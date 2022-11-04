One Piece chapter 1065: All Vegapunks introduced as Sanji fights off new Seraphim

One Piece chapter 1065 scanlations were released late-night on Thursday, November 3, 2022, bringing with them an exciting apparent confirmation of last issue’s spoilers. Although not an official release, scanlations are typically accurate enough in their portrayal of chapters to be trusted, with one main hangup being translations.

Nevertheless, the One Piece chapter 1065 scanlations bring with them an incredibly engaging issue, with the rest of the Vegapunks being introduced. Fans also get to see the latest Seraphim model in action, as well as an intriguing loredump at the end of the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down One Piece chapter 1065’s scanlations in their entirety.

One Piece chapter 1065 reveals ridiculous facts on Ancient Kingdom amidst Straw Hats’ adventures in Egghead

One Piece chapter 1065: Stowaways uncovered and new Seraphims found

One Piece chapter 1065, officially titled The Six Faces of Vegapunk, starts its issue focusing on Zoro and Brook, still on the Thousand Sunny. Zoro is essentially saying that since they’re on a World Government island, someone has to stay behind in order to rescue the others should they get caught.

Brook says he agrees with this assessment, offering Zoro some tea in the process when Wet-Haired Caribou makes himself known. He begins pleading with the two remaining Straw Hats, saying that while he agreed to being dropped off anywhere, he didn’t think it would be a World Government island. However, Zoro essentially tells him to get lost after thanking him for helping Luffy.

Meanwhile, in Vegapunk Shaka’s laboratory, Sanji’s group is experiencing the technological wonders Egghead has to offer. Vegapunk Lilith reveals that the island runs on fire, admitting that while it does use a lot of natural resources, she’s always looking for alternative fuels. As she ponders the possibility of an eternal flame that would let her make a sun, she seemingly walks through a wall.

When the Straw Hats ask her to open the door up, she tells them all to walk through, which they do successfully. After walking through, they notice that the door has turned back to metal, while Vegapunk Edison tells them to continue walking forward with Lilith now gone. As Nami dreams of finding “future treasure,” the group stumbles upon someone who they initially believe is Jinbe.

The Straw Hats point out all the differences between this Seraphim Jinbe and the real one, as Seraphim Jinbe stands up and gets into a fighting stance. Franky deduces that this Jinbe is indeed a Pacafista as Seraphim launches a laser beam at them. Nami gets ready to fight the impostor, when Seraphim seemingly uses a Devil Fruit ability.

In fact, Franky seems to think the technique is Señor Pink’s from Dressrosa, certainly looking similar to his Devil Fruit powers. Seraphim pops out of the ground and grabs Nami by the neck, prompting Sanji to step in with his Diable Jambe and knock the cyborg away. Robin also steps in here, using various Gigante Fleur techniques to rattle Seraphim.

However, he eventually escapes, thanks to his Devil Fruit powers, rushing Robin and seemingly preparing to use Fish-Man Karate. Thankfully, One Piece chapter 1065 then sees Usopp step in with his Pop Greens, but he misses Jinbe, who dives into the ground and reappears behind Usopp, choking him out.

One Piece chapter 1065: Meeting the Vegapunks and shocking revelations

Franky then launches a Franky Radical Beam at Seraphim to free Usopp, but One Piece chapter 1065 takes readers to an observation room of some sort. Readers are then introduced to Vegapunk “Flair” Edison, who is wondering who Franky is since he used a beam weapon. He then begins addressing how Seraphim is still a kid, and it's too early to test it this way.

Lilith agrees with Edison, questioning if Franky even comprehends how much one Seraphim costs and saying she’ll rip his skull off. Edison tries to calm her down, before saying he’s come up with a new invention. Leaving the rest to Vegapunk “Wisdom” Pythagoras, Edison takes off, complaining about always being busy while Pythagoras celebrates the rarity of this battle data.

One Piece chapter 1065 then sees Edison asking Vegapunk York to eat something for him, asking assistants to bring her seconds after she finishes. While Pythagoras mulls over data, referencing lineage factors in the process, Edison complains about needing to go to the bathroom, saying he’d do it himself but he doesn’t have time.

One Piece chapter 1065 then sees Vegapunk York walking out of the bathroom, seemingly relieving the other Vegapunks of this need in the process. Fans are then formally introduced to Vegapunk “Desire” York, as well as Vegapunk “Logic” Shaka, while Edison and Pythagoras order assistants around to help in their current endeavors.

Shaka first appears by telling Seraphim to stop moving, locking down their shoes in the process. He explains this is due to the shoes’ magnetic properties as well as his control over the floor’s magnetization status. He explains that he knows better than to let his guard down around pirates, explaining that every Vegapunk they’ve met so far is indeed Vegapunk.

Usopp also makes a joke about being Vegapunk here, while Shaka asks them if the island looks like the future. Franky praises it readily, saying it’s as futuristic as it gets, also raving about wanting to take a full tour and seeing what’s being made here. Ignoring him, Shaka instead says that Egghead is an island of the past rather than the future, shocking Franky.

One Piece chapter 1065 then shifts perspective to Luffy’s group, who are raving about something they’ve just found, which they feel confident isn’t a hologram. Bonney questions if something “like this” could actually move, while Jinbe questions how that level of technology is possible for something so ancient looking.

Back in the lab, Shaka explains that there was one a “highly advanced kingdom not unlike Egghead when it comes to technology.” As he says this, it’s revealed that Luffy and co have stumbled upon a massive, rusted robot, as Shaka explains that this civilization is from 900 years ago. One Piece chapter 1065 then ends here with no break announcement for next week.

One Piece chapter 1065: Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1065 is an extremely informative issue, also being one of the most lore-heavy chapters fans have gotten in quite some time. The arc also seemingly wraps up the final loose end of Wano in the form of Caribou, whose stay on the Thousand Sunny has now seemingly been cut short at Egghead.

Additionally, the introduction of Seraphim Jinbe is also incredibly exciting, all but confirming that a Seraphim counterpart of every Shichibukai will eventually show themselves. Furthermore, they seem to be able to wield Devil Fruit powers based on the events of this issue, making Seraphim even more terrifying than they already were.

There’s also the question of what the giant robot (seemingly surrounded by the broken bodies of smaller variants) is doing at Egghead, as well as what its purpose is. It could be revealed that Egghead is where the World Government is doing their Void Century research, explaining both Shaka’s knowledge of the Ancient Kingdom and the robot’s presence in one fell swoop.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to an end.

