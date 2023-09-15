Why Mamayuyu and Kagurabachi should be on every new-gen shonen fan's watchlist

Under the publication of Shueisha, both Mamayuyu and Kagurabachi have promised greatness, as the two series herald the next era of the shonen manga. Fans would like to know that these two manga series are also part of the company's JUMP NEXTWAVE project, which also includes Two On Ice.

Considering many new-gen manga series are about to reach their conclusion, it's the perfect time for the company to introduce the next set of shonen manga series that could become the flagship or the face of the company in the coming years. Keeping that in mind, both Mamayuyu and Kagurabachi have shown promise. Besides, these new titles have what it takes to become the next big thing in the world of Shonen manga.

Both Mamayuyu and Kagurabachi manga have promised greatness with their fantastic art quality and premise

Mamayuyu manga

Shueisha's JUMP NEXTWAVE officially began with the debut of Yoshihiko Hayashi's manga series, Mamayuyu, in the 41st edition of Weekly Shonen Jump. Manga enthusiasts heaped praises on Hayashi's debut manga for its refreshing art style. Each panel looks incredibly detailed, while the characters themselves look solid.

However, one thing that has stood out the most in the first official chapter is the uniqueness of the panel layouts and how it was used to vividly portray the central characters. Undeniably, Hayashi's artistic sensibilities were at the forefront in the first chapter. There was no crudeness to the art, as he dexterously juxtaposed fantasy with ordinary, achieving an overall unique effect.

The overarching theme of fantasy and action sets the tone of the manga as readers are invited to a world where humans and demons co-exist peacefully. Mangaka Hayashi's Mamayuyu follows the story of protagonist Carleo, who is known as the latest incarnation of the world's hero. According to the narrative, Carleo was raised by none other than the previous era's demon lord.

Much to his dismay, he was born in an era of peace. However, as the narrative unfurled, he met another hero from an alternate world and got to know the true meaning behind being a hero. Mamayuyu could potentially become the next big thing in shonen manga due to its scintillating and refined artwork, exciting use of panel layouts, and overall narrative.

Kagurabachi manga

Just like Mamayuyu, Kagurabachi might also become a flagship series in the lineup of Shueisha's next-gen manga series. Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, the manga is set to make its debut in the 42nd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. However, some fans would know that even before its official release, the first chapter was entirely leaked in its official Japanese format.

Hence, manga enthusiasts have taken to social media to share their views and indulged in probing discussions about the series. As such, Kagurabachi manga has become arguably the most discussed Weekly Shonen Jump series of recent times in its pre-release state.

From the leaks, it's clear that Kagurabachi manga has an excellent art style and bears a resemblance to perhaps Tabata's art. Notably, Takeru Hokazono had previously impressed everyone with a one-shot manga titled Roku no Meiyaku. Fans who have read that one-shot would know Takeru's brilliance as an author and as an illustrator.

Each and every panel of Kagerubachi manga reflected Takeru's genius. Although it can be challenging to depict scenes replete with gore, the mangaka was able to do it effortlessly without making everything go crude. With finesse, he sketched the facial expressions and brought life to the characters.

Kagurabachi manga panel (Image via Takeru Hokazono)

Moreover, if readers see the major shonen manga titles, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, Naruto, Chainsaw Man, etc., each of them manages to juggle a balance between comedy and seriousness. It's apparent that Takeru has done the exact thing. He touched on the comedic scenes at first and gradually shifted to a darker note. Of course, a deep analysis can only be made once the chapter comes out.

Coming to the story, the leaks have suggested that the manga centers around the protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira (the name yet to be confirmed), a former swordsmith apprentice who embarks on a path of revenge against a gang of sorcerers who have taken over the entire city.

Kagurabachi manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono)

The main character's coldness was at the forefront, as he sliced a group of men in half with vehemence. Overall, Kagurabachi can become a great manga, if the author keeps up with the quality. Both the narrative and the characters look intriguing enough to invest in this manga series.

