One Piece Episode 1039: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1039 is set to be released on Sunday, November 6, 2022. It will premiere at 9:30 am JST.

Fans are eager to see how the smash-hit anime series will continue after last week’s incredibly exciting episode. They are clamoring for any information they can get on the upcoming episode prior to its official release.

However, no such spoiler information is available as of this article’s writing. This means that fans can only guess what One Piece Episode 1039 has in store for them. Nevertheless, they now at least know when the episode will be released.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1039, as well as what to expect, and more.

One Piece Episode 1039 likely to stick with Yamato vs. Kaido as Luffy recovers

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, One Piece Episode 1039 is set to premiere on local Japanese syndication at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

For select international viewers, this translates to a Saturday night release window. Others will see the episode released on Sunday morning locally. The exact time and date will vary by region and time zone.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. While Funimation is also still hosting episodes of the series for its subscribers, the delay time for its release is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a result, Crunchyroll is the preferred option for viewing the upcoming episode.

The episode is set to be released on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, November 5

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, November 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, November 6

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, November 6

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, November 6

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, November 6

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Monday, November 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, November 7

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Episode 1039 will likely continue the recently set-up Yamato versus Kaido battle. With the former determined to hold back the latter until Monkey D. Luffy is in fighting condition again, it makes sense to stick with this fight.

Additionally, fans can expect an update on Luffy’s status, which is still somewhat ambiguous as of this article’s writing. While the Heart Pirates picked up Luffy and started treating him, his exact status wasn’t made clear in the previous episode. However, given his status as the series' protagonist, fans are expecting him to recover.

Finally, fans will likely get an update on Sanji and Zoro’s statuses in One Piece Episode 1039, with the two not having been seen at all in the prior episode. Zoro has been recovering from his injuries for quite some time now. Fans should expect the green-haired swordsman to be battle ready in just a few episodes’ time.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to an end.

