blade make Itachi invincible.

One question that has been the topic of discussion is understanding the origin of this weapon. Fans want to know how Itachi acquired it in the series. Since this hasn't been explained in the series, the article will explore all the possible explanations for this question.

Naruto: Possible explanations for the origin of the Totsuka Blade

Many fans believe that the series didn't explore the entirety of Itachi's past, and he managed to obtain it at some point. The Naruto series is infamous for plotholes and partial exploration of some aspects of the series. The Totsuka Blade and the Yata Mirror can be seen as another example of Kishimoto failing to explain how Itachi obtained them.

The only other mention of these weapons in the series was when Orochimaru searched for them. Apart from that, no character talked about it, except for the time when Black Zetsu commented on Itachi's invincibility. One of the most logical explanations for the sword's origin is that it was merely a tool to strengthen the plot. Itachi had clear objectives in the Naruto series. One of them seemed to be that he wanted to entirely remove the Cursed Seal of Heaven and draw Orochimaru out of Sasuke's body.

Itachi knew the effects of the Cursed Seal and that Sasuke wouldn't have the will to do much. This was because the seal forces the person to execute commands given by the person who implanted the Cursed Seal. Itachi was also aware of Orochimaru's persistence and his will to do anything to obtain Sasuke's body. This is why he wanted to seal him away for good. From a writer's standpoint, Itachi needed something to seal Orochimaru for good, and his strength was the hurdle.

One fan explaining their perspective on this topic (Image via Quora/Josh Breshears)

To progress the story, Itachi was given the Yata Mirror and the Totsuka Blade. He used the Totsuka Blade to seal Orochimaru in the "World of Drunken Dreams" realm. Another perspective that fans believe in is that the Susanoo in the Naruto series was a manifestation of the user's spirit. Since Itachi possessed an unbreakable spirit, he received the Yata Mirror. Fans also believe that he has the spirit to beat any enemy on the battlefield, and that manifested in the form of the Totsuka Blade.

Fans await an explanation from the series' creators to gain clarity on this topic.

