Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's 8 choices that changed the course of the jujutsu world forever

Despite being one of the most hated characters in the series by the creator, author, and illustrator Gege Akutami, Satoru Gojo is also one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most impactful characters. Both for his talents and abilities, and due to his lineage, he’s a constant force in shaping the jujutsu world, whether he intends to be or not.

In fact, many of Satoru Gojo’s choices in the Jujutsu Kaisen series all cascade and tie into one another in some way, shape, or form. The most significant thing this says about Gojo is that no matter what he chooses to do, it will impact the overall jujutsu world in some way, shape, or form.

Killing Toji, faking Yuji’s death, and 6 other choices from Gojo that forever changed Jujutsu Kaisen’s world of jujutsu

1) Not handing Riko Amanai over

Starting with Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo’s past arc, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto’s decision to not hand over Riko Amanai has many cascading effects on the jujutsu world. Without a doubt, the most impactful is the forced evolution of Master Tengen. This, in turn, has made him the target of Kenjaku’s as of the Culling Game arc, with disastrous effects on humanity should the latter achieve his goals.

There’s also the fact that it marks the beginning of a massive change in Suguru Geto’s character. This eventually turns him into the sorcerer fans see during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 series, which then allows him to become Kenjaku as seen in the mainline series. Essentially, most of the overall events of the series can be traced back to this one crucial decision.

2) Killing Toji Zenin

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo’s Past arc reveals many shocking aspects of Gojo’s character and history, as it does for the other characters involved. One of the most exciting aspects of the arc is the introduction of Toji Zenin, a fan-favorite. While fans were disappointed in Gojo’s killing of Toji Zenin, this was done for good reason.

With Toji Zenin dead, the Zenin clan lost one of their greatest assets in an assassin who could kill without using Cursed Energy. While there are many impacts this could have, the single biggest is causing his son, Megumi Fushiguro, to be introduced to the jujutsu world.

This in turn has later consequences which shook the foundation of one jujutsu clan to its core.

3) Not disposing of Suguru's body properly

While Satoru Gojo did kill his former best friend Suguru Geto properly, he did not handle the disposal of Geto’s body as he should have. Rather than transferring it over to authorities or bringing it back to Tokyo Jujutsu High, Gojo simply leaves Geto’s body where it dies, thus allowing Kenjaku to take over and heal the corpse.

This, in turn, spawned the events seen in the mainline Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which eventually culminated in Gojo being trapped in the prison realm by Kenjaku in Geto’s body (Brain Geto). Considering there wouldn’t be a story if Gojo hadn’t left Geto’s body in the streets, it’s undoubtedly one of his most impactful decisions.

4) Introducing Yuta Okkotsu to jujutsu

Satoru Gojo’s introduction of Yuta Okkotsu to jujutsu had plenty of lasting effects which made it one of his most impactful choices in the jujutsu world. One of the most impactful is the addition of yet another Special Grade sorcerer, of which Yuta is the 4th joining Yuki Tsukumo, Suguru Geto, and Satoru Gojo.

There are also the actions Yuta takes during Jujutsu Kaisen’s Itadori’s Extermination arc, which sees him save Yuji’s life and team up with him against the jujutsu higher-ups. While the full impact of this decision hasn’t been seen yet, it will no doubt continue to affect the jujutsu world at large, and can all be traced back to Gojo taking Yuta into Tokyo Jujutsu High.

5) Introducing Yuji Itadori to the jujutsu world

Likewise, introducing Yuji Itadori to the jujutsu world at the onset of the mainline Jujutsu Kaisen series began an almost never-ending chain of impact to the jujutsu world. The most immediate impact was that Yuji represented a way to fully kill Sukuna, thanks to him being so compatible with the King of Curses as his vessel.

His introduction to the jujutsu world also eventually leads to something of a war between the previous generation and the new generation of sorcerers, with Gojo’s class being the divider. Without a doubt, it’s one of Gojo’s most impactful choices overall in the series thus far.

6) Faking Yuji's death

Similarly, faking Yuji’s death only further exacerbates this dividing line and the conflicts that arise as a result of it. Yuji’s survival is essentially Gojo showing his middle finger to Yoshinobu Gakuganji. The latter is a member of Jujutsu Kaisen’s jujutsu higher-ups and the principal of the Kyoto school, as well as the other higher-ups.

It’s also something that marks Yuji and Gojo as targets by the higher-ups, something they eventually act on by deeming Gojo an accomplice to Geto and ordering Yuji’s execution. This in turn sets up the events of the Culling Game arc, where Tokyo Jujutsu High students and their allies are forced to try and rectify Kenjaku’s wrongs by themselves.

7) Setting Megumi up for success

Especially in the wake of Maki’s massacre of the Zenin clan, Gojo’s setting Megumi Fushiguro up to become the next clan leader upon his indisposition is an incredibly consequential move. It essentially flips all of the clan’s rules upside down, effectively resetting their traditions to zero with the son of a Cursed-Energy-less man taking over as leader.

While Megumi himself does have Cursed Energy, we know from Ogi Zenin’s monologs that the level of Cursed Energy in one's descendants can affect the viability for leadership positions. This prerequisite would presumably be a two-way street between parents and adults, which, if true, would easily make this one of Gojo’s most impactful choices in Jujutsu Kaisen.

8) Allowing Maki to attend Tokyo Jujutsu High

Finally, one of Gojo’s most impactful choices in Jujutsu Kaisen is undoubtedly allowing Maki Zenin to attend Tokyo Jujutsu High. One of the lesser-acknowledged consequences of it is her performance proving that Cursed Energy isn’t necessarily needed to become a great sorcerer, which Maki proves each and every day.

There’s also the down-the-road impact of Maki’s being trained in jujutsu leading to the massacre and downfall of the Zenin clan. It’s a decision that has many different impacts, both seen in the series thus far and not seen. It is undoubtedly one of Gojo’s most impactful choices in the course of the jujutsu world.

