3 Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer that are difficult to master (and 3 that are fairly easy)

To go against terrifyingly strong demons in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, one must be skilled with their Breathing Technique, which is taught by the Demon Slayer Corps. In some rare cases, a character manifests on their own.

This technique can’t be easily mastered by an ordinary individual, as it requires rigorous training and proficiency in Total Concentration. While some of the Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer are stated to be easy, few of them require potent users who should be capable of withstanding the strenuous efforts of mastering it.

3 Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer that can’t be mastered easily

3) Flame Breathing

Flame Breathing is commonly associated with the Rengoku family in Demon Slayer. Flame Breathing is a highly debated topic among the fandom as it is similar to Sun Breathing, with some differences.

Flame Breathing is an offshoot of Sun Breathing, created by a student of Yoriichi Tsugikuni, who was unable to learn Sun Breathing.

Flame Breathing users must be strong and skillful to inherit this technique like the prodigious Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku who mastered Flame Breathing by going through three volumes of it without anyone’s supervision.

2) Stone Breathing

Stone Breathing is said to be one of the most difficult techniques. This Breathing Technique has a standard that is set too high, as its users must possess inhuman strength, agility, and endurance while remaining resilient and calm.

The only known user of Stone Breathing is Gyomei Himejima, who excels in all the requirements of this technique. Gyomei and his Breathing Technique is stated to be the most powerful Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps.

1) Sun Breathing

Sun Breathing is the root of all the Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer. It is the foremost technique devised by the legendary Demon Slayer, Yoriichi Tsugikuni. Every Breathing Technique in the series has branched out of it. It has been passed down from generation to generation in the Kamadao family as a dancing ritual.

Tanjiro Kamado is the only known Sun Breathing User who still has a hard time mastering it, as it requires incomprehensible strength and energy. When Tanjiro over-exerted this technique, it restrained his movements, where he was unable to move even his finger.

3 Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer that are easy to learn

3) Serpent Breathing

Serpent Breathing mimics specifically the movements of the snake and replicates it. All forms of Serpent Breathing are twisted, where the victim becomes uncertain about predicting the attacks.

The known user of Serpent Breathing is Obanai Iguro. Serpent Breathing is branched out of Water Breathing. As it is a sub-branched Breathing Technique, it is assumed that someone with proper training could easily master it.

3) Flower Breathing

Flower Breathing techniques focus on sharp and swift movements mimicking flowers and fruits in Demon Slayer. This technique is mostly known for enhancing the ocular perception of the users in which the user attains exceptional reflexes albeit at the risk of losing their sight.

Flower Breathing is relatively easy to learn as it doesn’t require much strength. Known users of Flower Breathing include Kanao Tsuyuri and Kanae Kocho.

1) Beast Breathing

Beast Breathing is a personal creation of Inosuke Hashibira, who, without anyone’s supervision, mastered this technique by excelling in Total Concentration. Beast Breathing mimics wild animals and replicates their movements with its users.

Beast Breathing Techniques are called “fangs” instead of “forms.” The technique might be the greatest accomplishment of Inosuke, but it’s certainly not the strongest and can be easily mastered.

