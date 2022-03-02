10 most evil Demon Slayer characters, ranked

By nature of what the series covers, Demon Slayer is home to some truly evil and frightening characters. The demons of Twelve Kizuki caliber seem especially evil and sadistic.

While there are other, lower-ranking demons who can be just as, if not more evil, the Twelve Kizuki typically reach that status by being evil and ruthless. Since eating humans is how they grow stronger in Demon Slayer, their way of survival naturally lends itself to evil.

Here are the ten most evil Demon Slayer characters, ranked.

Warning: Demon Slayer manga characters and spoilers discussed below

Enmu, 9 others comprise Demon Slayer's most evil characters

10) Daki

Considering how callous and cruel she can be even to her own brother, Daki is definitely one of Demon Slayer’s most evil characters. Her indiscriminate killing of Entertainment District denizens further displayed her evil personality.

While not as evil as the others on this list, her general cruelty bolsters and solidifies her inclusion here.

9) Kaigaku

Kaigaku has a proven track record of doing evil in Demon Slayer. For one, he is the orphan who sacrificed Gyomei Himejima’s temple and its denizens to the demon which he led there. This was in exchange for his own life being spared.

Eventually, Kaigaku would become a Demon Slayer and learn Thunder Breathing alongside Zenitsu. He eventually encountered Kokushibo, and chose to become a demon instead, resulting in he and Zentsu’s teacher committing Seppuku in atonement.

8) Hantengu

The Upper Rank Four demon, Hantengu’s human origins solidify his spot as one of Demon Slayer’s most malevolent. He would constantly murder, steal and blame his hands by saying he couldn’t control them. He used to imply mental illness for a reason.

Nonetheless, he continued such behavior while professing innocence, and eventually killed his captors after being turned by Muzan. His further unrepentable actions as a demon solidify his spot amongst the series’ most evil characters.

7) Doma

Often criticized and disliked by his Kizuki comrades, Doma is one of Demon Slayer’s most evil characters. He indiscriminately killed men and women, combatants and civilians alike, with no moral code that other Kizuki like Akaza have.

His mannerisms, views on life, and manipulation of a cult of humans were also incredibly evil and immoral, and emphasized his rottenness to the core.

6) Akaza

While due in part to his tragic backstory and the locking of his human memories, Akaza is one of Demon Slayer’s most evil and sadistic characters. In combat, he showed delight even in the mutilation of his own body.

Despite possessing a moral code and not killing women or non-combatants, his sadistic battle style and mannerisms portray him as inarguably evil. While his final moments saw him come to resent his actions, his time alive was incredibly evil.

5) Enmu

As a human and demon in Demon Slayer, Enmu’s abilities to manipulate perception of reality of those around him was incredibly evil. As shown in Tanjiro’s dream which Enmu manipulates, he kept his enemies, and people in general, trapped in false worlds.

Showing no regret for this in his final moments leaves Enmu off as one of the series’ most evil characters.

4) Rui

As a demon, Rui collected other demons and forced them into his family by taking advantage of their being in poor situations. He also killed his parents upon their discovery of him being a demon and trying to kill him (and themselves), preventing him from taking more lives.

For his treatment of both humans and other demons, Rui is one of Demon Slayer’s most evil characters.

3) Gyokko

Gyokko’s malicious killing of humans and reorganizing them into sculpture artwork is not only incredibly evil, but disturbing as well. Even as a human, his fascination with death led to his torturous killing and preservation of a local boy who teased him. Without a doubt, Gyokko is one of Demon Slayer’s most evil demons, let alone characters.

2) Kokushibo

Kokushibo’s twisted hatred and jealousy for his brother solidify him as one of the series' most evil characters. Kokushibo only became a demon to surpass his brother Yoriichi, who died midway through confronting his demonic brother.

Enraged by never being able to surpass Yoriichi, Kokushibo defiled his brother’s body. In the process, a certain object’s presence reveald that his brother still cared for him and emphasized just how evil Kokushibo truly was.

1) Muzan Kibutsuji

Without a doubt, the progenitor of Demon-kind is the most evil character in the entire series. His ruthless quest for the Blue Spider Lily indirectly led to the deaths of thousands, likely even tens of thousands.

His viewing of humanity as a plaything of his which can be manipulated in any way, shape, or form further solidifies his maliciousness. He even killed and manipulated demons indiscriminately, with seemingly no remorse or second thoughts. Without a doubt, Muzan is the series’ most evil character.

