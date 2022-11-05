Bleach: TYBW English dub info reveals recast of Sado "Chad" Yasutora

Viz Media announced on Thursday, November 3, 2022 that it had chosen to recast Sado “Chad” Yasutora for the smash-hit Bleach: TYBW anime’s English dub.
The announcement comes alongside a brief cast list for the series’ English dub, primarily focusing on returning characters rather than those being cast for the first time.
The recast comes after a tumultuous few years for non-colored voice actors of characters of color, with many being recast of their own volition. Family Guy’s Mike Henry is one of the first and biggest names to do this, previously voicing Cleveland Brown. It seems that Chad’s previous voice actor, Jamieson Price, has taken a similar initiative with an identical sentiment.
Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news surrounding this recast for the upcoming English dub of the Bleach: TYBW anime series.
Jamieson Price calls choice to not voice Chad in Bleach: TYBW English dub a “difficult decision”
The latest update
News of the recast first broke on Thursday via Viz Media, the primary source for all things Bleach, including the Bleach: TYBW continuation series. The anime and manga distribution giant confirmed that previous voice actor Jamieson Price would be stepping down from the role, with Alain Mesa (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022’s Alejandro Vargas) replacing him.
Price followed up on the report in a Twitter post of his own, adding that he doesn’t audition for roles of characters that are people of color anymore. He also called it a “difficult decision to say no” to his casting for the Chad role, but heavily supported the recast of Mesa.
This would seemingly imply that Viz Media tried bringing Price back for the role, but he rejected it.
Mesa sent out a tweet of his own shortly after the announcement, praising Price’s previous performance in the role while calling him a “rockstar” in it. Fans seem incredibly excited to have Mesa cast in the role, despite it seemingly being his biggest (and possibly first) anime role yet. Returning cast members for the dub include the following:
- Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki
- Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki
- Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida
- Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue
- Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai
- Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara
- Dan Woren as Byakuya Kuchiki
The English dub of Bleach: TYBW is set to premiere on Hulu on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time. Fans can also find the Japanese dubbed, English subtitled version of the series on Hulu, which released its 4th episode earlier this week.
Follow along for more Bleach: TYBW anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.