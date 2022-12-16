All 10 Demon Slayer Corps ranks in order

For generations, the Demon Slayer Corps has been fighting the Demons in Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Both factions are well-organized in this conflict which takes place in Taisho-era Japan.

There are hundreds of active Demon Slayers whose duty is to protect humans. Although each member of the Corps is distinct and powerful in their own right, they adhere to a hierarchy. From Mizunoto, the lowest rank, to Kinoe, the highest, there are ten Demon Slayer Corps ranks. Then there is the elite group known as the Hashira, which is subordinate only to the organization’s leader.

Mizunoto, Mizunoe, and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps ranks

The ten Demon Slayer Corps ranks

The Demon Slayer Corps is divided into ten ranks - Mizunoto, Mizunoe, Kanoto, Kanoe, Tsuchinoto, Tsuchinoe, Hinoto, Hinoe, Kinoto, and Kinoe, going from lowest to highest.

An individual must pass the Final Selection entrance examination to become a Demon Slayer. To do so, candidates must survive on a mountaintop filled with Demons for seven days. During this time, no assistance from the outside world is available to them.

Candidates become the organization’s lowest-ranking members after passing the test. They are given the standard uniform, a talking bird, and the option of selecting the ore for their special sword. Demon Slayers must all begin at the bottom and work their way up.

Hashira

Ranking above Kinoe is a special group of nine members known as Hashira, who solely report to the leader of the Demon Slayers. Masters of the sword, a Hashira's position is second only to that of the Corps commander.

The Hashira is an essential rank, given that they are the only ones who can combat the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji and his Demons. Hence, a Demon Slayer must kill at least 50 Demons or slay one of the 12 Kizuki to become a Hashira. The difficulty of the task merits their privileged position and exorbitant pay.

Tsugoku

A Tsuguko is a person with outstanding skills who is assigned as one of the Hashira’s trainees and eventual successor in the event of their retirement or passing.

A Demon Slayer can become a Tsuguko by either applying for the post and getting selected or by being offered the position by the present Hashira. A Tsuguko normally adopts the same Breathing Style as the Hashira they serve under.

The leader of Demon Slayer Corps

The Demon Slayer Corps is led by Kagaya Ubuyashiki, whose family has been fighting Muzan and his Demons for almost a century. Muzan, according to him, was born into the same family as him and has since then cursed the bloodline.

Kakushi

The Demon Slayer Corps’ support staff comprises a group of people known as the Kakushi. Their responsibilities can range from providing medical attention for injured Demon Slayers to repairing their uniforms, providing transport to people, and cleaning up the battlefield after Demon attacks.

The ranks are determined by how important a fighter is. The rookies are at the bottom of the organization, while the Hashira are at the top, spearheading the resistance against the Demons. Some people do not strictly fit into the Demon Slayer Corps ranks, such as the Kakushi, but are vital to its operation.

