How does Gyomei Himejima die in Demon Slayer?

Sound Hashira Gyomei Himejima is one of the most popular characters from the hit series Demon Slayer. Being the only known blind Hashira and Demon Slayer, Himejima captivated fans from the get-go.

WARNING: HEAVY DEMON SLAYER SPOILERS AHEAD!

Being so enthralled by Himejime, it makes sense fans would want to learn all they can about this character. Some have even gone as far as to look up exactly how this powerhouse of a Hashira finally meets his end.

This article aims to answer and explain that question fully.

Fans are curious as to how Gyomei Himejima dies in Demon Slayer, but the answer may be more than they bargained for

Infinity Castle arc

夢 @TKYume2230 Himejima-sama!!! 3 Hashira vs. Kokushibo >< ahhh I can't wait for the next update!!! ㅠㅠ Himejima-sama!!! 3 Hashira vs. Kokushibo >< ahhh I can't wait for the next update!!! ㅠㅠ https://t.co/xQCNwxypMu

In Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle arc, the final battle against Muzan begins as Kagaya Ubuyashiki sacrifices himself to try and weaken Muzan. Himejima is the first Demon Slayer to arrive on the scene, cutting off Muzan’s head before it regenerates. As others arrive, Himejima warns them that this is indeed Muzan and decapitation will not kill him.

As Himejima and others prepare to attack, Muzan teleports them to the Infinity Castle before anyone can land a hit. Himejima, Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira), Sanemi (Wind Hashira) and Genya Shinazugawa find themselves opposing Upper Rank One Kokushibo as their first opponent.

The fight is incredibly difficult and arduous, requiring everything the four Demon Slayers can muster and more. Himejima is particularly impressive in this fight, going blow for blow with Kokushibo and fighting through incredibly deep wounds to finish the job. The four eventually defeat Kokushibo at great personal cost, and Himejima then finds himself fighting against Muzan.

skrt skrrtttt⚜️ @Guilz_SNG tom @batkaitom Demon Slayer got anime fight of the year when this fight gets animated Demon Slayer got anime fight of the year when this fight gets animated https://t.co/8P5rsKo5lg I don’t really like demon slayer but Kokushibo vs Sanemi, Genya, Himejima and Muchiro will def be a candidate twitter.com/batkaitom/stat… I don’t really like demon slayer but Kokushibo vs Sanemi, Genya, Himejima and Muchiro will def be a candidate twitter.com/batkaitom/stat…

In the subsequent Sunrise Countdown arc, Himejima arrives by saving Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji via blocking one of Muzan’s tendrils. Gyomei goes back and forth with Muzan, proving to be able to keep up with the Demon King even if on instinct alone.

Eventually, Gyomei accesses the Transparent World and as a result can finally fight on somewhat even ground with Muzan. The ensuing battle continues with Himejima finally able to land hits on Muzan, in critical places as well. Sadly, Himejima’s leg is eventually crushed, nearly taking him totally out of the fight.

However, Himejima is able to hang on and make one last contribution by restraining Muzan’s giant infant form. This gives Tanjiro enough time to defeat the form, and in the wake of their apparent success Himejima passes surrounded by other Demon Slayers. In his death, fans see Himejima finally reunite with the orphans he couldn’t protect.

Wrapping up

As such, Himejima tragically dies after fighting against Demon King Muzan as hard as he could. Himejima successfully helped defeat Kokushibo, as well as playing an instrumental role in the final fight against Muzan.

While Himejima’s death is incredibly sad, he’s unfortunately one of many who die in the final battle against Muzan. Fans can at least take solace in the fact that Himejima was reunited with those he loved in life through his death.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can support the Demon Slayer franchise by buying official manga volumes, as well as watching Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc anime adaptation. The adaptation releases weekly every Sunday through streaming services Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider