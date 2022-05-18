8 Naruto characters who could have turned evil but did not

Naruto is an interesting shonen anime and manga series that features many strong characters ready to give their lives to protect their village. Some strong characters have also witnessed a few of the most traumatic events.

If certain circumstances were different, some of these characters would not have been heroes. Such personalities in the Naruto series would have been villains who could have altered the plot of the entire show.

Some Naruto characters who could have gone bad

1) Naruto

Naruto had one of the saddest childhoods in the entire series. He witnessed the death of his parents when he was a newborn and wasn’t properly taken care of during his early childhood.

He was neglected, and villagers harbored lots of animosity towards this jinchuriki. Naruto could have used this to fuel his anger toward the village and had the potential to become one of the strongest villains in the series.

However, with the right people like Iruka guiding him during his earlier days, he became one of the most important members of the village and even became the Hokage.

2) Kakashi

Kakashi is another character who witnessed some of the most traumatic events and lost everyone dear to him. He saw his father committing suicide, and when a young kid experiences something like this, it is very easy for them to go down a path filled with hatred, violence, and vengeance.

There was a chance that Kakashi could have become a villain and had the potential to possibly change the shinobi world itself.

3) Neji

Neji was a character who believed fate was something that people could not escape. He hated that members of the bench family in the Hyuga clan were only existing to protect the secrets of the clan doujutsu.

Given the amount of hatred he developed for a short duration, Neji could have committed crimes against the main family head and become a rogue shinobi if he let his anger consume him. However, he became an essential member of the clan and sacrificed his life during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

4) Gaara

Gaara was the One Tail jinchuriki who had a brutal childhood. Having the beast inside him messed with his head quite a bit, and the only constant emotion he felt was anger.

Gaara seemed like an antagonist during the earlier parts of the Naruto series. During the Chunin exams, he was introduced as a psychopath with unquenchable blood lust.

However, Naruto’s friendship brought about a change in him, and he became a vital ally of Konohagakure.

5) Anko

Anko Mitarashi was the only survivor who could utilize the Cursed Seal of Heaven (Image via Pierrot)

Anko Mitarashi would have been a villain if not for her morality. She was one of Orochimaru’s students and was taught tons of techniques that Orochimaru knew.

She was the only survivor who could utilize the Cursed Seal of Heaven. But she refused to follow him any further, and Orochimaru didn’t feel like killing her since she was extremely valuable as a test subject.

Orochimaru altered Anko’s memory, and she was let go. Anko could have been a close subordinate of Orochimaru if she didn’t decide to stop following him.

6) Kushina

Kushina Uzumaki was another with a bad childhood (Image via Pierrot)

Kushina Uzumaki was a member of the Uzumaki clan born in the famed Uzushiogakure. All she witnessed around her was wars and violence when she was born.

Kushina dearly sought peace. She was forced to leave the village since it was destroyed in the war. A person without a home forced to become a jinchuriki of the Nine Tailed Beast wouldn’t have had the best childhood.

Kushina had the potential to become a villain, and if she had managed to harness the power of Kurama, she would have been a formidable opponent.

7) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha was one of the most important characters in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Pierrot)

Sasuke technically was an antagonist for a while. He decided to go down the path that only had vengeance and violence. But he realized his mistakes and decided to become a good person and atone for his mistakes.

Sasuke was one of the most important characters in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki. Naruto and some of his teammates would have been trapped in the Infinite Tsukuyomi without his intervention.

Sasuke has played an essential role in defeating some of the most challenging characters in the Naruto series. He certainly had the potential to stay evil, and if that were the case, it would have caused a ton of trouble.

8) Tobirama

Before Konohagakure was formed, the Uchiha and the Senju constantly clashed. Madara Uchiha was struck with grief after Izuna Izuna died to Tobirama Senju. He tried to fight Hashirama Senju, but he ended up losing.

Tobirama intended to kill Madara after he was defeated, but Hashirama stopped him. Madara promised to yield if either Hashirama or Tobirama gave up their life.

If Tobirama had killed Madara, the event would have led to the Uchiha clan being even more hostile than they already were. The formation of Konohagakure would not have taken place, and Tobirama could have been a villain who instigated further wars.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer