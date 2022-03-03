7 times Might Guy proved his Taijutsu prowess in Naruto

Guy Sensei is one of the most beloved characters in the Naruto series. He is a prime example of what can be achieved through pure hard work as he wasn’t skilled in performing Ninjutsus.

He took Taijutsu (hand-to-hand combat) to the extreme and showed just how powerful it could be. He could rival the likes of Kakashi, who were brilliant at ninjutsu and more.

On that note, let’s take a look at some of the instances when Might Guy proved just how good his Taijutsu was in Naruto.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Moments that showed Might Guy’s Taijutsu prowess in Naruto

1) Used Hirudora against Madara (Birth of the Ten-Tails' Jinchūriki arc)

Sometimes it's easy to forget that Might Guy is someone who kept up with some of the toughest characters who specialize in advanced Ninjutsus. Many shinobis were barely able to inflict damage on Madara Madara Uchiha, who was in his ten-tail Jinchuriki form.

While Guy didn't do much damage using his Hirudora, he managed to land a blow on Madara by opening the Seventh Gate. At this point, Madara felt insulted because Might Guy had not released all eight Gates yet. However, he proceeded to do so right after this scene.

2) Against Sound Village ninjas (Konoha Crush arc)

Orochimaru invaded Konohagakure during the earlier parts of Naruto. When ninjas from the Sound Village infiltrated Konoha, they cast a Genjutsut put the everyone to sleep.

However, Kakashi and Guy were able to release the Genjutsu. Guy was able to take on the Shinobis and defeat them with ease. He was able to make a huge hole in the wall with his kick. This is yet another display of his Taijutsu prowess.

3) Countered Kisame and saved Kakashi (Search for Tsunade arc)

Kisame is undoubtedly one of the strongest members of Akatsuki.

During the fight in Naruto, there was a quick exchange of blows involving Kurenai, Asuma, Itachi and Kisame. When Kakashi intervened to help Kurenai, he was about to receive a heavy blow from Kisame. Guy managed to counter his attack with his Leaf Hurricane and saved him. During the encounter, Itachi warned Kisame about his abilities and acknowledged him to be a skilled fighter.

Guy fought against him when he was on his way to rescue Gaara. He was able to hold him off and land heavy blows on Kisame, who initially underestimated Guy during their first interaction in Naruto.

4) His own clone (Kazekage Rescue Mission arc)

Guy and his team were responsible for removing the Five Barrier Seal while trying to save Gaara in this arc of Naruto. However, in doing so, it set off a trap which led to the members fighting their own clones. Guy fought his own clone for hours and ended up beating it by stepping up his game.

However, Rock Lee had a role to play in this. He figured out that they had to surpass their limits and become better and more skilled than they initially were.

5) Using the Peacock technique against Kisame (Kazekage Rescue Mission arc)

His fight against Kisame in the Naruto was long and arduous. However, one move that really displayed Taijutsu’s potential was when Guy used the Peacock technique against the Akatsuki member.

This is an impressive technique that can only be done when the user releases six out of the eight Gates. While performing this attack, the user kicks the enemy into the air and places themselves above the enemy. They proceed to land a barrage of punches that are so fast that the friction causes a burst of flame with every punch. The attack is called the Morning Peacock since the pattern of the fire resembles the feather of a peacock.

6) Releasing all Eight Gates (Birth of the Ten-Tails' Jinchūriki arc)

Guy Sensei showed what he was capable of when he released all of the Eight Gates against ten-tail Jinchuriki Madara in Naruto. He inflicted a lot of damage and nearly succeeded in killing him. Madara even went to the extent of calling him the strongest fighter he faced.

This shows just how good Guy's Taijutsu was.

7) Against Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist (Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc)

When Kakashi was tasked with fighting the reanimated Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, he found it difficult to keep up with. However, things changed when Guy decided to assist him.

He was able to deflect one of the swordsmen's weapons while he was mid-air. The level of control one needs to have in order to maneuvre in that fashion takes a lot of skill. This incident showed just how effective his Taijutsu was in the Naruto.

