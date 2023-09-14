Entire Kagurabachi manga gets leaked before the manga's premiere in Weekly Shonen Jump

The Kagurabachi manga by author and illustrator Hokazono Takeru was leaked in its entirety in the original Japanese format on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The series is set to debut in the upcoming issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication magazine. It is also a part of Shueisha’s JUMP NEXTWAVE initiative.

While no translations were done for the chapter at the time of writing this article, fans did get a clear look at the artwork within the Kagurabachi manga. They are in nearly universal agreement that the series’ artwork is indeed top-tier. Needless to say, fans are expecting it to have a good chance of being a long-term series.

Shueisha likely shares similar hopes with fans for the Kagurabachi manga series, especially considering its status as a JUMP NEXTWAVE initiative series. With the initiative’s goal being to establish Shueisha’s flagship series for the next era as the new-gen flagships approach their ends, seemingly no one is hoping for the series to fail.

Kagurabachi manga leaks seemingly promise that the series will deliver on artwork if nothing else

Expand Tweet

As the Kagurabachi manga’s prerelease info specified, the series appears to be a sword-fighting battle shonen with a revenge story. The yet-named protagonist appears to be targeting a specific group of people based on the leaks and is shown to have a very serious demeanor as he battles them.

The manga also appears to be much more bloody and violent than a typical shonen, especially considering that what leaked appears to be the final draft of the first chapter. While no gore is drawn in particularly heavy or gruesome detail, blood splatter effects are used extremely often.

There’s also a fight scene that shows the protagonist slicing an entire group of people in half in one fell swoop. This is certainly aggressive by shonen and Shueisha standards.

Expand Tweet

The most interesting aspect of the Kagurabachi manga thus far, however, is the way in which the protagonist fights. One panel can be seen in which one of his swords appears to be almost melting, with droplets of some liquid rising up off of it. He’s also surrounded by what appear to be two spirits or creatures modeled after koi fish. One of them is completely black, while the other is white and black.

If nothing else, the leaks have created excitement around the series’ coming premiere, which is exactly what Shueisha wants after the success of fellow JUMP NEXTWAVE series MamaYuyu. If Shueisha is able to hit on two of the three series that make up the initiative, they’ll likely consider it a success overall despite the 2/3s success rate.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.