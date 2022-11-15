Yamamoto wows Bleach TYBW fans with his Bankai

As expected, Yamamoto versus Yhwach did not disappoint in the Bleach TYBW anime.

The sixth episode of the anime revival, "The Fire," was Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto's final song and dance. The captain of the 1st Division led the charge in Gotei 13's war against Wandenreich but was defeated by Yhwach's brute strength and tactical intelligence.

Nonetheless, Yamamoto was able to demonstrate the terrifying power of his Bankai, Zanka no Tachi, which caused Twitter users to erupt with excitement.

Yamamoto breaks the internet with his Bankai in the latest episode of Bleach TYBW

Zanka no Tachi, explained

Yamamoto's fierce Zanpakuto is the strongest offensive weapon in Bleach TYBW. Under normal circumstances, Yamamoto would only have to summon his Shikai, Ryujin Jakka, who engulfs everything in powerful flames, but he wasn't about to take any chances with Yhwach.

His powerful Bankai, known as Zanka no Tachi, absorbs Ryujin Jakka's power into his blade. The Bankai's flames are so powerful that they can destroy everything. It can also reach temperatures of 15,000,000 degrees Celsius. Yamamoto has the ability to destroy Soul Society if he leaves it on for an extended period of time.

Yamamoto can also summon an army of the dead on his behalf in Bleach TYBW by applying the heat of his sword to their burnt ashes. This causes the army to rise again to fight his enemies until they become dust once more.

"This fight is gonna break the internet" - Twitter users react

JoyBoy_🫧 @Sadie65



#BLEACHTYBW #THEFIRE_BLEACH感想 This is straight up HELL ... Yamamoto's BANKAI is so menacing ☠️ This is straight up HELL ... Yamamoto's BANKAI is so menacing ☠️#BLEACHTYBW #THEFIRE_BLEACH感想 https://t.co/EiJsJlk0PO

Studio Pierrot did not miss with their adaptation of Bleach TYBW. Yamamoto's Bankai has sent Twitter users into a frenzy over the nightmarish imagery. Despite the use of CGI skeletons, the scene has enough high-quality animation to mask them.

Yamamoto can't use his Bankai for very long, because if he did, he would hurt everyone around him. Friends and foes are certainly not safe from his Bankai in Bleach TYBW.

This episode will undoubtedly be remembered favorably by fans. It's worth watching again for Yamamoto vs. Yhwach and his Bankai.

Despite the gravity of the situation, a few Twitter users found some amusement in Yamamoto versus Yhwach, as evidenced by the tweet above. It turns out that the 1st Division leader wasn't fighting the Quincy emperor, but rather a Sternritter using mimicry powers.

A few days ago, Twitter user @Geta_Boshi_ correctly predicted that Bleach TYBW would be trending on social media. At the time of this writing, #BLEACH_anime and #Yamamoto have been top searches on the platform.

Yamamoto still met his unfortunate end at the hands of Yhwach

The real Yhwach didn't bother fighting Yamamoto head-to-head. Instead, he sent a decoy by the name of Royd Lloyd. The Sternritter had a Schrift known as "Y - The Yourself," which gave him the physical appearance of Yhwach.

Unfortunately for Yamamoto, the Quincy emperor used a medallion to steal his Bankai. In a matter of moments, Yhwach would cut down the Gotei 13 leader. Though the Bleach TYBW anime leaves many casualties, fans were able to witness Yamamoto's Bankai's magnificent power.

