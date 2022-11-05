Bleach: TYBW English dub info reveals recast of Sado "Chad" Yasutora

Viz Media announced on Thursday, November 3, 2022 that it had chosen to recast Sado “Chad” Yasutora for the smash-hit Bleach: TYBW anime’s English dub.

The announcement comes alongside a brief cast list for the series’ English dub, primarily focusing on returning characters rather than those being cast for the first time.

The recast comes after a tumultuous few years for non-colored voice actors of characters of color, with many being recast of their own volition. Family Guy’s Mike Henry is one of the first and biggest names to do this, previously voicing Cleveland Brown. It seems that Chad’s previous voice actor, Jamieson Price, has taken a similar initiative with an identical sentiment.

VIZ @VIZMedia



We welcome @theAlainMesa as the new English voice of Yasutora Sado (Chad)! We send @JamiesonPrice much love and appreciation as he graciously steps down from his longtime role in BLEACH.We welcome @theAlainMesa as the new English voice of Yasutora Sado (Chad)!

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news surrounding this recast for the upcoming English dub of the Bleach: TYBW anime series.

Jamieson Price calls choice to not voice Chad in Bleach: TYBW English dub a “difficult decision”

The latest update

News of the recast first broke on Thursday via Viz Media, the primary source for all things Bleach, including the Bleach: TYBW continuation series. The anime and manga distribution giant confirmed that previous voice actor Jamieson Price would be stepping down from the role, with Alain Mesa (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022’s Alejandro Vargas) replacing him.

Price followed up on the report in a Twitter post of his own, adding that he doesn’t audition for roles of characters that are people of color anymore. He also called it a “difficult decision to say no” to his casting for the Chad role, but heavily supported the recast of Mesa.

This would seemingly imply that Viz Media tried bringing Price back for the role, but he rejected it.

Jamieson Price @JamiesonPrice To all the many fans of Bleach,

I have loved being a part of the Bleach universe and voicing Chad. It was a difficult decision to say no to coming back for TYBW. But I no longer audition for roles of people of color.



Representation matters.

Access matters. To all the many fans of Bleach,I have loved being a part of the Bleach universe and voicing Chad. It was a difficult decision to say no to coming back for TYBW. But I no longer audition for roles of people of color.Representation matters.Access matters.

Mesa sent out a tweet of his own shortly after the announcement, praising Price’s previous performance in the role while calling him a “rockstar” in it. Fans seem incredibly excited to have Mesa cast in the role, despite it seemingly being his biggest (and possibly first) anime role yet. Returning cast members for the dub include the following:

Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki

Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki

Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida

Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue

Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai

Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara

Dan Woren as Byakuya Kuchiki

The English dub of Bleach: TYBW is set to premiere on Hulu on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time. Fans can also find the Japanese dubbed, English subtitled version of the series on Hulu, which released its 4th episode earlier this week.

Follow along for more Bleach: TYBW anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes