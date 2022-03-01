10 most gruesome kills by Muzan in Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer has featured some of the most ruthless antagonists in shonen anime series. Muzan needs no introduction, as he’s extremely violent, heartless and happens to be the kind of person who would do anything to achieve his goals.

In his attempt to reach his goals, he has killed many people who stood in his way. Let’s take a look at some of the most brutal deaths that have taken place in the series.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Some of the deaths that Muzan is responsible for

1) Tanjiro’s family

In the very first episode of the Demon Slayer series, we see Tanjiro’s family be brutally murdered. The only one who survived was his sister and she had turned into a demon.

The corpses were disfigured and there was blood smeared all over the walls. Tanjiro swore to heal her sister, kill the Demon King himself and rid the world of demon tyranny. Muzan had killed Tanjiro’s family since they were people who practiced techniques from the Breath of the Sun.

2) Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, put up a good fight against the Demon King. She gave everything she had and even lost both her arms during the fight. However, she didn’t stay alive for quite long.

She succumbed to her injuries and died shortly after. However, Mitsuri managed to inflict some damage and members of the Demon Slayer Corps were able to kill him in the end. Muzan was responsible for killing many humans and Mitsuri was one of them.

3) Lower Moon demons except Enmu

All the Lower Moon demons of the 12 Kizuki were summoned to the Infinity Dimensional Fortress. They were extremely scared since Muzan is very volatile and does not entertain failure. They were summoned after Rui, a Lower Moon demon, was killed by Giyu Tomioka in Natagumo Mountain.

After hearing what the demons had to say, he killed all of them in one go, and decided to spare Enmu’s life. Enmu then went on to take lives on the Mugen Train but was killed by Rengoku.

4) Killed the woman in Asakusa

During the Asakusa arc of Demon Slayer, Muzan made his first appearance on screen. He also seemed to have been able to disguise himself well enough to have his own family. He came across Tanjiro and diverted his attention by turning a passerby into a demon.

After looking at Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings, he went into an alley and came across a woman. He gave her so much blood that her body couldn’t handle it and her body self-destructed, killing her instantly.

5) Muzan’s doctor

C.hazz266 BLEACH IS BACK☠🍓 Thank you Miura @C_hazz266 Then as we begin to land the a story of Muzan, he was afraid of dying before twenty, so much that when he got a special medicine, he killed the doctor out of anger and fear from the thought of dying. But then he realizes it worked. His impulsive personality caused his downfall Then as we begin to land the a story of Muzan, he was afraid of dying before twenty, so much that when he got a special medicine, he killed the doctor out of anger and fear from the thought of dying. But then he realizes it worked. His impulsive personality caused his downfall https://t.co/vbzmnw5UHV

Muzan was the first ever demon, and he too was a human at point in Demon Slayer. He was diagnosed with a disease and the treatment didn’t give him the results he wanted at the time.

Out of frustration, he killed the doctor and the medication was incomplete. This led to Muzan developing a fatal reaction to sunlight and his physical abilities improved drastically. He also stopped aging and began to develop an urge to eat human beings.

6) Obanai Iguro

Obanai Iguro played an important role in the fight against Muzan. All members of the Demon Slayer Corps gave everything that they had against the Demon King. Obanai Iguro was able to land a few hits and weaken Muzan while fighting.

However, The Snake Hashira sustained a lot of injuries by the time Muzan was defeated. He succumbed to his wounds and died in the end. However, his efforts paid off as they were able to beat the Demon King.

7) Gyomei

Gyomei was already weak from fighting against the Upper Moon 1, Kokushibo. He, along with Sanemi, Genya, and Muichiro gave their best and managed to defeat him. However, Muichiro died in the process.

He soon found himself fighting against the Demon King. While the Stone Hashira landed a few hits, his legs were crushed, which instantly turned the tables. Just before he died, he restrained Muzan long enough for Tanjiro to kill his Giant Infant form.

The Stone Hashira passed away and members of the Demon Slayer Corps proceeded to kill Muzan.

