Bleach TYBW: Yamamoto’s Bankai Zanka no Tachi, explained

Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto just showed off the most dangerous Bankai yet in the Bleach TYBW anime.

For over a thousand years, no Shinigami has been able to surpass Yamamoto. The 1st Division commander recently wowed fans with his Bankai in the sixth episode of the Bleach TYBW. He even trended on Twitter the entire day when the episode was released in Japan.

It's been made abundantly clear why he led the Gotei 13 over the course of the millennium. Only someone like Yhwach could fight Yamamoto in the Bleach TYBW anime. Zanka no Tachi is unlike any other technique in the series.

Here's a quick explanation of Yamamoto's Bankai in the Bleach TYBW anime

Zanka no Tachi, explained

Yamamoto wields the Ryujin Jakka in Bleach TYBW. It's the oldest Zanpakuto of the fire element. When the Shikai form is released, it creates immensely powerful flames around the blade. However, when upgraded to its Bankai form, Yamamoto absorbs all that firepower into the blade itself.

Zanka no Tachi doesn't have any visible flames, but it does generate a massive heatwave in the surrounding area. Yamamoto becomes as hot as the sun with both his blade and body. Zanka no Tachi has the following special abilities in the Bleach TYBW anime:

Higashi: Kyokujitsujin - The blade eradicates whatever it touches from existence

- The blade eradicates whatever it touches from existence Nishi: Zanjitsu Gokui - Yamamoto's body reaches temperatures of 15,000,000 degrees

- Yamamoto's body reaches temperatures of 15,000,000 degrees Minami: Kaka Jumanokushi Daisojin - He can summon the army of the undead, all of whom were previously burned alive by his flames

- He can summon the army of the undead, all of whom were previously burned alive by his flames Kita: Tenchi Kaijin - The Gotei 13 leader slashes his target with a wall of flames

Most of the special abilities will already be active. However, in order to use Minami: Kaka Jumanokushi Daisojin, Yamamoto must drive his Zanpakuto into the ground. After the ground ruptures, the heat of his powerful sword will reanimate the ashes so they become his undead allies.

However, there are a few limitations

Yamamoto's Bankai is undeniably powerful in the Bleach TYBW anime. There's a reason why so many people fear it. However, in the context of his Gotei 13 leadership, he needs to be careful when using it. Soul Society could easily be wiped out if Zanka no Tachi is kept around too long.

Another issue is that it's not suitable for team battles. For instance, Toshiro Hitsugaya wouldn't be able to release his own Bankai, Daiguren Hyorinmaru, since the ice would melt straight away.

It's so powerful that only Yhwach can steal it

Sternritter can use a special device known as Medallions, which allows them to steal Bankai when they are released by Shinigami. However, it's not just anybody who can properly control it. Yhwach believes that only he can steal Yamamoto's Bankai and use it correctly in Bleach TYBW.

This, of course, was backed up by Driscoll Berci's miserable performance against Yamamoto. The Sternritter stole Chojiro Sasakibe's Bankai shortly after killing him. However, his version of Koko Gonryo Rikyu didn't leave a mark on Yamamoto, whereas Chojiro scarred his forehead several years ago.

Yhwach knew the risks, which is why he personally went after Yamamoto in Bleach TYBW. The Quincy Emperor also believes that anybody who steals a Bankai must kill the original user themselves, no questions asked. He made sure to deal the final blow to the Gotei 13 leader.

