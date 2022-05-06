10 Naruto characters with the biggest Chakra reserves, ranked

Chakra is essentially the life force of the Naruto series and is present in every character. It is necessary for every single Jutsu in the series, including the most basic Taijutsu or Ninjutsu. There are various types of chakra, such as Tailed Beast Chakra, Senjutsu Chakra, Six Paths Chakra, and more.

Although every character has chakra, some have more than others. This causes those with a lot of chakra to be incredibly powerful since they have more energy to use for stronger techniques.

10 characters in Naruto with the largest amounts of chakra ranked from biggest chakra reserves to smallest

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki easily has the most chakra out of every character in the series. As an Otsutsuki, she already has a tremendous amount of chakra, but after consuming the Chakra Fruit and obtaining the Ten-Tails, she became completely unmatched.

She is capable of repeatedly using techniques that require a lot of chakra. During Shippuden, the amount of chakra she had was absolutely overwhelming and made many Shinobis feel helpless when fighting her.

2) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

The Sage of Six Paths and Father of Ninshu himself is known for having large chakra reserves. Both his Sage Mode and status as a Ten-Tails Jinchuriki made him second only to Kaguya in terms of chakra volume.

Hagoromo is the son of Kaguya, and his chakra is known as the Six Paths Chakra. With such a large chakra reserve, Hagoromo is undoubtedly one of the most powerful beings in the Naruto universe.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara is an Uchiha and was one of Indra Otsutsuki's reincarnations. These facts alone already make him a character with some of the most chakra in the show. This was seen especially when he was able to use two Rinnegan at once and used multiple Susanoo clones against the Five Kage.

After sealing the Ten-Tails within himself, he jumps all the way up to third place. His chakra reserves were unbelievably huge, and he had the most chakra in the series before the Otsutsuki Clan was introduced.

4) Naruto Uzumaki

Being half Uzumaki grants Naruto a strong life force and large chakra natural reserves. When Yin Kurama was sealed inside him as a baby, the amount of chakra he had increased immensely.

At this point, Naruto had more chakra than many experienced shinobi in the series. However, after gaining Yang Kurama and a portion of Hagoromo's chakra, Naruto skyrocketed to fourth place. He can use powerful chakra-draining Jutsus over and over without feeling fatigued.

5) Obito Uchiha

Obito releasing Demonic Statue Chains (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As an Uchiha, Obito already has a large amount of chakra. Due to this, he was able to perform many techniques that those with less chakra are unable to use. However, it was not until he sealed the Ten-Tails inside himself that he had huge chakra reserves.

Obito was responsible for the Fourth Ninja War and had access to Six Paths Senjutsu. His chakra reserves were so great that it took the entire Ninja Alliance to bring him down.

6) Sasuke Uchiha

Like Madara and Obito, Sasuke is an Uchiha Clan member and reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki. These two factors and the chakra he gained from Hagoromo gave him almost unmatched chakra reserves at that point in the series.

He was able to use various techniques that drained chakra quickly, such as the Perfect Susanoo and his Six Paths Rinnegan, without feeling exhausted at all.

7) Hamura Otsutsuki

The brother of Hagoromo and ancestor of the Hyuga Clan, Hamura has incredible chakra reserves. He was able to fight alongside his brother against Kaguya for months on end without taking a break. This feat alone proves he has a tremendous amount of chakra without any special additions.

8) Hashirama Senju

As a Senju, the First Hokage and God of Shinobi has a lot of chakra. In terms of natural chakra reserves, Hashirama definitely ranks in the top five. However, he ranks number eight in the overall chakra reserves.

He uses a unique Sage Mode that was never fully explained. With his immense chakra and Sage Mode, he could defeat any opponent he came across during the First and Second Great Ninja Wars.

9) Nagato Uzumaki

Nagato in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato clearly has large chakra reserves. He utilized two Rinnegan perfectly while also being connected to the Gedo statue. Although he was on the brink of death while the statues were attached to him, he was able to live and even had enough strength to talk to Akatsuki members from time to time.

10) Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina Uzumaki was Naruto's mother and Kurama's jinchuriki before Naruto. As a full-blooded Uzumaki like Nagato, she has incredibly large chakra reserves. She was able to house Kurama inside her as a kid and could use powerful Fuinjutsu while dying. It is no surprise that she is a character with one of the largest chakra reserves in the series.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

