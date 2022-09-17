Dragon Ball: 10 absurdly powerful things Goku can destroy with ease

Throughout the years, Dragon Ball has become synonymous with unimaginable power levels and destructive capabilities. Each of the main characters in the series can completely obliterate entire moons or even planets in some cases. Still, they are not the only anime characters with ridiculous power levels in existence.

Many anime series have characters, beings, or even materials with enough power or durability to be considered almost invincible inside their universes. Sadly, with Goku constantly increasing his power level, all the aforementioned beings and materials seem weak compared to Kakarot.

In this list, we will talk about ten powerful characters, beings, or elements that become powerless in front of Dragon Ball’s Goku.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion. It contains spoilers for various anime series.

Madara’s perfect Susanoo and nine other things Goku from Dragon Ball completely overpowers

1) Zorc (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Zorc fighting Exodia (Image via Studio Gallop)

For many years, the characters in the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe believed that no creature was more powerful than the mighty Egyptian Gods. Their belief proved to be incorrect when Zorc, the lord of darkness, appeared in Atem’s memories. Not only was this monster strong enough to destroy the three Gods, but also Exodia, a being that was supposed to be invincible.

Although Zorc is absurdly powerful in the world of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Goku has faced enemies exponentially more powerful than him since Dragon Ball started. Zorc would be nothing more than a morning workout routine for the Z warriors, no matter how powerful he was in his show.

2) Madara’s perfect Susanoo (Naruto)

Madara's Susanoo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Shinobi World has produced some of the most capable and mighty warriors that Shonen anime has ever seen. One such character is Madara Uchiha, a prodigy with a power level that outmatched almost every opponent he fought against. In part, this is thanks to his Perfect Susanoo, a technique capable of resisting attacks that could obliterate mountains.

Nonetheless, we have seen Goku destroy mountains without even trying several times in Dragon Ball. It is fair to assume that Madara’s ultimate defense will not survive a punch from Kakarot, even while the Saiyan is in base form.

3) Kachi Katchin (Dragon Ball)

Out of all the fantastic and resilient elements the Dragon Ball universe has introduced fans to, none is more resistant and powerful than Kachi Katchin. This outstandingly strong metal can only be created by divine intervention and is designed to withstand the most powerful and devastating attacks.

It was first introduced in Dragon Ball Super when the Grand Priest used it to create the stage where the Tournament of Power would be taking place. Still, even though fans were told this material was practically indestructible, Goku and his friends were able to demolish it during the first few minutes of the tournament.

4) Zamazenta’s fur (Pokemon)

Crowned Zamazenta (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Zamazenta is not only one of the most recent legendary Pokemon but also the most defensive. When this legendary creature transforms into its Crowned state, its fur becomes the strongest material known to man in the Pokemon universe. Crowned Zamazenta is resilient enough to receive an attack from the ultimate attack Pokemon, Zacian, and continues as if nothing happened.

Unfortunately for Zamazenta, its invulnerable status would mean nothing for a being capable of causing the entire universe to shake with his power, like Goku. It seems unlikely that the legendary shield Pokemon will be capable of enduring a single punch from Dragon Ball’s protagonist.

5) Chrome Digizoid (Digimon)

Wargreymon has an armor made of Chrome Digizoid (Image via Toei Animation)

Unlike Pokemon, Digimon does not have a being that is considered the most resistant. Instead, they have an element that is coveted by every digital creature due to its incredible defensive capabilities, the Chrome Digizoid. Those Digimons that are lucky enough to have armor made of this material are considered immune to almost any attack used against them.

Tragically, just like it happened with Zamazenta, the Chrome Digizoid is not strong enough to resist an attack from a Saiyan like Goku. Kakarot has the strength to fight beings who can obliterate entire planets without even trying. It is doubtful that the Chrome Digizoid could avoid the same fate as the planets destroyed by Goku’s enemies.

6) Father (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Father, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

Edward and Alphonse Elric fought against a plethora of powerful and imposing enemies during their journey. Yet, none of their adversaries have been as strong as the creator of the Homunculi, Father. This creature is virtually immortal, thanks to the thousands of souls he accumulated when he obtained a physical body.

Father also has the power to transform and create matter at will without using his hands. Nonetheless, he gets defeated by a teenager and his friends. If he were to ever face Goku, his immortality would mean nothing, as our hero has defeated immortal beings before in Dragon Ball.

7) Kars (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

One of the most broken abilities an anime character can have is the capability to adapt to any environment. This is exactly the power Kars had, an ability that grants him the title of the Ultimate Life Form. Thanks to this power, Kars is capable of developing the necessary bodily functions that allow him to survive any hardship.

His ability is extremely overpowered, as it not only gives him the resistance needed to withstand boiling lava but also the vacuum of space. Despite how powerful Kars has been, he is still only capable of surviving earthling threats, meaning he will most likely not survive an attack by an extraterrestrial being like Dragon Ball’s Goku.

8) All for One (My Hero Academia)

All for One as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

The Heroes and Villains in the world of My Hero Academia all fear one man over everyone else, the infamous All for One. This ruthless being has been alive for over two centuries, using his ability to take and give powers at will to amass both his Quirks and followers. Even All Might, the world’s most powerful Hero, has had trouble temporarily knocking AFO down.

This imposing and fearsome enemy may be considered invincible in his universe, but he would not last a day in Dragon Ball. Goku and his friends do not have any kind of Quirk for AFO to steal, as all their powers come from natural energy. This means the villain would be powerless to stop Goku from defeating him in a single punch, seeing as AFO is still only human.

9) Kaido (One Piece)

Kaido as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy’s quest to become the Pirate King has been filled with powerful opponents that have tested the young man’s resilience and willpower. However, the only character worthy of being called his toughest enemy is Kaido, also known as the World’s Strongest being. Kaido’s strength, speed, and resistance were inhuman, to the point where the Emperor was often confused with a genuine monster.

Without a doubt, Kaido is the most powerful adversary Luffy has ever clashed with. Regardless of how powerful Kaido is inside his universe, his abilities pale in comparison to those of Goku. The Saiyan is not only faster and more agile than the Emperor but also exponentially stronger. Not even Kaido’s Conqueror Haki would be enough to prevent Luffy from being obliterated.

10) Ulquiorra (Bleach)

Ulquiorra in his second release (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Espadas are a group of overpowered Hollows that helped Aizen in his quest to become the most powerful Shinigami in the world. While each of the Espadas has been incredibly strong in their own right, Ulquiorra is the most powerful of them all. This is due to the absurd regenerative ability he obtained in his second release state.

As long as the Hollow’s head and organs are intact, Ulquiorra is capable of regenerating from any attack. Lamentably for the Hollow, Goku has experience fighting beings with even stronger regenerative abilities, like Majin Buu or Cell. Dragon Ball’s protagonist would only need a powerful Kamehameha to erase Ulquiorra from existence completely.

Final thoughts

Goku, as seen in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Anime has always been known for how fantastical, powerful, and durable its characters, creatures, and elements are. Still, as overpowered as some series try to make their creations, there is little most of them can do against Dragon Ball’s Goku. The Saiyan race was created to be the epitome of overpoweredness, something that has been proven several times throughout the series.

If your characters, armor, or monsters are not designed to withstand the attack of a being who could destroy entire galaxies, it is likely it will not survive Goku. Nevertheless, this does not make any anime series worse than Dragon Ball, as all of them have their unique universe and power systems that make them enjoyable.

