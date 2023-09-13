All 14 Demon Slayer Breathing Styles, ranked oldest to newest

The Demon Slayer series introduces a variety of iconic powers and techniques, including the famous Demon Slayer Breathing Styles. In the captivating universe of Kimetsu no Yaiba, Breathing Styles serve as the essence of the Demon Slayer Corps.
Breathing Styles grants its warriors the power to confront and overcome the ceaseless menace of demons that plague their realm. Intriguing new Demon Slayer Breathing Styles are unveiled as the series unfolds, each boasting distinctive techniques and traits.
In this article, we will discuss the 14 breathing styles in the series and rank them from oldest to newest, showcasing the evolution and variety of these powerful combat techniques.
Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.
Ranking all 14 Demon Slayer Breathing Styles, oldest to newest.
14) Sun breathing
Sun Breathing is the oldest and most powerful of the Demon Slayer Corps' Breathing Styles, created by Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the original Demon Slayer. Inspired by the sun's graceful movements, this style has a unique ability to permanently eliminate demons.
Initially, Yoriichi's disciples struggled with mastering its versatility in various situations. To overcome these challenges, they developed elemental styles representing different aspects of Sun Breathing's comprehensive strength.
Tanjiro's Hinokami Kagura stems from Sun Breathing, demonstrating its formidable power. Undisputed as the ultimate Breathing Style, Sun Breathing remains the top choice for Demon Slayers.
13) Moon Breathing
Moon Breathing, a technique derived from the original Sun Breathing style, was developed by Yoriichi Tsugikuni's younger brother Michikatsu Tsugikuni. This technique emphasizes fast and powerful strikes that mimic the graceful movements of the moon.
However, it is exclusively practiced by Kokushibo, an Upper One demon who abandoned his humanity in exchange for immortality. Over centuries of training and refinement, Kokushibo has mastered at least 16 forms of Moon Breathing, making him a formidable right-hand man to Muzan, among other high-ranking demons.
12) Stone Breathing
Stone Breathing is also one of the Demon Slayer Breathing Styles that originated from the Sun breathing. Gyomei Himejima, the powerful Stone Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, practices this style. It is inspired by the unwavering strength and resilience of stone. It is a formidable Breathing Style that requires exceptional strength and skill to master.
As the final form in the elemental styles, Stone Breathing embodies the stability of earth and stone, often utilizing the ground in its techniques. With five distinct forms for offense and defense, it is a well-rounded style.
Gyomei's unconventional weapon, an axe chained to a mace, perfectly complements these unique techniques and solidifies his reputation as the mightiest Hashira in the Corps.
11) Wind Breathing
Wind Breathing is one of the branches derived from Sun breathing. It mimics the power and intensity of raging winds and whirlwinds in the user's movements and techniques. This style focuses primarily on offensive maneuvers, utilizing swift, whirlwind-like slashes to extend reach and sickle-shaped attacks drawn from the surrounding air.
Practitioners visualize themselves conjuring and manipulating wind during these techniques. Interestingly enough, Wind Breathing bears a striking resemblance to a real-life swordsmanship style called Jigen-ryū, which is known for its emphasis on the initial strike and elevated stances.
Its origins can be traced back to one of Yoriichi Tsugikuni's students who, unable to master Sun Breathing like their mentor, developed their unique style, eventually leading to the formidable Wind Breathing technique.
10) Water Breathing
Water Breathing, a prominent technique from the Demon Slayer Breathing Styles derived from Sun breathing, embodies water's graceful and versatile characteristics in both movement and technique.
Its practitioners skillfully mimic the fluidity and adaptability of water through their body and weapon. By envisioning themselves manipulating water during their actions, they execute powerful techniques.
This style was initially developed by a student of Yoriichi Tsugikuni, who customized it to suit their own abilities. As a result of its user-friendly nature, Water Breathing has become the most widely practiced style among Demon Slayer Breathing Styles. One highly esteemed cultivator of this style within the Demon Slayer Corps is Sakonji Urokodaki.
9) Thunder Breathing
Thunder Breathing, one of the prestigious Demon Slayer Breathing Styles derived from Sun Breathing, perfectly embodies its users' lightning-fast agility and power. This style focuses on overwhelming opponents with blistering speed and rapid strikes.
Its practitioners channel their strength into their legs, optimizing their muscle and blood vessel potential. Through precise footwork, they even generate thunderous sounds that mimic the vibrations of lightning.
Thunder Breathing is reminiscent of real-life Iaijutsu, a technique known for its swift sword-drawing movements. Originally taught by Yoriichi Tsugikuni, one of his students refined this style, making it their own. Notably, Jigoro Kuwajima mastered Thunder Breathing during his time in the Demon Slayer Corps.
8) Flame Breathing
Flame Breathing, a variant of Sun Breathing and a part of Demon Slayer Breathing Styles, is a combat style that mimics the movements and techniques of flames. It focuses on delivering powerful, singular strikes that can inflict a burning effect on enemies.
This style originated during the Sengoku period when Yoriichi Tsugikuni developed it specifically for Demon Slayers like the Rengoku family's leader who couldn't fully master Sun Breathing's power.
This technique has been passed down through generations, with each Flame Hashira always belonging to their lineage. However, with the unfortunate demise of Kyojuro Rengoku, this long-standing tradition and the legacy of Flame Breathing have come to an end.
7) Beast Breathing
Beast Breathing, a branch of Demon Slayer Breathing Styles, draws inspiration from the wild and untamed nature of beasts. It harnesses their ferocity and unpredictability in the user's movements and techniques, resulting in primal and aggressive attacks.
This unique style was self-taught by Inosuke Hashibira through his experiences of living in the mountains, making it particularly suited for those who wield dual Nichirin katanas and possess heightened tactile senses.
6) Sound Breathing
Sound Breathing, a variation of Thunder Breathing in the world of Demon Slayer Breathing Styles, focuses on capturing the disorienting power of sound in its techniques. This style emphasizes explosive attacks and swift movements to mimic the speed and impact of sound itself.
Tengen Uzui is the only known practitioner of Sound breathing. He utilizes his exceptional hearing abilities to analyze and deconstruct his opponents' movements into rhythmic patterns. This allows him to exploit any vulnerabilities effectively.
To further enhance this deadly style, he wields a specialized weapon called Nichirin Cleavers that resemble gigantic nunchucks. This weapon possesses explosive power, making Sound Breathing an incredibly lethal choice among other Demon Slayer Breathing Styles for combating demons.
5) Flower Breathing
Flower Breathing, a style derived from Water Breathing, is one of the Demon Slayer Breathing Styles. It encapsulates the beauty and grace of flowers and fruits through its techniques.
Known for its agility, this style heightens users' perception but may strain their eyesight. By seamlessly blending graceful attacks with fluid movements, practitioners envision themselves summoning and controlling flowers during combat.
4) Mist Breathing
Mist Breathing, one among the other Demon Slayer Breathing Styles, imitates the enigmatic nature of mist. Its main objective is to disorient and confuse opponents by utilizing unpredictable movements, much like how dense mist obscures vision.
Muichiro Tokito is the only known practitioner of this style. Muichiro strategically conceals his limbs under loose clothing to fully harness its potential. By envisioning themselves enveloped in a shroud of mist, wielders of this distinctive style aim to bewilder and perplex their adversaries.
3) Love Breathing
Love Breathing is a unique Breathing Style that evolved from Flame breathing. It was created by Mitsuri Kanroji, who possesses exceptional flexibility and agility.
Love Breathing combines rhythmic, gymnastic movements with mid-to-long-range slashing techniques. When using this style, users visualize pink and green sparks as they execute precise attacks.
What sets Love Breathing apart is its compatibility with Mitsuri's muscular build, allowing her to wield incredible strength without sacrificing agility. This one-of-a-kind style among the other Demon Slayer Breathing Styles has been specifically optimized for her body.
2) Serpent Breathing
Serpent Breathing is a unique style within the realm of Demon Slayer Breathing Styles that draws inspiration from the graceful movements of snakes. It allows practitioners to mimic the sinuous motions of serpents, resulting in unpredictable sword techniques that can catch opponents off guard.
The only known user of this style is Obanai Iguro, who wields a twisted blade resembling an Indonesian Kris Sword, symbolizing a serpent's body. As he attacks, white serpents are visualized accompanying his strikes, making this style truly distinct and exclusive to Obanai.
1) Insect Breathing
Insect Breathing, a style derived from Flower Breathing within the realm of Demon Slayer Breathing Styles, emulates the deadly precision of insects. Developed by Shinobu Kocho to overcome her physical limitations, it focuses on precise stabs and thrusts with a specially coated katana.
This technique inflicts multiple wounds that deliver wisteria-based poisons, often visualized as butterflies. Shinobu wields a unique blade reminiscent of an insect's stinger, complementing the Insect Breathing style. Additionally, her katana sheath doubles as a portable poison mixer, enabling quick changes in poison during battles.
In summation
In Demon Slayer, the power of the Corps lies in their utilization of Breathing Styles. The Sun Breathing Style, being the oldest and most powerful, possesses the ability to permanently vanquish demons. From Moon to Insect Breathing Style, each technique offers its own set of skills that contribute to the battle against the malevolent demons.
