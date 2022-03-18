Who would be a better Tsugoku/successor to Uzui between Inosuke and Zenitsu in Demon Slayer

Tengen Uzui's popularity skyrocketed after Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc completed airing all its episodes. Since he sustained quite a lot of injuries, he decided to retire from the Demon Slayer Corps.

Since then, fans have been wondering who would be the better Tsugoku, or successor, in the series. Let's compare two members of the organization, Zenitsu and Inosuke, to see who would be better suited to maximize their progress under the tutelage of Tengen Uzui.

Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

Inosuke vs Zenitsu: Who would be a better successor to Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer?

Both Inosuke and Zenitsu are incredible demon hunters who have shown their skills on numerous occasions. But, when we analyze their fighting styles, there is a chance for one of them to be able to reap the benefits of Uzui's teaching more than the other.

Uzui is someone who relies a lot on sensory perception to fight against his opponents. When we compare Zenitsu and Inosuke, one of the two also relies on their sensory perception during fights. Inosuke exhibited his skill against the Spider Demons by using his spatial awareness and locating the demon accurately.

Therefore, one could make a strong case for Inosuke to be a better Tsugoku compared to Zenitsu. Like Uzui, Inosuke too wields dual Nichirin blades. The swordsmanship techniques vary quite a lot when one adds another blade to their arsenal.

Tengen Uzui would be able to teach Inosuke better since he too wields two Nichirin blades. Inosuke’s fighting style is quite raw and unrefined, and Tengen Uzui could potentially improve his swordsmanship. The Sound Hashira would be a great teacher for someone like Inosuke.

Zenitsu’s fighting techniques depend a lot on the speed of the movements and attacks. While Tengen Uzui is fast, his pace is lower compared to Zenitsu in his Godspeed version.

Zenitsu was able to annoy Uzui quite easily during the Entertainment District arc of Demon Slayer and it’s safe to say that the two didn’t really click when they were assigned this mission.

Uzui is flamboyant and this is something that Zenitsu absolutely hates. Since Inosuke doesn’t really care about anything other than being able to win duels, he would be a more suitable Tsugoku to Uzui.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul