Bleach: 10 powerful Zanjutsu techniques

In Bleach, Zanjutsu, a portmanteau of Zanpakuto and Jutsu, is one of the four basic fighting styles besides Hohō, Kidō, and Hakuda. Zanjutsu, which simply translates to Art of the Sword, is the primary fighting technique that most shinigami rely on. Due to the prominence of this practice, it is deemed shameful for those shinigami who fail to master it.

The only Gotei 13 captain who managed to attain mastery in Zanjutsu is Eleventh Division’s Zaraki Kenpachi, the most violent shinigami mainly known for his brute force. The only person who could overwhelm Zaraki on equal grounds was the former 11th Division’s captain Retsu Unohana, the proficient and deadly Kendō practitioner who changed her name to Yachiru, which literally meant Eight Thousand Styles.

Kendō is shown as a branched swordsmanship technique under Zanjutsu. Bleach has only introduced ten Zanjutsu techniques, which have predominantly been shown as each shinigami's signature abilities.

Disclaimer: This article features only the list of potent Zanjutsu abilities utilized by the captains of Gotei 13, a captain-level shinigami, and Zanpakuto spirits (in rare cases). Moreover, this article might contain heavy anime and manga spoilers for Bleach.

Ryōdan and 9 other destructive Zanjutsu techniques shown in Bleach

1) Ryōdan

Zaraki performing Ryōdan, as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The best-known practitioner of Ryōdan is Zaraki Kenpachi, the Eleventh Division captain, stated to be a prodigy in Zanjutsu. Zaraki learned to hone his swordsmanship while fighting opponents twice his size and even managed to defeat the first Kenpachi, Retsu Unohaaa. Before officially joining Gotei 13, Zaraki received Zanjutsu training at the orders of Yamamoto.

However, the latter’s training was halted by Central 46, who feared him evolving strong enough to become a threat to Soul Society. Due to his exceptional prowess in Zanjutsu, Zaraki could defeat his opponents, regardless of the number, by wielding his Zanpakuto in just one hand.

He only uses both hands in Zajutsu when he deems his opponent worthy or more powerful. During his fight with Nnoitra Gilga, Zaraki finished him by swinging his Zanpakuto vertically at an imperceptible speed and might. Zaraki’s Ryodan almost severed Nnoitra in half.

2) Hitotsume: Nadegiri

Akon split into two halves by Yamamoto's Hitotsume: Nadegiri, as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yamamoto Genryusai had always been a mysteriously powerful character in the series who chose to fight enemies using basic techniques that were amped up to a level that often left an impact equivalent to an unleashed Bankai. Yamamoto was undeniably the strongest swordsman in all of Bleach, as a warrior with over two millennia of combat experience and the founder of the Shinigami Academy.

During the Fake Karakura Town arc, when Yamamoto faced Tres Bestias' gigantic Hollow pet, Ayon, he mainly relied on his swordsmanship skills, as his opponents were utterly inferior to him. After piercing Ayon’s chest with his first Zanjutsu technique, Onibi, Yamamoto subsequently used Hitostume: Nadegiri to split the Hollow in half.

Unlike any other Zanjutsu techniques, Hitostume: Nadegiri is strong enough to precisely cut through multi-storied concrete buildings and enormous hollow beasts. It can even penetrate an Arrancar’s Hierro (steel-hard skin).

3) Onibi

As Yamamoto had been the master of Zanjutsu, given all the shinigami in the Gotei 13 learned from him, he had a plethora of techniques within his arsenal. During his fight with Ayon, prior to unleashing Hitostume: Nadegiri, Yamamoto created a large hole on the left side of the Hollow Beast’s chest with a simple thrust.

The speed of the attack was fast enough that it took Izuru Kira, the Third Division Lieutenant of the Gotei 13, a few seconds to feel the presence of the Head Commander on the battlefield. Given Ayon’s enormous size, Yamamoto’s Onibi technique can mortally wound an Espada.

Though it has not been mentioned in Bleach manga or anime, it can be presumed that Onibi also has qualities like Hitotsuka: Nadegiri, where it can pierce through an Arrancar’s Hierro easily.

4) Senmaioroshi

Lisa defeating Menos Grande with Senmaioroshi, as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Senmaioroshi can be stated as one of the underrated Zanjutsu techniques in Bleach. The known user of this technique is Lisa Yadomaru, the current Eighth Division Captain of Gotei 13. Lisa managed to steal every Bleach fan’s heart after she showcased her proficient ambidextrous swordsmanship during her fight with Ichigo, where she quickly switched from wielding her sword from her left hand to her right.

Although it has not been revealed where Lisa learned the Senmairoshi technique, looking at her mastery of Shunpo, it can be assumed that she created the style by combining her speed with her swordsmanship. Lisa performed the Senmairoshi technique on a Menos Grande, shredding its body in the blink of an eye before it could fire a Cero.

5) Suikawari

Hiyori Sarugaki, the former lieutenant of the Twelfth Division of Gotei 13, is the only known practitioner of the Suikawari technique. Given her aggressive and short-tempered nature, her Zanjutsu style is performed in a sudden outburst. Hiyori unleashed this technique on a Gillian-class Hollow to split open its mask to defeat it subsequently with a point-blank Cero.

Hiyori’s Suikawari requires a lot of strength, which is why she uses both hands while performing this technique. Despite having a resemblance to Ryōdan, Suikawari is still inferior to Zaraki Kenpachi’s technique due to the strength difference between the users.

6) Agitowari

Ichigo’s father, Isshin Kurosaki, the former captain of the Tenth Division and head of the Shiba Clan, was revealed as a force to be reckoned with after he unleashed his shinigami powers. Belonging to one of the five noble clans, he retained immense spiritual powers. Isshin’s commendable swordsmanship was showcased when he fought the Hogyoku-infused Aizen.

One of Isshin’s most powerful Zanjutsu techniques is the Agitowari, which translates to Jaw Splitting. During the Arrancar arc, while saving Kon, Isshin split the Hollow, Grand Fisher’s body half from the jaw down the length of the body. Isshin bisected the Hollow’s body with such precision and speed that it didn’t look like he even unsheathed his Zanpakuto.

7) Deadly Darts

Deadly Darts is the only Zanjutsu technique in the entirety of Bleach that was shown to be performed by Ichigo’s Hollow-zanpakuto spirit, Zangetsu, commonly referred to as White. Despite being a menace with a psychotic smile, who threatened Ichigo to take over his body, Zangetsu cares about him, as seen in the anime in how the latter took over the former’s body and saved him from Ulquiorra Cifer.

While fighting Muramasa in the inner world, Zangetsu pushed his opponent to his limits by using his Zanpakuto as Kyoketsu-shoge by gripping the cloth at the sword’s hilt. While performing the Deadly Darts technique, Zagetsu overwhelmed Muramasa as he had more advantage in long-range swordplay. Zangetsu also used this technique while fighting Ichigo.

8) Shitonegaeshi

Urahara subduing Ichigo with Shitonegaeshi, as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shitonegaeshi is one of two Zanjutsu techniques practiced by Kisuke Urahara, which he mostly used to pin his target down by suspending the tip of his cane a few millimeters away from their face to strike them down. The ability can’t be used on an actual battlefield since it only immobilizes the target by the user’s coercion.

After Urahara subdued Ichigo by performing Shitonegaeshi on him, the latter couldn’t even budge an inch, as his entire body was paralyzed. Shitonegaeshi would be one of the easiest techniques to learn as it doesn’t require strength and speed.

9) Hōzuri

Urahara's Hōzuri Zanjutsu is a simple slash technique that only grazes the target lightly, causing superficial wounds. Though it is considered to be the most useless and weak Zanjutsu, it mostly depends on how the person uses it.

Given Urahara’s past and background as the founder and the first president of Shinigami Research and Development Institute, he might have used the Hōzuri technique to instantly kill his targets by grazing them with his poison-imbued Zanpakuto.

However, the theory is merely speculative as it hasn’t been revealed in Bleach's manga that Urahara might have experimented with poison.

10) Hōzan Kenbu

Hōzan Kenbu, translated as Fallen-Mount Sword Dance, is a defensive Zanjutsu technique in which a user swiftly swings their sword around them without grazing their body. The well-known user of the technique, Tatsufusa Enjōji, claimed that Hōzan Kenbu gives him an ultimate impenetrable shield-like defense.

However, while witnessing the technique, Yasutora Sado claimed that Tatsufusa’s ultimate defense was full of openings, and his opponents could easily circumnavigate the attack. The Zanjutsu technique turned out to be weak due to its practitioner’s egoistic deposition.

