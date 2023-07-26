Bleach: Why does Shunsui become Captain Commander of the Gotei 13? Explained

In the Thousand Year Blood War arc of Bleach, one of the significant moments was when Shunshui Kyoraku was appointed the Captain Commander of the Gotei 13, following the death of the previous Captain Commander, Yamamoto Genryusai.

The death of the former 1st Division Captain and the Head Captain Gotei 13, Yamamoto Genryusai, was an event that shook the entire Soul Society. Amidst the chaos, appointing someone who could bring stability and take harsh decisions if required was crucial.

Shunsui Kyoraku was deemed suitable for this position by the Central 46 of the Soul Society. Compared to the other captains, Shunsui was given an edge. This article explains the reason why Shunsui Kyoraku was chosen as the new Captain Commander of Gotei 13.

Shunsui Kyoraku is capable of taking tough decisions as the Captain Commander in Bleach

There's a reason Shunsui Kyoraku was chosen to succeed Genryusai Yamamoto as Captain Commander of the Gotei 13. Throughout the series, Shunsui has exhibited qualities befitting a spectacular leader. Just like his master, Genryusai, he could withstand the pressures of being a Captain Commander.

While he is sometimes regarded as a lazy Shinigami, he possesses the mental fortitude to make difficult judgments. One of the first jobs that Shunsui executed as the Head Captain was to appoint Retsu Unohana to teach Zaraki Kenpachi the art of Zanjutsu.

Retsu and Shunsui as seen in Bleach manga (Image via Tite Kubo)

This meant that he locked Zaraki and Retsu in a death battle where only one would return alive. Being one of the most practical-minded Captains in Gotei 13, Shunsui Kyoraku knew fully well that he had to take extreme measures to win against the Quincy.

Zaraki's unlocking of his true strength was essential to the Soul Reaper's cause. This seemingly dark side of Shunsui was also exhibited in his battle against the Espada, Starkk, where the former didn't hesitate to resort to uncharacteristic and unjust means.

In the Bleach TYBW arc, Shunsui adopts a variety of unique techniques as the Captain. Even though he was burdened with the position by Central 45, Shunsui can go to any length to save the Soul Society. Sacrificing Unohana for the bigger cause was just one of the examples of Shunsui's mental fortitude.

Reasons why Shunsui Kyoraku fared well in terms of other candidates in Bleach

YoungLordNeverDeadAgain @RunawayFamous pic.twitter.com/ApTI4T4PX5 @Unbreakable_Ja Yamamoto is the more powerful one, but Shunsui got that style and personality that makes him shine more likable wise as the head captain imo. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The void created by the death of Yamamoto Genryusai was immense in Bleach. Since the lieutenant of the 1st Division of the Gotei 13, Chojiro Sasakibe, also lost his life during the first invasion, it was an extremely difficult decision as to whom to appoint for the post of Captain Commander.

The central 46 decided that Shunsui Kyoraku would be the best choice to fill that role, although he didn't seem to quite enjoy the decision. To understand why Shunsui was appointed, one needs to look at the question the other way: why weren't the other captains appointed as the Captain Commander?

Shunsui Kyoraku in front of the Central 46 in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

In Bleach, Shunsui Kyoraku, Jushiro Ukitake, and Unohana Retsu were the oldest Soul Reaper Captains. Since no other captain in Gotei 13 had the same experience as them, they were automatically eliminated from the process.

Shunsui Kyoraku was an obvious choice to become the next Captain Commander, given the fact that he was a student of Yamamoto in the past. In other words, he was personally trained by none other than the former Captain Commander.

While Jushiro Ukitake was also a student of Yamamoto, he wasn't chosen as a candidate. Jushiro's weak and frail body was perhaps the primary reason that led the Central 46 to prioritize Kyoraku.

Retsu Unohana's past as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

That left only Captain Retsu Unohana in contention, but it was revealed that Retsu was feared as a dangerous criminal in her heyday. She was famous as the first Kenpachi, the cold-blooded killer. Maybe that was one of the reasons she wasn't chosen as the Captain Commander in Bleach.

Many fans might argue that Byakuya Kuchiki was an eligible candidate for the post of Captain Commander. However, Byakuya was in a dire state following the battle versus As Nodt during the 1st Invasion. Moreover, Shunsui was a far more experienced Captain than Byakuya. He was also known for his unusual means and unpredictable decision-making capabilities.

Despite his seemingly relaxed nature, he knew when to get serious and make harsh calls. Thus, he was the ideal candidate that Central 46 chose for the position of Captain Commander in Bleach.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.