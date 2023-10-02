Kagurabachi chapter 4: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 4 is set to release in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #45 on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST. Once published, it will be available for global readers' perusal in digital format on Mangaplus, Viz, and Shueisha's other affiliated platforms online.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi introduced two new characters, including the eyewitness, who happened to be a little girl named Char. Apparently, she was chased by a "bad guy" and his henchmen.

Moreover, the issue also revealed that Char had seen one of Kunishige's enchanted blades. Since the chapter ended on a rather dramatic note, fans are excited to read Kagurabachi chapter 4.

Kagurabachi chapter 4 will focus on Chihiro's wielding his enchanted blade against the unnamed Sorcerer

Release date, time, and where to read

As mentioned previously, Kagurabachi chapter 4 will be published in the 45th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST. As such, Takeru Hokazono's manga won't have a break next week.

Manga lovers will be able to read Kagurabachi chapter 4 digitally on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus app, and also on the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, the chapter can also be read on Viz Media's official site.

Here are the release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 4, according to varying timezones and regions:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 7 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 10 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, October 8, 3 p.m.

Central European Time: Sunday, October 8, 4 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 8:30 p.m.

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 11 p.m.

Japanese Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 12 a.m.

Australian Central Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 12:30 a.m.

A short recap of Kagurabachi chapter 3

The previous chapter of the Kagurabachi manga focused on the lore behind the Katanas and revealed how Japan was known as the Katana Society. Moreover, the chapter explained that Tokyo had the largest number of sorcerers inhabiting it. After establishing these facts, the chapter quickly focused on a girl named Hinao, who worked as a mediator between the higher officials and the Sorcerers.

As a common acquaintance, Hinao was the one who informed Chihiro and Shiba about the enchanted Katana's sightings. Kagurabachi chapter 3 revealed that the eyewitness was none other than a little girl named Char. Apparently, she was chased by some bad guys before she took shelter in Hinao's place and asked her for protection.

Char as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 3 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

While Shiba didn't believe Char's description of the "strongest sword in the world" that she had seen, it eventually turned out to be true. Seeing Char's condition, Chihiro asked her if she would like to eat something. The girl then asked for a bowl of Tempora Soba. As such, the protagonist and the little girl go to a restaurant, with Shiba waiting outside.

At the restaurant, Char revealed that she had seen a Katana that had clouds coming out of it. This bit of information intrigued Chihiro, as he quickly connected the description of the Katana to one of the stolen ones. She further mentioned that the person who was chasing her had henchmen.

Chihiro as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The chapter then focused on a commotion at the restaurant, where a sorcerer turned up and caused havoc. It was implied that the unnamed sorcerer was probably looking for Char, as he took her hostage. Seeing the sorcerer holding Char, the dark-haired protagonist unsheathed his enchanted blade and prepared himself for his next battle.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 4

Kagurabachi manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 4 promises to be an action-packed issue that will see Chihiro fighting against the sorcerer. He would try his best to save Char from the sorcerer and unravel secrets about the stolen Katana. There's a possibility that the unnamed sorcerer is connected to the Hishaku group.

Additionally, Kagurabachi chapter 4 may also reveal facts about Char's identity. There must be a reason why a particular sorcerer's group was chasing her. As such, the next issue might provide details about her and showcase Chihiro's abilities once more.

